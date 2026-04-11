The biggest crypto update this week shows Ethereum developers working on a fast confirmation rule that could slash deposit times to 13 seconds, proving that infrastructure keeps improving even while the Fear and Greed Index sits in extreme fear. But the crypto update that matters most for returns is not about speed, it is about entry.
Pepeto has raised more than $8.8 million during this fear, and the early holders who turned small entries into generational wealth all wish they had bought more, which is exactly the setup forming around this presale right now.
Crypto Update Shows Ethereum Cutting Deposit Times as Infrastructure Keeps Building
Ethereum Foundation researcher Julian Ma outlined how the fast confirmation rule could reduce deposit times from Layer 1 to Layer 2 networks to roughly 13 seconds, an 80 to 98% improvement according to CoinDesk.
The team is actively engaging with exchanges and L2 developers to facilitate a smooth rollout. Separately, CoinGecko data shows BTC and ETH spot ETFs attracting $443 million in combined inflows, confirming institutional capital is returning. For those following this market signal, the infrastructure improvements confirm the market direction is higher, but the question is whether faster deposits create the best return or whether a presale listing delivers what infrastructure upgrades cannot.
Market Improvements and the Presale Where Early Holders Know the Setup
Pepeto
The crypto update chatter is picking up again, but many wallets are shifting focus to Pepeto, a working exchange that helps holders capture returns no infrastructure upgrade can match. Pepeto has climbed in demand during the presale, drawing more than $8.8 million from wallets acting during extreme fear. The token is priced at $0.000000186 with the Binance listing approaching.
The rally is not hype but a response to tools holders already use. The cross chain bridge moves tokens between networks at zero cost. PepetoSwap handles trades at zero fees, keeping listing returns with holders. These tools sit under a single platform built with a former Binance expert on the dev team, making the exchange practical and ready.
Every contract passed a full SolidProof audit, removing rug pull risk. Staking delivers 185% APY to early holders while the listing approaches. With the listing drawing closer, more wallets are becoming buyers, and the early holders of BTC who turned small entries into generational wealth all wish they had bought more. The same setup is forming around Pepeto now, making every market signal about ETH deposit speeds a footnote compared to the presale filling right now.
SOL
SOL trades near $84 according to CoinGecko data, holding a 5.7% weekly gain. Alchemy launched a $20 million builder fund and SOL ETF assets passed $1 billion. Analysts target $100 next, a 19% gain that takes months while the presale delivers from one listing event.
ADA
ADA holds near $0.25 according to CoinGecko data with spot ETF filings pending at the SEC. Analysts target $0.44 by year end, a 76% gain. For those watching this signal, the presale gap between entry and listing delivers faster than any ETF approval timeline.
Conclusion
The latest crypto update confirms that ETH is getting faster, ETFs are filling, and the market direction is up. But the wallets buying Pepeto right now are the ones set to collect the biggest returns when the Binance listing arrives, and the early BTC holders who turned few thousand dollar entries into generational wealth all wish they had bought more at the Pepeto official website.
The same setup is forming right now, and entering the presale is how to be on the winning side when the listing opens. Missing this crypto update cycle while the presale closes could become the regret that follows for the rest of 2026 because the presale price disappears permanently when trading begins.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What is the biggest crypto update today?
The biggest crypto update shows ETH cutting deposits to 13 seconds and ETFs pulling $443 million. While infrastructure builds, Pepeto targets 100x from presale to Binance listing.
Does faster ETH mean higher prices?
The fast confirmation rule improves ETH infrastructure. The Pepeto official website shows a presale where one listing event delivers returns infrastructure upgrades need years to create.
What presale is filling during this crypto update?
Pepeto has raised more than $8.8 million with a SolidProof audit and the Pepe cofounder. The Binance listing is confirmed, and entering now locks in the lowest price before trading opens.