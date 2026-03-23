The Rise of Fintech Ecosystems: Why Global Fintech Hubs Are Growing 15% Annually

The number of global fintech hubs is growing at approximately 15% per year’s Global Fintech Rankings. In 2019, around 80 cities worldwide were recognised as significant fintech centres. By 2025, that number exceeded 230. The expansion is driven by a combination of government policy, access to talent, regulatory support, and proximity to underserved financial markets.

This growth matters because fintech innovation is no longer concentrated in Silicon Valley, London, and Singapore. It is spreading to cities and regions that were not on anyone&’s fintech map five years ago. That redistribution of innovation is reshaping which companies get built, which markets they serve, and how capital flows across borders.

What Makes a Fintech Hub

A fintech hub is a city or region with a critical mass of fintech companies, investors, talent, and supportive infrastructure. The ingredients are consistent across successful hubs, though the emphasis varies.

Regulatory clarity is the foundation. Cities with clear, predictable financial regulation attract fintech companies because founders can plan their compliance strategy before they launch. The UK&’s Financial Conduct Authority set the standard with its regulatory sandbox in 2016, which allowed early-stage fintech companies to test products with real customers under lighter oversight. Since then, more than 50 countries have launched similar programmes

Access to engineering talent is the second factor. Fintech companies need software developers, data scientists, and security engineers. Cities with strong technical universities or established technology sectors have an advantage. Bangalore became a fintech hub partly because India&’s IT outsourcing industry had already created a large pool of software engineers. Tel Aviv&’s fintech ecosystem benefited from the cybersecurity and military technology talent that Israel is known for.

Proximity to capital matters. Fintech startups need funding, and they tend to cluster near active investor communities. San Francisco, New York, and London all have deep venture capital ecosystems. But new investor communities are forming in other cities. Lagos has attracted dedicated fintech investors like TLcom Capital and Future Africa. Sao Paulo is home to several Latin America-focused venture firms that invest heavily in fintech.

Access to a large or underserved market is the fourth ingredient. Many of the fastest-growing hubs are in regions where traditional banking is weak. Lagos serves a Nigerian market of over 200 million people where less than half have formal bank accounts. Nairobi serves East Africa, a region of over 400 million people where mobile money is more common than bank accounts. These hubs exist because the market opportunity around them is enormous.

The Established Hubs

San Francisco and the broader Bay Area remain the largest fintech hub by company count and total funding raised. Stripe, Plaid, Chime, Brex, Marqeta, and Ripple are all based in the area. The Bay Area benefits from the densest concentration of venture capital in the world and proximity to major technology companies that provide both talent and partnership opportunities.

London is the largest fintech hub outside the US. the UK fintech sector attracted over $15 billion in investment between 2020 and 2024. Revolut, Wise, Checkout.com, Starling Bank, and Monzo are all London-based. The city benefits from its position as a global financial centre, with deep expertise in banking, insurance, and capital markets that fintech companies can draw on.

Singapore functions as the fintech gateway to Southeast Asia. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has been aggressive in supporting fintech through licensing frameworks, grants, and partnerships. Companies like Grab Financial Group, Nium, and Airwallex (which has significant operations in Singapore) use the city as a base to serve the broader ASEAN market of over 600 million people.

The Rising Hubs

The more interesting story is happening in cities that were not fintech centres five years ago.

Lagos has emerged as Africa&’s largest fintech hub. Fintech deal activity in Africa has grown steadily, with Lagos-based companies like Flutterwave, Paystack, and Moniepoint leading the way. Nigeria&’s combination of a young population (median age: 18), high smartphone adoption, and limited banking infrastructure creates a market where fintech products can reach millions of people who have never had a bank account.

Sao Paulo is the financial technology centre of Latin America. Nubank, which is now the world&’s largest digital bank by customer count, is headquartered there. Creditas, Ebanx, and PicPay are also based in the city. Brazil&’s central bank has been proactive in building digital infrastructure, launching the Pix instant payment system in 2020 and issuing digital banking licences to new entrants.

Bangalore dominates India&’s fintech ecosystem. Razorpay, PhonePe, and Cred are all based there. The city&’s deep pool of engineering talent, competitive salaries (relative to Silicon Valley), and proximity to India&’s technology industry make it a natural home for fintech startups. Mumbai serves as a secondary hub, particularly for companies focused on capital markets and insurance technology.

Dubai is positioning itself as the fintech hub for the Middle East and North Africa. The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has created a dedicated fintech licensing framework and attracted over 200 fintech companies. The UAE&’s relatively open regulatory environment, strategic location between Europe and Asia, and wealthy consumer base make it attractive to companies serving the broader MENA region.

Why Governments Are Investing in Fintech Hubs

The growth in fintech hubs is not organic alone. Governments are actively investing in creating them because fintech ecosystems generate high-paying jobs, attract foreign investment, and can help develop domestic financial infrastructure.

Rwanda&’s government has built the Kigali International Financial Centre to attract fintech companies to East Africa. Saudi Arabia&’s Vision 2030 programme includes a significant fintech component, with the Saudi Central Bank issuing new licences and creating regulatory sandboxes. The Philippine central bank has launched initiatives to increase financial inclusion through fintech, creating opportunities for startups based in Manila.

These government programmes vary in effectiveness. The most successful ones provide clear regulation, access to testing environments, and connections to the local financial system without imposing excessive bureaucracy. regulatory sandboxes that include a clear path to full licensing after the testing period produce better outcomes than those without defined graduation criteria.

What 15% Annual Growth Means

At 15% annual growth in the number of fintech hubs, the global fintech ecosystem is becoming more distributed. This has several implications.

Competition for talent is becoming global. A fintech engineer in Nairobi or Bangalore can now work for a locally based company with global ambitions, rather than having to relocate to London or San Francisco. This is spreading fintech expertise more widely and reducing the cost advantage that established hubs previously held.

Capital is following the hubs. Global fintech deal activity is increasingly distributed, with a growing share of venture funding going to companies outside the traditional centres. African fintech funding grew from $300 million in 2019 to over $2 billion in 2022 followed a similar trajectory.

Products are being built for local markets first, rather than being copied from Silicon Valley models. M-Pesa was invented in Kenya, not California. UPI was built in India. Pix was created by Brazil&’s central bank. The next generation of fintech innovations is just as likely to come from Lagos, Sao Paulo, or Jakarta as from San Francisco or London. The spread of fintech hubs is not just a geographic trend. It is a shift in where financial innovation happens and who it serves.