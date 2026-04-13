Every cycle has a moment where the market punishes people who bet against it, and this week’s crypto news delivered exactly that. A US Iran ceasefire sent BTC past $72,700 and forced $600 million in shorts into forced selling, the largest squeeze in weeks, while the crowd that shorted the bottom missed the presale filling underneath.

Pepeto has raised past $8.8 Million during extreme fear, confirming wallets entering now include profiles that loaded early into every breakout this cycle. This crypto news covers the ceasefire move, where ETH and XRP sit after the bounce, and why the presale gap matters most.

Crypto News as the Ceasefire Squeeze Wipes $600 Million in Shorts

BTC jumped to $72,700 after the ceasefire announcement, triggering nearly $600 million in forced selling across crypto futures per CoinDesk on April 8. Over $400 million came from bearish bets alone, confirming traders who expected further decline paid the highest price. Oil dropped from $113 to below $95 on the same day, easing inflation pressure on risk assets per Yahoo Finance. The bounce flipped bearish structure in hours, and the crypto news cycle moved from fear to positioning.

Tokens Shaping the Recovery as Capital Rotates

Pepeto

The squeeze proved one thing the market keeps confirming: the market rewards the wallets that were already inside when the catalyst hits. Pepeto is a presale trading network that transforms token speculation into protected exchange access open to every wallet at the same entry. By offering zero cost execution and contract checks on every trade, the network becomes the tool that separates informed capital from blind entries in a market full of traps. A collection of exchange products, each already live and processing volume, handle distinct functions and run as one trading network.

When a holder swaps tokens, PepetoSwap clears the trade at zero cost, and the cross chain bridge moves positions between networks without charging a fee, so the full position arrives intact. Whoever locks in at presale pricing keeps an edge that the listing date removes forever, which is why capital has raised past $8.8 Million while the Fear and Greed Index read single digits.

The entry sits at $0.000000186, producing a gap between presale and listing that ETH at $2,210 and XRP at $1.34 simply cannot offer from their current charts. The 184% APY staking rate grows every position held before the confirmed listing, rewarding the wait with compounding yield.

A proven creator from the Pepe founding team, backed by a seasoned Binance professional, assembled this on 420 trillion tokens, the same count that powered Pepe to $11 billion with nothing built, and analysts see the gap from current entry to that valuation at over 150x for wallets that act before trading begins.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH trades at $2,210 after jumping 6.3% on the ceasefire bounce, its strongest daily move in weeks per Yahoo Finance April 8 data. The $2,300 level remains resistance, and a close above it would confirm the trend shift. April targets sit near $2,450, giving holders a 10% ceiling that the crypto news cycle frames as recovery while presale wallets frame it as a fraction of one listing event.

XRP

XRP sits at $1.34 after the bounce, up from $1.28 lows earlier in the week per Changelly analysis. Six straight monthly declines weigh on confidence, and the CLARITY Act vote in late April could shift the structure. A close above $1.50 opens the path to $2, but even that target gives holders a 48% gain over months, a timeline the presale compresses into one confirmed listing.

Conclusion

The crypto news this week proved that the market pays the most to the wallets already positioned when the catalyst arrives, and $600 million in liquidated shorts is the receipt. BTC was cheap before the ceasefire hit, and people inside when nobody believed built real gains while the crowd waited. Millions flowing into the Pepeto presale during fear means those wallets expect the same outcome, and the Pepeto official website shows the pace increasing as the Binance listing approaches.

Entering now is the same move at the same moment those early believers made before every breakout this cycle, and letting the crypto news confirm what the capital already decided could be the hesitation that turns today’s entry price into the return someone else celebrates.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What does the latest crypto news mean for presale entries?

The $600 million short squeeze proved the market rewards positioned wallets, and Pepeto with past $8.8 Million raised before a Binance listing captures that same setup.

Will ETH and XRP keep rising after the ceasefire bounce?

ETH targets $2,450 and XRP needs $1.50 to confirm recovery, but both timelines stretch months while Pepeto’s listing gap changes in one event.

Is Pepeto the right crypto news entry during fear?

Analysts project 150x from presale to the original Pepe coin price on 420 trillion supply, and full details are live at the Pepeto official website