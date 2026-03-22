This Under-$0.05 Altcoin Is Emerging as a Serious Contender for 2026 Growth Watchlists

Over $290 million in testnet liquidity. Two completed audits. More than $20.8 million raised in presale. A token still priced at $0.04. Those four data points, sitting alongside each other, describe a project that is either deeply undervalued or moving faster than most of the market has noticed. For Mutuum Finance (MUTM), the evidence increasingly suggests the former.

Growth watchlists in crypto tend to fill up with projects that have already moved. The investors who benefit most are those who identify the combination of real development, early traction, and accessible price before the broader market catches on. Mutuum Finance is sitting in that window right now.

Mutuum Finance V1 Protocol

Mutuum’s V1 protocol is live on the Sepolia testnet with active markets for ETH, USDT, LINK, and WBTC. Users can already lend, borrow, and interact with the full system — including liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot that monitors positions and triggers liquidations in real time.

The team has also been consistently delivering new features on top of the core protocol. Safe-Mode Borrow Presets allow users to select a risk profile with one click, targeting Stability Factors of 2.0, 1.7, or 1.4. Position alerts are currently in internal audit and expected to ship shortly, giving users Health Factor notifications via email and messaging platforms. This is active, ongoing development — not a project waiting for launch to start building.

Why the Price Could Move Significantly at Launch

Mutuum Finance’s token has a structural advantage when it reaches exchange listings. A community of over 19,000 presale holders represents an established base of buyers who already understand the protocol and have been accumulating at prices between $0.01 and $0.04. When the token becomes available on public markets, that community does not disappear — it expands, as exchange visibility introduces MUTM to a global audience that had no prior access.

Analysts tracking the presale are pointing to a post-launch range of $0.20 as an early target, supported by the combination of an active holder base, a functioning protocol, and the likelihood of Tier-1 exchange listings given the project’s audit credentials and TVL figures. Projects arriving at listing with this profile have historically attracted significant first-week inflows.

Long-Term Expansion Plans Add to the Case

Beyond the current V1 protocol, Mutuum Finance has outlined a development path that includes an overcollateralized stablecoin, Layer 2 integration for reduced transaction costs, and multi-chain expansion to extend the platform’s reach beyond Ethereum. Each phase adds new users, new revenue streams, and new demand for MUTM through the buy-and-distribute staking mechanism.

Over a longer horizon, as these features roll out and the protocol’s TVL grows on mainnet, MUTM’s long-term value proposition becomes significantly larger than what the current presale price implies.

MUTM is currently in Phase 7 at $0.04, with the confirmed launch price set at $0.06. More than 850 million of the 1.82 billion presale tokens have already been sold, and the remaining allocation continues to shrink. Halborn Security audited the lending protocol and CertiK scored the token contract at 90/100. Tokens are purchasable by card, keeping the entry process accessible for new participants.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance