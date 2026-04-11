The crypto market cap just climbed past $2.55 trillion and the Fear and Greed Index reads extreme fear at 11, creating the exact setup where every cycle’s biggest winners entered before the crowd. The top 3 cryptos to buy now are the ones where the listing gap creates the return, not months of sideways recovery.

Pepeto has raised more than $8.8 million at this fear level, the last presale stage sold out ahead of schedule with wallets rushing to buy, and this one fills while others are still deciding.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now Get a Signal as Market Climbs During Extreme Fear

The global crypto market cap reached $2.55 trillion this week, up 2.7% in 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap. BTC dominance holds at 59% while spot ETF inflows returned with $443 million in one session. Separately, CoinGecko data shows the Fear and Greed Index sitting at 11, confirming that prices are climbing while the crowd stays frozen.

For anyone searching the top 3 cryptos to buy now, rising prices during extreme fear is the signal that committed money is already moving, and the question is which entries capture that wave with the widest gap between today’s price and the returns ahead.

Market Leaders and the Presale Filling Faster Than the Crowd Can Follow

Pepeto

The top 3 cryptos to buy now discussion shifts when presale math sits next to large cap ceilings, and Pepeto is the entry where the listing gap creates returns no recovery trade can match. Pepeto is drawing growing attention from traders across the market. While BTC and ETH build through ETF demand, Pepeto targets the return gap that a confirmed Binance listing creates.

That real demand has attracted significant early capital. The presale has collected more than $8.8 million, and Pepeto is available at $0.000000186 with the listing approaching. The last stage sold out ahead of schedule with capital rushing in, and getting in now means landing on the side that collects the returns instead of regretting.

At its core, Pepeto is a full trading platform built by the cofounder of the original Pepe coin. The cross chain bridge moves tokens between networks at zero cost. The risk scorer audits every contract before funds go in. Every smart contract passed a SolidProof audit, removing collapse risk. Staking delivers 185% APY to early holders while the listing approaches. This stage fills while others read about it, and entering the top 3 cryptos to buy now list through Pepeto is how the presale price turns into the return everyone talks about for the rest of this cycle.

BTC

BTC trades near $72,600 according to CoinGecko data as TD Cowen projects $140,000 by late 2026. Spot ETF inflows continue at scale. A move to $140K delivers 92% from here, strong for a large cap but measured in months while the presale delivers from one listing event.

ETH

ETH holds near $2,235 according to CoinGecko data with the fast confirmation rule targeting 13 second deposits. Analysts target $3,000, a 34% gain that takes months while the presale gap closing in weeks from one confirmed listing.

Conclusion

The top 3 cryptos to buy now becomes clear when the presale price is placed next to the returns the listing will create. The last stage sold out ahead of schedule and wallets are rushing to enter before the next one fills at the Pepeto official website. Getting in now means being on the side that enjoys the returns when the Binance listing opens, and the presale sits at a price analysts project could multiply by 100x.

Entering the presale now is how to secure the returns the listing will deliver, and letting this top 3 cryptos to buy now window close while the stage fills could become the regret that defines this entire cycle because the presale price disappears permanently when trading opens.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

The top 3 cryptos to buy now are Pepeto for 100x presale to listing returns, BTC for 92% to $140K, and ETH for 34% to $3,000. Pepeto offers the widest gap.

Why is extreme fear a buying signal?

Every cycle’s winners entered during fear. The Pepeto official website shows a presale where the Binance listing delivers returns that buying during confidence never matches.

Is the Pepeto presale still open?

The last stage sold out ahead of schedule. The current stage fills fast, and entering now locks in the lowest price before the confirmed Binance listing opens trading.