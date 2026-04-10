Kaspa Ecosystem Foundation Named as Speaker and VIP Lounge Sponsor at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Kaspa Ecosystem Foundation is dedicated to fostering the development, adoption, and sustainability of the Kaspa ecosystem. Kaspa utilizes the GHOSTDAG protocol, a generalization of Nakamoto Consensus, and is the fastest Proof-of-Work network that will soon enable native programmability. As a rapidly growing force in the blockchain space, Kaspa’s commitment to scalability, speed, and decentralization positions it as one of the most technically ambitious and closely watched projects in the industry today. The Foundation’s participation at Web3 Festival 2026 as both a Speaker and VIP Lounge Sponsor reflects its dedication to engaging with the broader global blockchain community, connecting with developers, researchers, and investors who share a common vision for a more open, efficient, and decentralized future. Read more at: https://kaspafoundation.org

Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“Web3 Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, is Asia’s premiere crypto conference since its inaugural edition in 2023. The previous editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors, and saw over 400 diverse side events spanning hackathons, investor summits, developer workshops, and networking mixers. Through its consistent delivery of high-impact programming, world-class exhibition experiences, and unmatched networking opportunities, it has firmly solidified its status as a leading crypto event and a defining force in shaping Hong Kong’s Web3 landscape on both a regional and global scale.

Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its highly anticipated return on 20–23 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Now proudly entering its 4th year, this four-day event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, builders, and enthusiasts from across the globe to connect, learn, collaborate, and be inspired. The festival continues to serve as an indispensable meeting point for those at the forefront of building the infrastructure, protocols, and applications that will define the next generation of the internet and the global digital economy.

Web3 Festival 2026 has set a bold and forward-looking agenda centered on Web3 growth and innovation, with a primary focus on the convergence of traditional finance and crypto finance, the expanding and transformative role of artificial intelligence within the Web3 ecosystem, and the rapid mainstream rise of Real World Assets (RWAs). These themes reflect the most important directions the industry is heading and offer attendees a rare and valuable opportunity to engage directly with the ideas, technologies, and projects that are actively reshaping global financial systems and digital economies in real time.

Beyond the main stage, the conference will convene top experts, policymakers, and leading Web3 projects from around the world to exchange ideas, share best practices, and gain fresh perspectives on today’s rapidly evolving Web3 landscape. Whether you are a seasoned blockchain developer, an institutional investor exploring digital assets, or a newcomer taking your first steps into decentralized technology, Web3 Festival 2026 offers something of genuine value for every attendee.

With Kaspa Ecosystem Foundation joining as a Speaker & VIP Lounge Sponsor, attendees can look forward to insightful conversations around next-generation Proof-of-Work technology and what truly scalable, programmable blockchain infrastructure can look like in practice.

Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026