The Greatest Basketball Debate in History Just Got a Cheese. Sofascore Explains Why

Who is the greatest basketball player of all time? Every fan has an answer ready, and almost nobody switches sides no matter what you put in front of them. Two generations, two styles of dominance, two completely different ideas of what greatness even means. The argument has been going on for decades and shows no sign of stopping.

The Eternal Problem: Subjectivity vs. Data

The numbers are real and they don’t settle anything. Some of the greatest names in basketball history have fuelled this debate for decades. Take Michael Jordan for example, who finished his career averaging 30.1 points per game, with elite defensive output at 2.3 steals per game, and a perfect 6-0 record in the NBA Finals. Or LeBron James, who played more than 1,600 regular NBA season games averaging 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists. But the conversation doesn’t stop there. Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell defined earlier eras. And today, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others are already building cases of their own. One side wins on efficiency and scoring dominance. The other wins on versatility and longevity. Every generation adds new names, new arguments, and a new round of debates that nobody wins.

Historical sports data wasn’t always digital or detailed enough to settle the argument with certainty. Instead of manufacturing a winner, Sofascore turned this into a strength, highlighting unmatched data coverage of the modern game while acknowledging that yesterday’s debates are a matter of interpretation and today’s performance is a matter of precision.

The G.O.A.T. Goat Cheese

To mark the debate properly, Sofascore launched a limited-edition goat cheese called The G.O.A.T. Goat Cheese, distributed across the US market to fans, creators, and media. The campaign features two varieties inspired by the two distinct styles of greatness at the heart of the debate:

Mikey: A sharp, intense cheese that smokes the competition, representing killer instinct and scoring ferocity.

Jamie: A more versatile, longer-fermented cheese, representing longevity and all-around playmaking.

Because cheese, just like this debate, is ultimately a matter of taste.

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Ivan Bešlić, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Sofascore said: “The US is one of our most strategically important markets, and it has its own culture, its own debates, and its own heroes. This isn’t just a basketball topic in America, it’s a generational identity. Entering that conversation the way we did, with humor and a real product, reflects how we think about markets that matter strategically to us.”

The Platform Behind the Debate

Founded in 2010, Sofascore has grown into one of the world’s leading sports platforms for live scores and deep sports analytics. With over 120 million yearly active users across 25 sports and 40 languages, tracking more than 11,000 tournaments worldwide, the platform transforms complex data into insights that were once reserved for professional analysts, clubs, and broadcasters. Today, those same tools are available to every fan.

At the heart of the platform is the Sofascore Rating, an algorithm that processes hundreds of data points in real-time, generating an objective score from 3 to 10 for every player on the pitch. Unlike subjective post-match awards, the Rating is entirely data-driven, measuring statistical impact with full impartiality across leagues, eras, and continents. It is the same Rating that football icons like Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos have recognized and shared publicly. Now also fully embedded in basketball.

Zlatko Hrkać, co-founder and CEO of Sofascore: “Sports has always been argued with emotion. What we’ve built with the Sofascore Rating is a way to give that emotion a foundation. When fans debate who’s the best player on the court tonight, they deserve data that has been stress-tested against millions of performances. That’s what the Rating delivers, and that’s why we believe it’s becoming the global benchmark for how performance in sport is understood.”

Sofascore isn’t picking a side. But while that argument rages on, the next G.O.A.T. is already out there, playing games, building a legacy, collecting ratings. You’re probably already watching. Sofascore definitely is.