Steve Aoki quietly sold his ETH, SHIB, and PEPE holdings and moved funds to Gemini, and his Bored Apes dropped 88% from peak, and that data reminds every holder that even celebrity backers rotate when conviction fades. ETH trades near $2,320 with $2,400 resistance capping recoveries.

Pepeto has a live exchange with zero fee swaps and a cross chain bridge, built by the visionary who grew original Pepe into a project worth $11 billion, with above $8 million raised before a confirmed Binance listing.

Ethereum News Shifts After Steve Aoki Liquidates ETH Holdings and Bored Apes Lose 88%

DJ and producer Steve Aoki liquidated most of his crypto holdings including ETH, SHIB, and PEPE, moving funds to Gemini five years after predicting NFTs would become mainstream culture, according to CoinDesk and CoinGecko. His Bored Ape NFTs lost 88% from their peak values during the market downturn.

The data proves that even prominent holders rotate when the math stops working, and the capital leaving celebrity plays hunts for entries where real products back the investment.

ETH Celebrity Exit and the Presale Where Products Replace Hype

Pepeto

The Aoki sell off proves what the ethereum news has been signaling: hype without utility leads to exits. Pepeto answers the opposite because the exchange shipped before the listing and every tool works today.

Bybit just launched yield bearing tokenized gold, a product designed for capital that cannot take risk. But Pepeto is built for everyone else: the wallets that came to crypto because 5% yield on gold does not move the needle and who need real tools to find the entries that yield products never touch.

The numbers tell the story. The presale collected above $8 million while the market sat in fear, and new wallets kept adding positions because the exchange was already running. PepetoSwap catches every trade at zero fees, and the cross chain bridge carries tokens across networks at no cost, both active today.

All tools sit under one exchange, condensing what would normally take hours of research into clear access available in seconds. That usability is feeding strong expectations as the Binance listing approaches.

The presale window is narrowing. At $0.000000186 the entry will not exist once the listing opens, and the yield Bybit generates on tokenized gold will still be available after the presale closes. The 184% APY staking withdraws tokens from sellable supply while holders wait. ETH turned small entries into fortunes with zero products behind its early run, and more tools behind Pepeto logically means the ceiling sits higher than what zero tools reached. For anyone following the ethereum news and wanting the answer their search was leading to, Pepeto is where the math points.

Ethereum News Price Outlook

ETH trades at $2,320 with an $84 billion cap and $98 million in 24 hour liquidations testing the $2,100 support level, according to CoinGecko. Resistance levels sit at $2,400 and $2,700 with $2,100 as support. EtherFi deployed $25 million into RWA yield. The data carries strong infrastructure, but the $2,400 target delivers roughly 9% from here over weeks.

The ethereum news points to a real recovery forming, but from an $84 billion cap the percentage math that changes a portfolio takes quarters of patience to arrive compared to what a presale to listing event delivers in one move for wallets that committed at the floor while fear dominated.

Conclusion

ETH turned small entries into fortunes with zero products behind its early run, and more tools behind Pepeto logically means the ceiling sits higher than what zero tools reached, which settles the debate about which entry leads this cycle. The ethereum news shows Aoki exiting, but above $8 million raised through the Pepeto official website during the deepest fear of 2026 proves the math already drew the wallets that see what the listing will deliver. A SolidProof audit cleared every contract.

Entering the presale now captures what the capital already confirmed, and the ethereum news will keep tracking $2,400 while presale holders discover what the listing confirmed.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What ethereum news matters most this week?

Steve Aoki selling ETH and NFTs losing 88% is key ethereum news because it shows capital rotating from hype plays toward entries with real utility like Pepeto.

Why are ETH holders watching Pepeto?

Pepeto runs a live exchange with zero fee swaps and a cross chain bridge verified by SolidProof, with above $8 million raised confirming real wallets committed before the Binance listing.

Is Pepeto worth entering during this ethereum news shift?

Early holders on the Pepeto official website lock in the cheapest entry this token will ever carry, and the Binance listing permanently removes this floor once trading begins.