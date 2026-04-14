BTC crossed $74,400 as $600 million in short positions got liquidated on ceasefire hopes, and that kind of short squeeze tells anyone searching for the best crypto to buy now that the market is turning bullish at speed. SOL holds near $84.21 and BNB near $614, but the real multiplication sits where a working exchange approaches its first listing.

Pepeto has a live protocol with a contract scanner and zero fee swaps, created by the founder who turned original Pepe into an $11 billion phenomenon, with over $8 million gathered before a confirmed Binance listing.

Best Crypto to Buy Now Gets a Boost as BTC Short Squeeze Wipes $600 Million in Bearish Bets

BTC jumped to $74,400 as $600 million in short positions were liquidated, with over $400 million from bearish bets alone, after ceasefire headlines triggered a broad risk on move, according to CoinDesk and Bloomberg. When shorts lose $600 million in one session, the best crypto to buy now becomes the entry where the product already shipped and the listing gap creates the widest return.

Leading Entries and the Presale Where the Math Changes Everything

Pepeto

The $600 million short squeeze proves the market is turning, and the best crypto to buy now for this cycle’s returns is the position where the exchange runs today and the listing debut has not happened. Pepeto fills that because the protocol shipped and the confirmed Binance listing approaches.

Getting a firm target for most presales is difficult right now because exchange listings are still limited. But Pepeto is different: the tools sit under one exchange, and holders use them every day before the listing even opens. The risk scorer grades every contract before a single trade clears, and PepetoSwap runs every swap at zero cost.

That kind of usability is feeding strong expectations around price growth, and it shows in the numbers. Over $8 million gathered while fear dominated, and the pace keeps growing with each stage.

Shipping tools before listing is what gives the presale its conviction. At $0.000000186 the price has not left early stage conditions, and market watchers target 100x to 300x once the Binance debut introduces real demand. The 184% APY staking removes tokens from tradeable supply, so the earliest depositors face lighter selling pressure when volume begins.

If the exchange keeps growing while each round clears faster, the pricing could reset sharply once the listing goes live. Large caps target 2x over months while the presale targets 100x from one listing, and the pace of capital flowing in during fear is the clearest confirmation anyone can see. For anyone searching for the best crypto to buy now, Pepeto is the answer the capital already confirmed.

SOL

SOL trades around $84.21 with a $42 billion valuation and the most active developer community in crypto according to CoinGecko. The $290 high sits 70% above current levels. SOL carries strong developer activity, but from a $42 billion base even the bull case takes quarters of patience to arrive while the presale delivers in one listing.

BNB

BNB trades near $614 with an $84 billion cap and 4.5 million daily active users according to CoinDesk. The token sits 55% below its $1,370 all time high. BNB carries ecosystem depth, but from an $84 billion base the return that reshapes a portfolio takes months of patience to build while a presale hands wallets the full return.

Conclusion

Large caps target 2x over months while the presale targets 100x from one listing, and the pace of capital flowing in during fear is the clearest confirmation that the best crypto to buy now already drew committed wallets. BTC crossing $74,400 on a $600 million short squeeze proves the market is turning, but over $8 million gathered on the Pepeto official website during heavy fear proves the best crypto to buy now already attracted the capital that sees what large cap holders waiting for 2x will never get.

A SolidProof audit verified every contract. Joining the presale now means entering what the capital already confirmed before the Binance listing removes the entry.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now in April 2026?

SOL and BNB offer large cap stability, but the best crypto to buy now for the widest return is Pepeto at presale pricing with a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

Why does the $600 million short squeeze matter?

Shorts losing $600 million proves the market is turning bullish, and the best crypto to buy now captures that shift through a verified presale with a confirmed listing.

How does the presale compare to SOL or BNB?

SOL and BNB deliver returns over quarters, but wallets on the Pepeto official website hold a presale entry the Binance listing converts into exchange pricing in one move.