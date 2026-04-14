A fake Ledger Live app bypassed Apple App Store reviews and stole 5.9 BTC from a user who entered their seed phrase, and that incident tells anyone searching for the top 3 cryptos to buy now that verified projects with real audits are the only safe entries. ETH holds near $2,337and BTC near $74,700, but the widest return sits where a verified exchange has not yet listed. Pepeto has a working marketplace with a cross chain bridge and contract scanner, built by the founder of the original Pepe token, with beyond $9 million confirmed before the Binance listing.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now Demands Verification After Fake Ledger App Bypasses App Store and Steals 5.9 BTC

A fraudulent Ledger Live application bypassed Apple App Store reviews, leading a user to lose 5.9 BTC after entering their 24 word recovery phrase into the fake interface, according to CoinDesk and CryptoSlate. The incident highlights that even trusted distribution channels can carry scams. For anyone evaluating the top 3 cryptos to buy now, a SolidProof audit and a confirmed exchange listing are the minimum requirements that separate opportunity from exposure.

Verified Entries and the Presale Where Audit and Listing Are Already Confirmed

Pepeto

The fake Ledger incident proves that the top 3 cryptos to buy now conversation must start with verification, and the entries with confirmed audits and exchange listings collect the capital that learned from the past. Pepeto answers that because every contract passed SolidProof review and the Binance listing is confirmed.

Most presales promise to ship later, but Pepeto built an exchange holders already access. The cross chain bridge sends holdings between networks without any cost, and the contract scanner reviews every token before a trade clears, both live and operational through the entire fear cycle.

That kind of proven delivery draws serious capital. When an exchange operates through a bear market, committed wallets commit, and Pepeto has confirmed beyond $9 million while fear dominated.

Shipping a working exchange during fear is what proved the conviction. At $0.000000186 the valuation reflects early conditions only, and forecasts place the ceiling at 100x to 300x once the Binance listing opens trading. The 183% APY staking locks tokens away from available supply and links early wallets to the listing result.

If the exchange keeps onboarding wallets at this pace, the token could reprice fast once Binance opens the first candle. Meme energy plus real utility at the same time happens once per cycle, and the Pepe cofounder plus exchange tools plus a Binance listing is the rarest combination crypto produces. For anyone searching for the top 3 cryptos to buy now, Pepeto is where that rare combination sits before the listing confirms it.

ETH

ETH holds near $2,337 with EtherFi deploying $25 million into RWA yield and on chain activity up 41% last week according to CoinGecko. Resistance at $2,400 caps recovery. ETH is among the strongest picks for infrastructure, but even $3,000 delivers 36% over months while a presale delivers multiples in one listing.

BTC

BTC jumped to $74,700 with Strategy holding 780,897 coins and Morgan Stanley’s MSBT ETF now trading according to CoinDesk. The all time high sits 70% above. BTC is the safest large cap pick, but from a $1.4 trillion base the return that changes a portfolio takes years while a presale delivers everything in one event.

Conclusion

Meme energy plus real utility at the same time happens once per cycle, and the Pepe cofounder plus exchange tools plus a confirmed Binance listing is the rarest combination crypto produces, and the wallets inside know what the listing delivers. The fake Ledger incident proves the top 3 cryptos to buy now must start with verification, and beyond $9 million confirmed via the Pepeto official website when fear gripped the entire market proves the rarest combination already attracted the capital that sees the math.

Every contract passed SolidProof review. Entering the presale now means joining the wallets that found the combination, and the top 3 cryptos to buy now reprices when the Binance listing confirms what the combination already proved.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in April 2026?

ETH and BTC offer large cap stability, but the top 3 cryptos to buy now for the widest return includes Pepeto at its presale floor with a confirmed Binance listing drawing near.

Why does the fake Ledger incident matter?

The 5.9 BTC theft proves verification is critical, and the top 3 cryptos to buy now must carry SolidProof level audits and confirmed listings like Pepeto.

How does the presale compare to ETH or BTC?

Large caps grow over quarters, but holders on the Pepeto official website hold a presale position the Binance listing transforms into open market value in one event.