Now that the election is over and new roles in Washington have been announced by the incoming president, the United States stands at a pivotal juncture, with the opportunity to foster a new era of global prosperity through policies that emphasize mutual benefit, economic stability, and innovative leadership. Besides, that has been a promise of the incoming administration.

This approach necessitates a departure from self-centered strategies, particularly those that externalize economic challenges like inflation onto other nations or employ sanctions that disrupt global markets. One key promise was that all wars would stop and that is a great start, but let’s consider some of the underpinning issues undermining global growth and leading to conflict.

Reevaluating Sanctions on Oil Exporters

Sanctions targeting major oil-exporting countries, such as Iran and Venezuela, have historically aimed to achieve geopolitical objectives. However, these measures often constrict global oil supply, leading to elevated energy prices worldwide. Elevated oil prices contribute to inflation, eroding household purchasing power and stifling economic growth across various sectors. By lifting these sanctions, the U.S. could enhance global oil supply, potentially reducing energy costs and alleviating inflationary pressures globally. This policy shift would enable households worldwide to allocate more resources to other economic sectors, fostering broader economic development.

Promoting Stability in Strategic Maritime Regions

Recent incidents, such as the attacks on the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea, underscore the critical importance of maritime security for global trade. The Houthi rebels’ actions in this region have been linked to broader geopolitical tensions, including retaliatory measures stemming from incidents like the impounding of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters. These events highlight the interconnected nature of regional conflicts and global economic stability. The U.S. can play a pivotal role in mediating these tensions, promoting peace in strategic maritime corridors, and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of commerce. With this, I would also point out that the Houthi actions in the Red Sea are most likely not caused exclusively by the current ongoing demolition of Palestine and it’s medical facilities – but is certainly predated by actions against Iran’s oil industry and specifically it’s shadow fleet of tankers.

Higher Gas Prices Not The Only Reason To Buy A Tesla

Companies like Tesla have benefited from increased demand for electric vehicles (EVs) due to high gasoline prices. However, sustainable success in the EV market should be driven by genuine innovation and value, rather than external factors like fuel price volatility. By investing in research and development, enhancing infrastructure, and providing consumer incentives, the U.S. can support the growth of the EV sector on its own merits, contributing to environmental goals and economic diversification. Elon Musk was the pivotal support Trump needed to win – but “drill baby drill” should be done to keep gas prices low inside the USA. Oil prices simply cannot remain high to benefit oil exports.

Rethinking Defense Expenditures

The defense sector has traditionally been a significant component of the U.S. economy, with allies often encouraged to increase military spending. However, this approach can strain the economies of allied nations, diverting resources from critical areas like social services and infrastructure. By prioritizing diplomatic solutions and stability, the U.S. can reduce the emphasis on defense expenditures, allowing both itself and its allies to reallocate resources toward sectors that directly enhance quality of life and economic prosperity.

Rethinking Energy Logistics for Europe

It is inconceivable that EU nations, with their proximity to some of the world’s largest natural gas reserves, must rely on imports from across the Atlantic to meet their energy needs. This dependency drives up costs for European households and industries, while also contributing to global supply chain inefficiencies. The logistical and environmental burdens of transatlantic energy transportation underscore the need for a reevaluation of policies that restrict access to regional energy resources. By fostering diplomatic solutions and lifting sanctions that hinder local and regional energy trade, the U.S. can support Europe’s energy security in a way that benefits both continents and stabilizes global markets.

Sanctions and the Illusion of Power

The use of sanctions as a geopolitical tool has proven time and again to be counterproductive, yet the U.S. persists in wielding this blunt instrument. Former President Donald Trump’s threats against BRICS nations to punish any move toward de-dollarization underscore a flawed belief in Washington’s unassailable dominance. The insistence on punishing sovereign nations for seeking alternatives to the dollar only accelerates the decline of U.S. influence. This approach fosters resentment, incentivizes innovative workarounds, and solidifies alliances among sanctioned states. Instead of forcing economic conformity through coercion, the U.S. must learn from history: sanctions rarely achieve their intended outcomes and often backfire, weakening America’s global standing and undermining long-term diplomatic relationships.

Leadership Opportunities for a New Global Paradigm

Figures like former President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk have the platforms and influence to champion a new world order grounded in mutual respect, true innovation, and the lessons learned from past policies. By advocating for equitable economic policies, sustainable technological advancements, and peaceful international relations, they can help steer the global community toward a more prosperous and harmonious future.

In conclusion, can the US usher in a new era of prosperity not at the cost of others? This is absolutely possible. By adopting policies that promote global cooperation, economic fairness, and innovation, the United States can lead the world into a new era of shared prosperity. This path requires a commitment to lifting counterproductive sanctions, fostering stability in critical regions, encouraging genuine technological progress, and rethinking defense priorities in favor of diplomatic engagement.