Las Vegas, NV – March 18, 2026 – In a stunning development that has UFO enthusiasts and skeptics alike buzzing, the Executive Office of the President quietly registered the domain Aliens.gov early this morning, just weeks after President Donald Trump pledged to declassify all government files on extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and UFOs.

The move comes exactly 37 years after physicist Bob Lazar first stepped forward with what many dismissed as the ravings of a conspiracy theorist. Lazar claimed that the U.S. government was secretly reverse-engineering alien spacecraft at a hidden facility near Area 51.

Today, the phrase echoing across forums, late-night shows, and social media is simple: “Not Wrong, Just Early. Bob Lazar.”

Bob Lazar burst onto the national scene in 1989 when he sat down for a now-legendary interview with investigative journalist George Knapp on Las Vegas television station KLAS. Speaking initially in silhouette under the pseudonym “Dennis,” Lazar described working as a physicist at a clandestine site called S-4, located just south of the legendary Area 51 in Nevada’s Groom Lake complex.

According to Lazar, the U.S. military had recovered nine extraterrestrial craft, one of which he was tasked with helping to “reverse-engineer.” He dubbed the most striking vessel the “Sport Model” — a sleek, disc-shaped craft made of a material that felt like liquid titanium.

He claimed the propulsion system relied on an element with atomic number 115 (later synthesized on Earth as Moscovium, though never stable in the quantities Lazar described). According to Lazar, the element produced gravity waves that allowed the craft to bend space and defy conventional physics.

Lazar also alleged he had read classified briefing documents detailing alien contact with Earth stretching back 10,000 years.

His story exploded into pop culture, inspiring documentaries, books, and endless debate. Critics pointed to inconsistencies in his educational records and employment history. Supporters noted that several of his peripheral claims later proved accurate. For example, the U.S. government denied the existence of Area 51 for decades before officially acknowledging it in 2013.

For many years, Lazar largely retreated from the spotlight, running a small business in Michigan while occasionally resurfacing for interviews. He maintained that he had never sought fame or profit — only to tell what he saw.

Now, with the federal government’s own Executive Office of the President registering Aliens.gov at 6:30 a.m. Pacific time today, the narrative appears to be shifting.

No website is live yet at the domain. However, sources close to the administration say the registration is the first concrete step toward fulfilling Trump’s February promise on Truth Social, where he wrote:

“I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).”

UFO researcher and longtime Lazar supporter Jeremy Corbell called the timing “cosmic.”

“Bob wasn’t crazy. He wasn’t a liar. He was simply Not Wrong, Just Early,” Corbell said in a statement released this afternoon.

“The same government that once denied Area 51 now registers Aliens.gov the same week they’re ordered to open the files. If that’s not validation, I don’t know what is.”

Even mainstream outlets that once ridiculed Lazar are beginning to take notice.

A senior Pentagon official, speaking on background, confirmed that the domain was registered directly by the White House and is intended to become a future “one-stop hub” for public UAP disclosures. The portal would reportedly operate separately from the existing AARO.mil website run by the Department of Defense.

Conspiracy analysts are already speculating that Aliens.gov could eventually host declassified documents, videos, and historical reports, possibly including the very briefing papers Lazar claims to have read in 1989.

Lazar himself has not yet commented publicly on today’s development. Friends say he is “quietly amused” and has been fielding nonstop calls from reporters and former colleagues.

One thing, however, is clear.

The man who told the world in 1989 that the government was hiding alien technology is no longer shouting into the void.

The government just bought the URL to prove it.

Not Wrong. Just Early. Bob Lazar.

For updates as Aliens.gov goes live, the public is being directed to monitor the domain and official White House channels. The truth, it seems, is no longer out there — it may soon be hosted on a .gov website.

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