Personal banking revenue from digital channels surpassed $180 billion globally in 2025, accounting for 42% of total retail banking revenue, according to a 2025 Oliver Wyman analysis of digital banking economics. That share is projected to exceed 60% by 2030. The future of personal banking in a digital economy is defined by three shifts: the migration of customer relationships from physical to digital channels, the expansion of personal banking products through embedded finance and AI, and the entry of non-bank technology companies into financial services.

The Digital Migration of Personal Banking

Personal banking has historically been built around physical relationships. A customer would open an account at a local branch, meet with a banker to discuss loans or investments, and manage their finances through in-person visits and paper statements. That model has been replaced, for most consumers under 50, by a fully digital relationship centered on a mobile app.

According to a McKinsey study on personal banking migration, 78% of consumers aged 18 to 45 manage their personal finances entirely through digital channels. Among consumers aged 45 to 65, that figure is 52% and growing. 60% of consumers now prefer digital financial services, and the preference is strongest in the product categories that generate the most revenue: savings, lending, and investment management.

The digital migration has consequences for how banks earn revenue from personal banking. Fee income from branch-based services is declining. Revenue from digital products, including subscription-based premium accounts, in-app financial advice, and digital lending, is growing. The institutions that capture the most personal banking revenue in the future will be those with the strongest digital product offerings and the best mobile user experiences.

How AI Is Personalizing Personal Banking

Artificial intelligence is enabling a level of personalization in personal banking that was not possible with traditional technology. AI-powered financial assistants can analyze a customer’s income, spending patterns, savings goals, and risk tolerance to provide customized recommendations for everything from budgeting to investment allocation.

According to Statista’s data on AI in personal banking, 45% of digital banking customers used at least one AI-powered feature in 2025, up from 15% in 2022. Common features include automated savings optimization, personalized credit offers, spending anomaly alerts, and tax optimization suggestions.

Fintech innovation is driving 40% faster financial product development, and AI is enabling the creation of personal banking products that adapt to individual customer needs in real time rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions.

Embedded Personal Finance

The future of personal banking extends beyond traditional banking apps. Embedded finance is placing personal banking features inside the non-financial platforms that people use every day. Salary advance features inside payroll platforms. Savings tools inside budgeting apps. Credit lines inside e-commerce checkouts. Insurance products inside travel booking sites.

According to a 2025 Accenture report on embedded personal finance, 28% of personal banking product originations in 2025 came through non-bank channels, up from 8% in 2020. The global embedded finance market is forecast to reach $7 trillion by 2030, and personal financial products will be a significant portion of that market.

Apple, Google, and Amazon are all expanding their financial services offerings. Apple’s savings account, launched with Goldman Sachs, attracted $10 billion in deposits within its first year. Google Pay offers financial management features to its 150 million users. Amazon offers credit cards, installment payments, and merchant lending. These non-bank entries into personal financial services represent both competition for traditional banks and potential partnership opportunities.

The Role of Open Banking and Data Portability

Open banking is giving consumers more control over their financial data, which in turn is changing the competitive dynamics of personal banking. When customers can share their banking data with third-party providers through secure APIs, they can access better rates, more personalized products, and consolidated financial views that span multiple providers.

The global open banking market is expected to exceed $123 billion by 2031, and personal banking is the segment most affected by open data sharing. According to a BCG analysis of open banking’s impact on personal finance, consumers who use open banking-connected financial tools save an average of $400 per year through better rates and reduced fees compared with consumers who bank with a single provider.

Digital banking customers are expected to exceed 3.6 billion by 2028, and the open banking infrastructure that connects those customers to a competitive marketplace of financial products will reshape personal banking fundamentally.

Oliver Wyman’s projection that digital channels will account for 60% of personal banking revenue by 2030 is conservative if embedded finance adoption accelerates as expected. The future of personal banking is not just digital. It is distributed across dozens of platforms, personalized through AI, and connected through open data standards that give consumers unprecedented choice and control.