TRON Announced as Title Sponsor for Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 10th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to have TRON onboard as a Title Sponsor.

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON is one of the largest networks for USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin circulation, with an on-chain supply exceeding $85.4 billion. As of April 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 374 million in total user accounts, more than 13.62billion in total transactions, and over $22billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.” Read more at: https://trondao.org/

Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“Web3 Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, is Asia’s premiere crypto conference since 2023. The previous editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors, and saw over 400 diverse side events. It has solidified its status as a leading crypto event, influencing Hong Kong’s Web3 landscape.

Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its return on 20–23 April at HKCEC. Now in its 4th year, this four-day event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts across the globe to connect, learn and be inspired.

Web3 Festival 2026 has set the agenda for Web3 growth and innovation, focusing mainly on traditional finance and crypto finance, AI + Web3, and RWAs.

The conference will also convene top experts and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices and gain perspectives on today’s evolving Web3 landscape.

Featured speakers include:

Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of Hong Kong

Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, Hong Kong

Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong

Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group

Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

Michael Faulkender, Professor of Finance, University of Maryland

Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global

H.E. Justin Sun, Founder, TRON; Advisor, HTX; Advisor, B.AI

Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs

Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation

Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink

Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions

Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock

Cindy Xu, Managing Director, Head of Asia Fintech and China Financial Institutions and Governments, J.P. Morgan

Akhil Devmurari, Fintech Sector Head, APAC, Payments, J.P. Morgan

Brian Mehler, CEO, Stable

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC

Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance

Franklin Bi, General Partner, Pantera Capital

Henrique Centieiro, CIO, Maverick Capital

John Cahill, COO, Galaxy Digital Asia

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