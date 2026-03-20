Top Crypto to Buy as BTC Eyes $100K, This Cheap Altcoin Is Already Up 300%

As Bitcoin (BTC) eyes the $100K milestone, investors are also turning attention to promising low-cost altcoins, with Mutuum Finance (MUTM) emerging as a standout. The token has already surged 300%, drawing interest from both retail and institutional investors looking for high-growth opportunities alongside BTC.

Analysts note that while BTC remains the market leader, affordable altcoins like MUTM provide potential for substantial upside in 2026. With a strong roadmap and growing community support, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a key contender in the under-$1 crypto market.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at approximately $70,264. The network remains the primary pillar of the industry, maintaining a market capitalization of roughly $1.38 trillion. However, the asset has faced significant technical friction, dropping nearly 20% year-to-date and pulling back from its all-time intraday high of over $126,000 reached in October 2025. Analysts have identified the $72,500 to $74,000 zone as a heavy resistance area that has repeatedly capped recovery attempts throughout the month. A much stronger supply wall exists at the $75,000 mark, which has historically acted as a major hurdle for sustained upward momentum in this cycle.

The current price action shows a consolidation phase as the market weighs the impact of a hawkish Federal Reserve and a stronger dollar against the limits of its existing valuation. On the downside, if the $68,000 support level fails to hold, a bearish outlook suggests a potential slide toward the $60,000 range.

Forecasters anticipate the token will trade in a wide range for the remainder of 2026, with some models projecting a modest increase of only 10% to 15% by year-end. This high-cap status means that for Bitcoin to reach the $100,000 milestone, it requires a massive influx of new liquidity that is currently being diverted to newer protocols with higher upside potential.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

While Bitcoin stalls, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a professional hub for non-custodial capital management. One of its core features is the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, which allows for instant liquidity through shared pools. When a user provides assets to these pools, they receive interest-bearing receipts known as mtTokens.

These tokens grow in value relative to the underlying deposit as borrowers pay interest into the system. For example, if the current Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is set at 12%, a user holding $10,000 worth of mtTokens would see their balance grow by approximately $1,200 over a year, fully automated by smart contracts.

Beyond simple liquidity pools, the protocol also features a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace. This allows for custom agreements where users can negotiate their own specific terms, such as Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios and interest rates. The system supports various loan types, including fixed-term and open-ended arrangements.

To protect the health of the lending markets, the protocol uses automated liquidations. If the value of a borrower’s collateral drops below a certain threshold, the system automatically triggers a sale to ensure the lenders are always covered. This combination of instant liquidity and custom flexibility is a major reason why the protocol is drawing in veteran participants.

Presale Progress, Security Audits and Community Incentives

The financial progress of the native MUTM token reflects a strong interest in its technical goals. The project has successfully raised over $21 million from a global base that now exceeds 19,200 individual holders. The total supply of the native MUTM token is fixed at 4 billion units, with exactly 1.82 billion tokens (45.5%) allocated for these early distribution stages. This ensures that the majority of the network stays in the hands of the community from day one. The token has already seen a 300% increase from its initial starting price of $0.01, currently sitting at $0.04.

Security remains the primary pillar of the development strategy. The protocol has completed a full manual code review by Halborn Security, a firm known for hardening high-volume financial systems. It also holds a high safety score of 90/100 from CertiK, and the team maintains an active $50,000 bug bounty program to encourage constant testing by independent researchers.

To keep the community active, the platform features a 24-hour board that rewards the top daily contributor with a $500 bonus. This incentive has helped the project cross several funding milestones ahead of schedule, with participants moving quickly to secure their position before the next phase.

V1 Launch and the Path Toward Phase 7 Completion

The turning point for the protocol has been the recent activation of the V1 protocol on the testnet. This working version has already handled over $270 million in simulated volume, proving that the lending logic is hardened and ready for heavy usage. The roadmap for 2026 also includes the development of a native over-collateralized stablecoin, which will be minted directly against the interest-bearing mtTokens. This allows users to unlock spending power without needing to sell their primary holdings.

Phase 7 of the community rollout is currently selling out at an accelerated pace. The token is priced at $0.04, representing a significant entry point before it moves toward its confirmed official launch price of $0.06. Joining the project is designed to be easy for a global audience, with a secure portal that supports various cryptocurrencies and direct MUTM payments. As the first quarter of 2026 concludes, the protocol is positioning its borrowing and lending engine as a primary tool for capital management. The focus on verified safety and functional utility is setting it apart as a primary project to watch in the decentralized finance sector.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com