Bitcoin’s network hashrate has climbed to over 806 EH/s this week, according to theBlock , signalling that miners are committing serious long-term capital to the network even as price remains below its all-time high. That kind of infrastructure confidence tends to pull broader market attention toward the crypto sector.

And with BNB and Chainlink both facing price pressure this week, investors are actively searching for where to put their capital. One project sitting at the centre of that conversation is Remittix, a PayFi platform that has raised $29.7 million in private funding at $0.13 per token.

BNB and Chainlink Are Moving But Large Caps Have a Ceiling

Currently, the price of BNB is trading at $649.82. It is down 2.9% in the last 24 hours. The current market cap is valued at $88.83 billion. The trading volume is valued at $1.91 billion.

The ecosystem of Binance is still one of the most active in the entire crypto space. The token is a staple for many in the crypto world. To really make a move in terms of percentages, a tremendous amount of money is required.

Chainlink is currently trading at $9.20, it is down 6.38%. The current market cap is $6.51 billion. The 24-hour volume is $735 million. The LINK token has pulled back significantly from its highs of over 14 dollars achieved in January. The Chainlink protocol is still growing.

Chainlink currently secures over $100 billion in on-chain assets and accounts for 70% of the total oracle market. For BNB to achieve 30x its current price of $651, it needs to get to over $19,500. Chainlink needs to get to $276 to achieve 30x its current price of $9.20.

Why Remittix Is the Top Rated Crypto to Watch

Remittix is a PayFi platform built to solve a problem that BNB and LINK were never designed to address directly: getting crypto into real bank accounts, fast and cheaply. The platform supports over 40 cryptocurrencies with real-time FX conversion and delivers funds in 30-plus fiat currencies across 30-plus countries.

The iOS wallet is live on the Apple App Store with over 100,000 downloads before any CEX listing. Android access via Google Play is in progress.

The platform is fully audited by CertiK and holds the number one pre-launch token ranking on CertiK Skynet, with a score of 80.09 across 24,000-plus community ratings. The team is fully KYC verified.

According to J.P. Morgan , cross-border payment flows hit $194.6 trillion in 2024. Remittix is targeting a direct slice of the $19 trillion global payments market with infrastructure already in users’ hands.

What makes RTX stand out:

Crypto-to-fiat transfers to bank accounts in 30+ countries

40+ cryptocurrencies supported with real-time FX conversion

CertiK number one pre-launch ranking, score 80.09

15% USDT referral reward, claimable every 24 hours

BitMart and LBank listings confirmed, further top-tier CEX announcements expected at token launch

The $0.13 Price Does Not Last Forever

Remittix has raised $29.7 million in private funding with 723.8 million tokens distributed. The final funding stage is closing. Once it does, $0.13 is gone. Investors entering after the close pay more. Investors waiting for the exchange listing pay significantly more.

Click to discover the future of PayFi with Remittix

FAQs

What is the top rated crypto to buy right now in 2026?

Projects with working products, verified security audits, and real-world utility are leading the field. Remittix holds the number one CertiK pre-launch ranking and has a live iOS wallet with over 100,000 downloads.

Why is Chainlink price falling despite strong fundamentals?

LINK has dropped over 43% since early 2025 as broader market sentiment weighs on altcoins. The protocol itself continues growing, with $100 billion in secured assets and new institutional integrations in March 2026.

How does Remittix compare to BNB as a crypto investment?

BNB operates at an $88 billion market cap, which limits return potential significantly. Remittix is an early-stage project at $0.13 per token targeting the $19 trillion global payments market.