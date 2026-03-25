India’s digital ad spend is projected to reach $14.56 billion in 2026, and digital advertising now accounts for 68% of all advertising investment in the country. The technology powering every programmatic campaign, every mobile ad, and every CTV placement in this market comes from AdTech companies. This guide covers the 15 most important ones for building and running that infrastructure in India right now.

What Is AdTech and Why Does It Matter in 2026?

AdTech stands for Advertising Technology. It is the collection of software, data tools, and platforms that help brands reach the right audience at the right time on the right screen, automatically. Without AdTech, running a digital ad campaign means calling individual websites, negotiating prices manually, and hoping the right person sees the ad. With AdTech, software handles the entire process in real time.

In 2026, AdTech matters because digital advertising is now the primary channel for reaching consumers in India. Every app you open, every website you visit, and every streaming show you watch carries ads placed by AdTech platforms working invisibly behind the scenes.

How the AdTech Ecosystem Works in Simple Words

The AdTech ecosystem connects three groups. Advertisers want to show ads to relevant audiences. Publishers own the websites, apps, and streaming platforms where ads appear. Technology platforms connect both sides through real-time automated auctions. When you open an app, an auction runs in under 100 milliseconds.

Advertisers bid for your attention. The highest relevant bid wins the slot. The winning ad appears before the page finishes loading. That entire automated process, running billions of times every single day, is the AdTech ecosystem.

India’s AdTech Market — Key Numbers in 2026

These numbers show the size of the opportunity that India’s AdTech companies are building for.

$14.56B India’s digital ad spend is projected for 2026, growing at 10.1% annually 68% Share of India’s total advertising revenues now commanded by digital 50M+ Connected TV users in India are projected to grow by 2026, a fast-growing new channel for brands $20.46B India’s digital ad market forecast by 2029, nearly doubling in four years

India Digital Advertising Market Growth (2022 to 2026) 2022 ||||||||||||||||||||||||||| $7.8 Billion 2023 ||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||| $9.5 Billion 2024 ||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||| $11.4 Billion 2025 ||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||| $13.2 Billion 2026 |||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||| $14.6 Billion Source: Research and Markets India Digital Ad Spend Report Q1 2026

Top 15 AdTech Companies in India 2026

These 15 companies cover the full range of India’s AdTech ecosystem. From mobile advertising giants to fraud prevention specialists, each one solves a real and specific problem for advertisers, publishers, or both.

1. InMobi — Global Pioneer in Mobile Advertising

Founded: 2007 | HQ: Bengaluru, India | Focus: Mobile Advertising and Consumer Intelligence

InMobi is India’s first AdTech unicorn and one of the most well-known mobile advertising platforms in the world. It reaches over 1.5 billion mobile users through its network of advertising and content discovery products. InMobi built its reputation by solving mobile advertising at a scale that few global platforms matched at the time. Today it operates a full suite of advertising tools, audience intelligence products, and content platforms across devices, markets, and ad formats.

Parent company of Glance, the world’s largest lock-screen content and advertising platform, operating on hundreds of millions of devices

Deep first-party audience data built from over a decade of mobile consumer behaviour signals across global markets

Strong performance across app-install, video, and brand awareness campaigns for both Indian and international advertisers

Best For: Large brands and agencies running high-volume mobile advertising campaigns that need global reach and mature audience intelligence capabilities.

2. Xapads Media — Full-Stack Programmatic, CTV and OEM Advertising

Founded: 2008 by Nitin Gupta and Nipun Chadha | HQ: Noida, India | Focus: Full-Stack Programmatic DSP, CTV, OEM Advertising

Xapads Media is one of the most technically complete independent programmatic platforms built in India. Most AdTech companies build their products on top of other platforms’ infrastructure. Xapads builds and runs its own full programmatic stack from scratch. Its proprietary AI engine called Xerxes, handles real-time bidding, audience targeting, and campaign optimisation across mobile, CTV, web, and in-app environments simultaneously.

Xapads reaches 1.9 billion users every month through direct partnerships with 75,000 publishers and app platforms across the globe. It operates from 10 offices covering India, the UAE, Indonesia, China, the UK, Russia, the US, and Singapore, supported by a team of over 150 professionals. The platform has won 200 plus industry awards for campaign innovation, programmatic performance, and technology excellence.

What genuinely sets Xapads apart from every other platform on this list is its OEM advertising capability. Xapads holds direct technical integrations with major device manufacturers including Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo. This means it places ads at the operating system level, reaching users before they open any app at all. These placements deliver 20 to 30 percent higher attention rates than standard open-web inventory, and carry near-zero fraud risk because the supply chain runs directly between Xapads and the device manufacturer.

Xapads operates through four focused business units. Xerxes drives mobile performance and user acquisition with precision targeting. Xaprio delivers rich media and branding solutions for immersive ad experiences. Unwire is its unified CTV advertising platform that integrates across TV formats. Pulse provides contextually relevant video targeting for precise ad delivery on YouTube and OTT platforms.

Xerxes AI Engine: Proprietary AI and ML technology handling real-time bidding, creative optimisation, and audience targeting across all channels at once, named after the legendary Persian king

OEM Device Integrations: Direct access to Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo device ecosystems enabling OS-level ad placements that no standard DSP can replicate

Privacy-Safe Targeting: Cookie-free targeting built natively for India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act and global privacy frameworks, not retrofitted after the fact

Cross-Market Operations: Single platform active across India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America through 10 offices globally

Direct Supply Chain: 75,000 direct publisher partnerships that eliminate intermediary waste and significantly reduce ad fraud exposure compared to open exchange buying

Four Business Units: Xerxes for mobile performance, Xaprio for rich media branding, Unwire for CTV, and Pulse for contextual video targeting on YouTube and OTT

Best For: Brands targeting India, the Middle East, and emerging markets who need CTV, mobile, and device-level OEM reach from a single independent platform. Also ideal for advertisers who need privacy-safe cookieless targeting built in from day one.

3. Affle — Performance Advertising Built for ROI

Founded: 2005 | HQ: Gurugram, India | Focus: Performance Advertising and Consumer Intelligence

Affle focuses entirely on measurable advertising outcomes. Its core model uses a Cost Per Converted User pricing structure, which means advertisers only pay when a user completes a real action like an install, a sign-up, or a purchase. This makes Affle a trusted performance partner for fintech, gaming, and e-commerce brands that need accountability rather than impression counts.

Listed on the NSE and one of the very few publicly traded pure-play AdTech companies in India

Active across 20-plus countries with particularly strong operational roots in APAC and emerging markets

Built-in fraud detection protects advertiser budgets from invalid traffic and app install fraud

Best For: App-first brands and performance marketers who need cost-per-action accountability and measurable conversion outcomes from every campaign.

4. PubMatic — Sell-Side Programmatic Infrastructure

Founded: 2006 | HQ: Pune, India (Global operations) | Focus: Supply-Side Platform and Header Bidding Technology

PubMatic operates on the publisher side of programmatic advertising. It provides a supply-side platform that helps digital publishers, app developers, and streaming services earn more from their ad inventory. PubMatic is a globally listed company with significant engineering presence in Pune, and it is one of the largest independent SSPs operating anywhere in the world today.

A leader in header bidding technology that lets publishers run simultaneous auctions across multiple demand sources at once

Strong omnichannel video capabilities covering CTV, OTT, and mobile video inventory for premium publishers

Supply path optimisation tools that reduce waste and increase transparency for both buyers and sellers

Best For: Digital publishers, media companies, and app developers who want to maximise programmatic ad revenue through a globally trusted independent SSP.

5. Glance — Lock-Screen Advertising at Device Level

Founded: 2019 | HQ: Bengaluru, India | Focus: Lock-Screen Content and OEM Advertising

Glance delivers personalised content and ads directly on the lock screens of Android smartphones through OEM partnerships with Samsung, Xiaomi, and other device manufacturers. Users encounter Glance content before they even unlock their phone. This gives advertisers a genuinely high-attention environment that sits completely outside the crowded in-app space where most mobile ads compete.

Active on over 400 million devices globally, with the strongest concentration in India and Southeast Asia

Supports vernacular content in 12 plus Indian languages, which means regional audiences actually understand the content they see

Ad formats include shoppable content, branded stories, and live commerce experiences built for the lock screen environment

Best For: Brands focused on brand storytelling and high-attention device-level reach, particularly across India and Southeast Asian consumer markets.

6. Vertoz — MadTech and Programmatic Exchange

Founded: 2012 | HQ: Mumbai, India | Focus: MadTech Platforms and Programmatic Exchange

Vertoz operates at the crossroads of Marketing Technology and Advertising Technology, a combination the company calls MadTech. It provides a suite of programmatic advertising and exchange products for both advertisers and publishers. Its CloudTech stack powers campaign management, audience targeting, and monetisation tools across display, video, and native formats for clients across India and international markets.

Programmatic exchange that connects advertisers with quality publisher inventory across India and global markets

Publisher monetisation tools helping Indian digital media properties increase ad revenues through programmatic demand

Listed on India’s NSE emerging companies platform, making it one of the few publicly traded AdTech companies in India alongside Affle

Best For: Mid-market advertisers and publishers seeking a unified MadTech platform that covers both programmatic advertising and inventory monetisation.

7. Adgebra — Omnichannel Multi-Format AdTech

Founded: 2015 | HQ: Mumbai, India (Inuxu Digital Media) | Focus: Native, Video and Rich Media Advertising

Adgebra is a multi-format advertising platform from Inuxu Digital Media that specialises in native advertising, video, and rich media across mobile and CTV environments. It focuses on building ad experiences that fit naturally inside content rather than interrupting it. This approach produces higher engagement rates and better brand recall compared to standard display formats.

Wide reach across India’s regional and vernacular digital media ecosystem through direct publisher partnerships built over years

CTV advertising capabilities that let brands reach smart TV audiences through programmatic buying

Rich media formats including interactive ads, expandable units, and immersive video that go beyond standard banner placements

Best For: Brands seeking high-engagement native and video advertising across India’s regional content ecosystem, including vernacular audiences.

8. mFilterIt — Ad Fraud Detection and Prevention

Founded: 2017 | HQ: Gurugram, India | Focus: Ad Fraud Prevention and Campaign Integrity

mFilterIt tackles one of the most damaging and underreported problems in digital advertising, which is ad fraud. It uses AI and machine learning to detect invalid traffic, click fraud, app install fraud, and other forms of advertising waste before they drain campaign budgets. In a fast-growing programmatic market like India, fraud protection is not an optional extra.

Ad fraud costs the global industry over $80 billion annually , which makes independent verification tools like mFilterIt critical for every brand running programmatic campaigns

Works across mobile, app, web, and CTV campaigns to validate traffic quality and flag suspicious activity in real time

Delivers detailed fraud reports that show advertisers exactly where budget is leaking and how to recover it

Best For: Any advertiser running programmatic campaigns who wants independent verification that their spend reaches real human audiences and not bots.

9. Mobavenue — AI-Driven User Acquisition Platform

Founded: 2015 | HQ: Mumbai, India | Focus: Mobile Marketing and Programmatic User Acquisition

Mobavenue is a technology-led mobile marketing platform that uses AI to power user acquisition and programmatic media buying. It helps brands across fintech, gaming, e-commerce, and consumer apps find and convert new users at scale. The platform processes large volumes of audience signals continuously to optimise ad delivery in real time toward actual conversion goals.

AI-powered bidding that continuously tunes campaign delivery toward the advertiser’s conversion objective without manual intervention

Strong in-app advertising inventory access covering a broad range of India’s mobile app ecosystem

Performance-focused with transparent attribution and reporting so advertisers always know what is and is not working

Best For: Mobile-first brands and app developers focused on user acquisition at scale through AI-optimised programmatic campaigns across India and Southeast Asia.

10. iCubesWire — Digital Media Buying at Scale

Founded: 2010 | HQ: Gurgaon, India | Focus: Global AdTech Platform and Customer Acquisition

iCubesWire is a global AdTech platform focused on digital media buying, customer acquisition, and performance marketing across multiple channels. It works with brands across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia to manage programmatic campaigns, affiliate marketing, and performance-led digital strategies through a single unified technology layer.

Multi-channel approach that combines programmatic, affiliate, influencer, and performance marketing under one managed platform

Strong presence in the Middle East and Southeast Asia alongside India, covering the most relevant emerging markets for growth brands

AI-driven audience segmentation and optimisation tools built for advertisers prioritising scale and efficiency

Best For: Brands that want a multi-channel digital advertising partner covering programmatic and performance marketing together from one place.

11. Pixis — Codeless AI Marketing Infrastructure

Founded: 2018 | HQ: Bengaluru, India | Focus: AI-Driven Marketing Optimisation Infrastructure

Pixis provides codeless AI infrastructure designed specifically for marketing performance. Instead of requiring engineering teams to build custom AI tools from scratch, Pixis gives marketers a plug-and-play AI layer that improves targeting, creative optimisation, and campaign performance automatically. It removes the technical wall that has historically stood between marketers and AI-powered advertising.

Codeless deployment means marketing teams activate AI capabilities without waiting for developer resources or internal tech builds

Separate Audience AI, Creative AI, and Performance AI products covering every stage of the campaign lifecycle

Compatible with major advertising platforms including Google, Meta, and programmatic DSPs so it layers onto existing setups

Best For: Growth-stage and enterprise brands that want AI-powered marketing optimisation quickly, without building internal AI engineering teams.

12. SilverPush — Cross-Screen AI Contextual Advertising

Founded: 2012 | HQ: Gurugram, India | Focus: AI Contextual Advertising and Video Intelligence

SilverPush uses AI to analyse video content frame by frame in real time, identifying objects, scenes, emotions, and words being spoken. It uses this understanding of what is actually happening on screen to place ads in the most contextually relevant and brand-safe moments, all without using any personal user data. This approach makes it a strong match for advertisers navigating the post-cookie privacy environment.

Its Mirrors product analyses millions of video frames daily to enable precise in-video contextual targeting at scale

Particularly effective in OTT and YouTube advertising across India and Middle Eastern markets where contextual relevance matters most

Privacy-safe by architecture with no dependence on third-party cookies or personal identifiers of any kind

Best For: Brands that prioritise brand safety, contextual relevance, and privacy-compliant targeting in video and CTV advertising.

13. DeltaX — Cross-Channel Big Data Ad Platform

Founded: 2012 | HQ: Bengaluru, India | Focus: Cross-Channel Digital Advertising and Big Data Analytics

DeltaX is a cross-channel digital advertising platform that uses big data to power programmatic ad buying, campaign management, and performance analytics. It gives advertisers a single interface to plan, buy, and measure campaigns across search, social, programmatic display, and other digital channels at the same time, which cuts down the complexity of managing separate platform dashboards for every channel.

Unified campaign management covering search, social, display, and programmatic from a single platform

Big data analytics engine that identifies audience patterns and shifts budget allocation across channels automatically

Particularly popular in retail, e-commerce, and FMCG sectors where coordinating spend across channels directly affects sales

Best For: Advertisers running complex multi-channel campaigns who need unified buying, management, and measurement across all their digital touchpoints.

14. mCanvas — Mobile Rich Media and Video Advertising

Founded: 2015 | HQ: Mumbai, India | Focus: Mobile Rich Media and Interactive Video Advertising

mCanvas specialises in building advertising experiences that use the full capabilities of a mobile device, including the gyroscope, touch screen, and audio, to create immersive branded moments. Its rich media formats go far beyond what a standard banner ad can do, delivering interactive, story-driven experiences that hold user attention on mobile in ways that display advertising simply cannot.

Storytelling ad formats that use mobile device hardware sensors to create interactive, immersive brand experiences

Mobile video advertising with strong completion rates driven by creative formats that people choose to engage with

Direct publisher relationships across India’s premium digital media landscape for quality inventory access

Best For: Brand advertisers in FMCG, auto, and consumer sectors looking to create memorable, high-engagement mobile ad experiences that go beyond standard formats.

15. Streamlyn — Supply-Side Platform and Supply Path Optimisation

Founded: 2016 | HQ: Bengaluru, India | Focus: Programmatic SSP and Supply Path Optimisation

Streamlyn is a programmatic supply-side platform built around supply path optimisation, commonly known as SPO. It helps publishers improve how their inventory reaches programmatic buyers, cutting unnecessary intermediary hops in the supply chain and improving the revenue each impression actually generates. For buyers, Streamlyn’s SPO focus means cleaner and more transparent inventory with less waste baked in.

Supply path optimisation tools that reduce the number of intermediaries between publisher and buyer for a more efficient transaction

Publisher-first monetisation technology designed specifically for the Southeast Asian and Indian market context

Direct integrations with major DSPs and trading desks for streamlined programmatic access to quality inventory

Best For: Publishers and supply-focused buyers who want transparent, optimised programmatic supply paths across India and Southeast Asia.

Quick Comparison — All 15 Companies at a Glance

No. Company HQ Core Focus Best For Scale 1 InMobi Bengaluru Mobile Advertising App installs, Brand reach Global 2 Xapads Media Noida Full-Stack DSP, CTV, OEM Emerging markets, Device-level Global 3 Affle Gurugram Performance Advertising Conversions, App growth APAC + Global 4 PubMatic Pune SSP, Header Bidding Publishers, Video monetisation Global 5 Glance Bengaluru Lock-Screen OEM Brand storytelling, Devices India + SEA 6 Vertoz Mumbai MadTech, Programmatic Mid-market advertisers India + Global 7 Adgebra Mumbai Native, Video, Rich Media Regional content, CTV India 8 mFilterIt Gurugram Ad Fraud Prevention All programmatic advertisers India + Global 9 Mobavenue Mumbai AI User Acquisition Mobile-first brands India + SEA 10 iCubesWire Gurgaon Multi-Channel Performance Digital media buyers India + ME + SEA 11 Pixis Bengaluru Codeless AI Marketing Growth brands, Enterprises India + Global 12 SilverPush Gurugram Contextual AI, Video Brand safety, OTT India + Global 13 DeltaX Bengaluru Cross-Channel Big Data Multi-channel advertisers India + Global 14 mCanvas Mumbai Mobile Rich Media Brand advertisers, FMCG India 15 Streamlyn Bengaluru SSP, Supply Path Opt. Publishers, Programmatic buyers India + SEA

Pros and Cons of India’s AdTech Ecosystem in 2026

Pros

India has built a genuine independent AdTech infrastructure, not just local resellers of Western platforms sitting on imported technology

OEM advertising capabilities at platforms like Xapads and Glance are genuinely world-leading, a category that does not exist at this scale anywhere else

900 million internet users in India give Indian AdTech companies a massive and linguistically diverse testing ground that produces products built for real-world scale

Strong specialisation across the ecosystem means a brand can always find a genuine expert for any specific challenge, from fraud prevention to rich mobile media

CTV adoption heading toward 50 million users in 2026 creates a fast-expanding new channel that multiple Indian platforms are already actively serving

Vernacular and regional language capabilities built into several platforms serve India’s linguistically diverse audience in ways that global tools built for English-first markets cannot match

Privacy-first technologies including OEM targeting, contextual AI, and first-party data approaches are production-ready on multiple Indian platforms right now for the post-cookie era

Cons

Ad fraud remains a persistent problem, particularly in open exchange buying across smaller and less-vetted publisher networks

Fragmentation means brands often need multiple platforms to cover all their channels, which creates measurement gaps and attribution complexity

India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act is still reshaping data collection practices and adds ongoing compliance work for every platform

Measurement standards for CTV and OTT are still developing, which makes cross-screen attribution harder than it needs to be for campaign planning

Some platforms remain focused primarily on Indian supply, which limits their ability to serve brands that need genuinely global audience reach

A talent gap in programmatic expertise means many advertisers still lack the in-house knowledge to get the most value from advanced AdTech tools

How to Choose the Right AdTech Partner in India

Choosing the right AdTech platform is not about picking the biggest name on a list. It is about matching the right tool to your specific goal, market, and budget. These five questions will get you there.

What is your primary goal?

Brand awareness needs scale and premium inventory. That points to InMobi, Xapads, or Glance. Performance and conversions need a cost-per-action model. That points to Affle or Mobavenue. Publisher revenue optimisation needs SSP infrastructure. That points to PubMatic or Streamlyn. Ad fraud protection needs a dedicated verification tool. That points directly to mFilterIt.

Where is your audience located?

India-only campaigns can use any platform on this list. For campaigns across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia simultaneously, Xapads and iCubesWire have the strongest direct supply in those combined regions. For global reach beyond Asia, InMobi and PubMatic have the widest international footprints.

Which screen matters most to you?

Mobile-first campaigns suit InMobi, Affle, Mobavenue, mCanvas, and Xapads well. Smart TV and CTV campaigns suit Xapads, Adgebra, and SilverPush. Lock-screen and device-level reach is where Xapads and Glance operate most distinctively. Cross-screen unified management across all channels suits DeltaX and iCubesWire.

Do you need privacy-safe targeting?

India’s DPDP Act and the global shift away from third-party cookies make privacy compliance increasingly important. Xapads’s OEM model, SilverPush’s contextual AI, and Affle’s first-party data approach all work without any cookie dependence. These are the safest choices for brands building campaigns that need to stay compliant today and into 2030.

What is your monthly budget range?

Some platforms require significant minimum spend commitments. Others work well for mid-market advertisers. As a general rule, managed service platforms like iCubesWire and Mobavenue suit brands that want hands-on account support included. Self-serve platforms like DeltaX and Pixis suit teams that want direct control over their campaign management without relying on account teams.

Future of AdTech in India: 2026 to 2030

India’s digital ad market is forecast to grow from $14.56 billion in 2026 to $20.46 billion by 2029. Five structural changes will shape how AdTech companies operate through this growth period.

CTV Takes Over Linear Television Budgets

India’s CTV user base is already heading toward 50 million in 2026. The Pitch Madison PMAR 2026 report estimates CTV advertising in India will reach Rs 8,000 crore by 2026, nearly double where it was in 2025. Platforms with direct streaming inventory partnerships will capture the most value from this shift.

AI Takes Over Full Campaign Management Cycles

By 2028, AI engines like Xapads’s Xerxes and Pixis’s marketing infrastructure will manage bidding, creative selection, audience targeting, and budget pacing in real time with minimal human involvement. Campaign managers will shift from day-to-day execution toward strategy, as automation handles routine decisions faster and more accurately.

OEM Advertising Expands Beyond Lock Screens

Device-level advertising will move beyond lock screens into AI voice assistants, default applications, and OS-level notification systems by 2029. Platforms that already hold OEM manufacturer relationships today, particularly Xapads and Glance, carry a structural first-mover advantage in this channel that new entrants will find genuinely difficult to replicate.

DPDP Act Accelerates First-Party Data Adoption

India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act is already changing how advertisers collect and use audience data. By 2027, platforms built around cookieless and first-party data models will hold a clear competitive advantage over those still relying on third-party data pipelines. This accelerates adoption of OEM-based, contextual, and clean-room targeting approaches across the entire industry.

Retail Media Becomes India’s Fastest Growing AdTech Channel

Quick commerce advertising alone is projected to reach Rs 6,000 crore in 2026, growing 50 percent year on year. Amazon India, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are all building closed-loop first-party ad networks. AdTech platforms that integrate cleanly with these retail ecosystems will access an entirely new and fast-growing advertising channel over the next four years.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AdTech in simple words?

AdTech stands for Advertising Technology. It is the software and tools that help brands show digital ads to the right people automatically. It runs everything from the banner on a news website to the ad before a YouTube video to the placement you see before you unlock your phone. All of it happens through automated systems running in real time, without any human manually placing each individual ad.

Which is the best AdTech company in India in 2026?

There is no single answer because the best choice depends entirely on your goal. InMobi leads in global mobile scale. Xapads Media leads in independent full-stack programmatic with OEM and CTV capabilities across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Affle leads in performance-based mobile conversions. PubMatic leads in publisher-side monetisation. Each platform excels in its own category, so the right answer is always the one that matches your specific objective.

What is OEM advertising and which Indian company does it best?

OEM advertising places ads directly inside a phone’s operating system, default apps, or lock screen, reaching users before they open any third-party application. Xapads Media is the strongest independent AdTech platform in India operating OEM advertising at global scale, with direct technical integrations with Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo. Glance, part of the InMobi Group, also operates lock-screen OEM advertising across hundreds of millions of devices. OEM placements typically deliver 20 to 30 percent higher attention rates than standard open-web programmatic inventory because of where and how users encounter them.

How big is India’s digital advertising market in 2026?

India’s digital advertising market is projected to reach $14.56 billion in 2026, growing at 10.1% annually. Digital now accounts for 68% of India’s total advertising expenditure, and the market is forecast to reach $20.46 billion by 2029.

What is programmatic advertising and is it growing in India?

Programmatic advertising is the automated buying and selling of digital ad space through real-time auctions. Software handles the entire process in under 100 milliseconds instead of through manual negotiation. Programmatic is the dominant form of digital ad buying in India in 2026 and continues to grow across mobile, CTV, and open-web environments. Platforms like Xapads, Affle, PubMatic, and DeltaX all power different parts of this programmatic ecosystem in the Indian market.

Final Thoughts

India’s AdTech ecosystem in 2026 is not a copy of what exists in the West. It is something genuinely its own: a set of platforms built for a mobile-first, multilingual, privacy-conscious, and fast-growing market operating at a scale that very few countries in the world can actually match.

The 15 companies on this list are not just running ads. They are building supply chains, AI engines, OEM integrations, fraud detection systems, and publisher monetisation tools that form the operating infrastructure of India’s digital economy. Xapads Media stands out among them as the most complete independent full-stack platform, combining programmatic buying, CTV, mobile, OEM advertising, and a four-product business unit structure in one unified system. InMobi and Affle bring global scale and performance depth. PubMatic and Streamlyn serve the publisher side. mFilterIt keeps the entire ecosystem honest.

Together, these 15 companies represent a maturing industry that India’s advertisers, publishers, and marketers should understand deeply. India is no longer just a market for global AdTech platforms to enter. It is a source of AdTech innovation that the rest of the world is now starting to study and adopt.