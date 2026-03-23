How Fintech Infrastructure Companies Are Powering $100+ Billion Markets

Fintech infrastructure companies now power markets worth more than $100 billion collectively, according to estimates from McKinsey and BCG. These are the companies that build the plumbing other financial services run on. They process payments, issue cards, verify identities, connect bank accounts, manage compliance, and provide the APIs that let any software company offer financial products. Most consumers never see them, but nearly every digital financial transaction touches their infrastructure.

The growth of this infrastructure layer is one of the most significant developments in financial technology over the past decade. It has lowered the barrier to entry for new fintech companies, expanded the total addressable market for financial services, and created a class of businesses with unusually strong economics.

What Fintech Infrastructure Includes

Fintech infrastructure covers several categories, each addressing a different layer of the financial services stack.

Payment processing is the largest segment. Stripe processes hundreds of billions of dollars in payments annually for millions of businesses. Adyen handles payments for enterprise clients like Uber, Spotify, and Microsoft. Checkout.com focuses on high-growth internet businesses. These companies provide the APIs that let merchants accept credit cards, debit cards, and alternative payment methods online and in physical stores. According to Statista, the global payment processing market exceeded $90 billion in revenue in 2024.

Card issuing is a second category. Marqeta provides the technology that allows companies to create and manage their own payment cards. When DoorDash drivers receive a physical card to purchase restaurant orders, or when Cash App issues a debit card to its users, Marqeta’s platform is typically behind it. The company processed over $160 billion in card volume in 2024, according to its public filings.

Data connectivity is a third category. Plaid connects applications to users’ bank accounts, enabling services like account verification, balance checks, and transaction history access. MX Technologies and Yodlee compete in the same space. These companies are the connective tissue between banks and fintech applications, and their APIs are embedded in thousands of financial products.

Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) forms a fourth layer. Companies like Unit, Column, Treasury Prime, and Solarisbank provide the regulated banking infrastructure that allows non-bank companies to offer deposit accounts, lending products, and card programmes. A software company can offer its users a branded bank account without obtaining a banking licence by partnering with a BaaS provider that holds the licence and manages compliance.

Identity verification and compliance technology represent a fifth category. Companies like Jumio, Onfido, and Alloy help financial services companies verify customer identities, screen for fraud, and comply with anti-money laundering regulations. As digital financial services expand globally, the demand for automated identity verification has grown significantly. According to Grand View Research, the global identity verification market is expected to exceed $20 billion by 2028.

Why Infrastructure Companies Have Strong Economics

Fintech infrastructure companies tend to have several economic characteristics that investors find attractive.

Revenue scales with transaction volume. A payment processor that takes a percentage of every transaction sees its revenue grow automatically as digital commerce expands. There is no need to sell additional products or renegotiate contracts. Stripe’s revenue has grown roughly in line with global e-commerce growth, which has averaged 10% to 15% annually over the past five years.

Switching costs are high. Once a company integrates Stripe’s payment API into its checkout flow, or builds its card programme on Marqeta’s platform, switching to a competitor requires significant engineering effort and operational risk. This creates revenue retention rates above 95% for most infrastructure companies. According to data from public filings, Stripe, Adyen, and Marqeta all report net revenue retention rates above 110%, meaning existing customers spend more each year.

Gross margins are typically strong. Infrastructure companies sell software and API access, which has near-zero marginal cost. Stripe’s gross margin is estimated at above 40% (the company is private and does not disclose exact figures). Adyen reported gross margins above 80% in its public filings. These margins allow infrastructure companies to invest heavily in research and development while still generating cash flow.

The Platform Effect

The most successful fintech infrastructure companies have become platforms rather than point solutions. Stripe started as a payment processor but now offers billing, treasury management, corporate cards, identity verification, and climate commitment tools. Adyen expanded from payment processing into issuing and capital products. Embedded finance is reaching $138 billion and infrastructure companies are the enablers behind it.

This platform expansion is significant because it increases revenue per customer while deepening the integration and raising switching costs further. A company that uses Stripe for payments, billing, and treasury management is far less likely to switch providers than one that uses Stripe only for payments.

Challenges and Competition

The infrastructure market is not without competitive pressure. In payments processing, Stripe faces competition from Adyen, Checkout.com, PayPal (through Braintree), and the card networks themselves (Visa and Mastercard both offer direct processing capabilities). Pricing competition has compressed processing margins in some segments.

Regulatory risk is growing. Banking regulators in the US have increased scrutiny of BaaS arrangements, issuing enforcement actions against several banks that partnered with fintech companies without adequate oversight. This has created uncertainty in the BaaS segment and slowed some partnership activity.

Large technology companies are building their own financial infrastructure. Apple launched Apple Pay, Apple Card, and a savings account. Google offers Google Pay and has explored banking products. Amazon provides lending to its marketplace sellers. These companies have the engineering talent and customer bases to build financial infrastructure internally rather than relying on fintech providers. AI is also becoming a core part of fintech infrastructure, and the companies that integrate machine learning into their platforms will have an advantage.

Despite these challenges, the fintech infrastructure market continues to grow. Every new digital financial service needs processing, compliance, data connectivity, and regulatory coverage. As more industries embed financial products into their platforms, the demand for this infrastructure will increase. The companies that provide it reliably, at scale, and at competitive prices will remain among the most valuable businesses in financial technology.