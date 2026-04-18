Schwab is preparing to offer spot BTC and ETH trading to its $12 trillion client base before Q2 ends, and the SEC just signaled a safe harbor for DeFi that could reshape how capital enters the market. The cryptocurrency news cycle has not been this stacked since October 2025, and the wallets that moved early in every previous cycle are already inside. This article covers what is driving BTC and ETH and the presale called Pepeto that smart capital is filling before its Binance listing.

Cryptocurrency News Flash: Schwab and SEC Moves Reset the Institutional Path

Schwab confirmed plans to launch spot BTC and ETH buying by Q2 2026, the largest institutional access expansion at $12 trillion in brokerage assets, as Fortune reported. The SEC released safe harbor guidance for DeFi front ends on April 14, which CoinDesk covered as a positive signal for altcoins. BTC holds near $76,500 and ETH near $2,348 as both catalysts layer on. The cryptocurrency news adds up to one signal: the next move is forming.

How Pepeto Fits the Institutional Wave Alongside BTC and ETH

Pepeto: The Marketplace Early Capital Is Filling Before the Headlines Catch Up

Schwab opening spot access proves institutions are arriving, but the returns they capture started with someone buying before Schwab showed up. A presale at $0.0000001864 is that moment right now. Pepeto is the marketplace where meme capital flows through tools built for speed, safety, and zero friction, backed by a community that pushed the raise above $9 million while the rest of the market sat in fear.

PepetoSwap handles swaps at zero cost, keeping every dollar of entry intact instead of leaking through fee layers most meme buyers never notice until the chart disappoints. That fixes the largest gap in meme infrastructure, where the trade itself costs more than the position gains on most entries.

For cryptocurrency news to translate into real returns, the entry has to sit below the noise, not above it. Rather than chasing BTC at $76,500 after Schwab arrives, wallets are entering Pepeto where the Binance listing creates the same type of access event but from a presale floor. Every dollar that enters at presale price converts into a position the listing reprices, and that is what large cap recoveries cannot offer.

The risk scorer reviews every contract before capital enters, catching scams the open market will not flag until damage is done, so the marketplace protects the money before the chart does. It is a functioning set of tools already running, not a roadmap selling the future. More than $9 million confirmed the conviction, the dev team includes a former Binance expert, staking holds at 182% APY, and SolidProof cleared every contract on the chain. For wallets that read the cryptocurrency news and want to act before the crowd arrives, the entry narrows every day.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC holds near $76,500 as Schwab prepares to bring spot access to $12 trillion in client assets. The all time high of $126,198 from October 2025 puts the ceiling at 68% upside according to CoinDesk. Strategy now holds over 550,000 BTC after another $1 billion buy. Institutional demand is real, but BTC from $76,500 needs years to double, and the cryptocurrency news of this cycle favors entries that move faster.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH sits near $2,348 after the SEC safe harbor lifted DeFi sentiment and Ethereum posted its busiest quarter with 200 million transactions in Q1 2026. The all time high of $4,953 from August 2025 leaves room for 111% according to CoinDesk. Schwab adding spot ETH means more demand, but the math from $2,348 needs years of compounding to match what a presale listing delivers in a day.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency news today points to a market about to move, and the entry that moved first has been inside for months. The same cofounder who took Pepe from nothing to $11 billion with zero products on 420 trillion supply built Pepeto with a functioning marketplace behind it. Matching that peak from this presale means 150x, and this time a live set of tools sits underneath. More than $9 million already chose this entry, visible now on the Pepeto official website before the Binance listing closes it. Entering Pepeto now is betting on a pattern that already produced $11 billion, and missing it means watching the same math repeat from the outside.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the top cryptocurrency news today?

The top cryptocurrency news includes Schwab preparing spot BTC and ETH trading for $12 trillion in client assets and SEC safe harbor for DeFi.

How does Schwab spot crypto affect the market?

The $12 trillion brokerage opening direct access is the largest institutional expansion since the ETF approvals, signaling broad capital inflow.

Why enter Pepeto before the Binance listing?

The presale window shuts permanently once listing opens, and wallets can see the live entry now on the Pepeto official website before it closes