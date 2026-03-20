Top 3 Cheap Cryptos With 500% Potential in the Next Bull Run

As investors prepare for the next bull run, attention is shifting toward low-cost assets with strong upside potential, including Pepe (PEPE), Ripple (XRP), and Mutuum Finance (MUTM). While PEPE token momentum and XRP price recovery remain key narratives, MUTM is gaining traction as a DeFi-focused altcoin with emerging utility. Analysts are comparing these three cryptocurrencies as traders look for cheap cryptos that could deliver up to 500% returns in the next market cycle.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP is trading at approximately $1.52. The project has recently made headlines by surpassing major competitors in market value, with its market capitalization now standing at roughly $93.4 billion. This move reflects growing institutional demand as the underlying network expands its payment ecosystem. Despite this strength, the asset is currently pressing against a significant technical barrier. Analysts point to the $1.54 to $1.60 zone as the primary resistance cluster that has capped multiple rally attempts over the last few days.

A clear break above the $1.60 level is required to signal a new bullish trend for XRP. On the downside, the $1.40 mark serves as a critical support level that was once a floor for multi-week consolidation. If the market faces a broader pullback, XRP could revisit the $1.30 range to find fresh buying interest. While the volume-to-market-cap ratio remains healthy, the sheer size of XRP’s capitalization means that substantial new liquidity is needed to drive the next major leg of growth.

Pepecoin (PEPE)

Pepecoin (PEPE) is currently trading near $0.00000337 as of March 19, 2026. The token holds a market capitalization of approximately $1.39 billion, securing its spot as a top-tier project in the meme sector. Unlike many of its peers, PEPE has shown resilience by building a base after a period of sideways consolidation. However, the asset is currently navigating a neutral to slightly bearish market structure, with traders watching for a breakout or a breakdown from its current range.

Technical analysis identifies immediate resistance at the $0.00000343 and $0.00000355 levels. A much stronger psychological barrier exists at the $0.000005 mark, which has rejected several recovery attempts earlier this year. If the current support at $0.00000331 fails to hold, analysts warn of a potential slide toward the $0.00000280 range. While social engagement remains high, the lack of new technical catalysts means the token relies heavily on broader market sentiment for its next move.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a professional hub for non-custodial borrowing and lending on the Ethereum network. The project is designed to remove the slow steps of traditional money management by using automated smart contracts. It features a dual-market architecture, combining a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model for instant liquidity with a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace for custom agreements. This setup allows users to either earn an automated yield from shared pools or negotiate their own specific terms for more complex lending needs.

The native MUTM token is currently in Phase 7 of its community distribution at a price of $0.04. Since the first phase launched in early 2025 at $0.01, the protocol has already achieved a 300% increase in its internal valuation. With a confirmed official launch price of $0.06, the project offers a clear path for those seeking early exposure to a functional lending engine. The project has raised nearly $21 million so far, attracting over 19,000 holders who are watching the protocol move toward its mainnet phase.

Comparing Utility and Market Potential

When comparing these assets, the limitations of XRP and PEPE become clear. XRP’s massive market capitalization requires billions of dollars in new capital just to move the needle, limiting its explosive potential. PEPE, while popular, lacks a mechanical link between protocol usage and token demand. In contrast, Mutuum Finance uses a buy-and-distribute model. A portion of the fees generated from lending activity is used to purchase MUTM tokens from the market and distribute them to stakers. This creates a direct connection between platform activity and token value.

Consider a hypothetical $1,000 investment comparison:

In XRP, a 500% move would require the market cap to surge to nearly $560 billion, which is a massive hurdle.

In PEPE, a similar move would require it to break all-time highs and maintain extreme social hype without new utility.

In MUTM, the 500% potential is grounded in its V1 protocol mechanics. Users receive mtTokens for supplying assets, which act as interest-bearing receipts. On the borrowing side, the system issues debt tokens that track principal and interest in real time. Because MUTM starts with a much lower valuation and a working product, it has far more room to scale as the lending engine goes live on the mainnet.

Roadmap Plans and Verified Security

The roadmap for Mutuum Finance for the remainder of 2026 includes several high-impact updates. The team is developing a native over-collateralized stablecoin that will be minted directly against the interest-bearing mtTokens held in the protocol. This allows users to unlock spending power without needing to sell their primary holdings. To ensure accuracy, the protocol integrates with decentralized Oracles for real-time price data. Every unit of the stablecoin will be backed by on-chain assets to ensure it maintains its intended value.

Security remains the primary pillar of the development strategy. The protocol has completed a full manual code review by Halborn Security, a firm known for hardening high-volume financial systems. It also holds a high safety score of 90/100 from CertiK. To keep the community active, the platform features a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with a $500 bonus. Joining is designed to be easy, with a secure portal that supports various cryptocurrencies and direct card payments. As the protocol moves toward its final release, the focus on verified safety and functional utility is setting it apart from legacy market leaders.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com