The tron coin price just hit a milestone that most traders missed completely. TRX landed on Binance.US on April 17, opening regulated pairs in the United States, and the reaction from large wallets was fast accumulation. But while headlines chase a $0.32 token inside a $26 billion cap, more than $9 million has already flowed into Pepeto, a presale with a confirmed Binance listing, working trading tools, and a token that still costs less than a fraction of a penny.

TRX Opens U.S. Access as the Tron Coin Price Builds Demand

TRON DAO confirmed TRX on Binance.US on April 17, with live TRX/USD and TRX/USDT pairs now active. According to CoinMarketCap, TRON now holds over 376 million accounts and more than $27 billion in total value locked. The tron coin price sits at $0.32 as institutional access opens, but whether that access delivers the returns presale entries still offer before a confirmed listing changes everything is what large wallets are asking.

TRX Forecast and Presale Gains: Where the Real Setup Sits

Pepeto

While TRX opens regulated doors across the U.S., Pepeto is pulling serious capital that only arrives when big wallets already calculated the outcome. The presale crossed above $9 million with a confirmed Binance listing ahead, a combination that mirrors the setup turning early entries into generational wealth every cycle.

The token will go live on major DEX and top exchanges, placing it as a strong tron coin price pick for analysts projecting 100x from the listing. The entry remains open at $0.0000001864, and that figure vanishes the moment the ticker goes public because every buyer after pays more than the wallets already inside.

Holding through the 182% APY staking adds to the position at zero cost, so the listing multiplier hits a larger stack than the first buy created. The architect behind the original Pepe coin built this project with the same 420 trillion supply, and every contract passed a full SolidProof audit before the first presale dollar entered, so buyers hold verified security behind every transaction.

Most traders waste money jumping between platforms and paying fees on every swap, and Pepeto’s exchange fixes that. PepetoSwap processes trades at zero fees, and the bridge transfers tokens across chains at zero cost, keeping capital whole. These tools run today, not after some future update, so presale holders own a working exchange before the listing even opens. With live products behind it and analysts projecting 100x from Binance, Pepeto is one of the most complete early entries in the tron coin price space right now.

Tron Coin Price Prediction

TRX currently trades at $0.32 According to Changelly, the TRX forecast sits between $0.28 and $0.25 through mid 2026, with the Binance.US listing and Justin Sun’s post quantum announcement on April 14 as catalysts. CoinLore sets resistance at $0.34 to $0.36, and a close above could push TRX toward $0.40. TRON processes 11 million daily transactions and hosts $86 billion in USDT supply, giving the tron coin price a strong floor. But from a $26 billion cap, even $0.40 delivers roughly 48%, solid for a large cap but nowhere close to what presale pricing offers before a confirmed listing multiplies the position.

Conclusion

The tron coin price today confirms that regulated demand keeps growing. But the bigger signal sits with Pepeto, where above $9 million raised during extreme fear proves smart money already decided. Analysts project 100x from the Binance listing for wallets that moved while the ticker stayed private. Early TRX holders turned small entries into real wealth when the token climbed from fractions of a penny, and every one of them says they wish they bought more at the floor.

That same signal is flashing on the Pepeto official website right now, where verified exchange tools and a SolidProof audit back every dollar flowing in. Entering the presale today means following the wallets that calculated this math while others waited, and missing this window could be the decision that stings hardest when listing day arrives.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Is TRX going up after the Binance.US listing?

The tron coin price is expected to test $0.25 to $0.40 after new U.S. exchange access. But traders chasing bigger returns are entering Pepeto before its confirmed Binance listing, where analysts project 100x gains.

What is the tron coin price forecast for 2026?

Changelly projects TRX between $0.28 and $0.35 for mid 2026. Wallets looking for faster growth are joining Pepeto’s presale at the Pepeto official website before the listing changes the entry forever.

Should you buy Pepeto right now?

Above $9 million raised with a confirmed Binance listing and working exchange tools makes Pepeto one of the strongest presale entries available. The TRX outlook offers steady growth, but presale math points to bigger gains for wallets that move before listing opens.