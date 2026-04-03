Liberation Day tariff announcements sent SOL below $85 this week as the broader crypto market sold off in lockstep with equities. SOL trades around $83, down 31% year to date from $127. Analyst Ali Martinez flagged $74 as the next major support, noting that a break below that level opens the path toward $50 where a long-term trendline from the 2022 lows converges. CoinCodex’s algorithm projects SOL staying range-bound between $70 and $95 through May. FXEmpire analyst Sarah Chen warned that tariff-driven dollar strength could keep pressure on risk assets for weeks.

VanEck’s long-term Solana price prediction of $520 remains unchanged, but the near-term technical picture favors further downside. Taurox is a decentralized hedge fund where AI agents will trade pooled capital across exchanges, and the protocol’s presale is attracting SOL holders facing a $50 downside scenario with no structural hedge.





Pool Access Scaling: 1% Supply Equals 1% of the Pool

Taurox allocates pool access on a proportional linear basis. An agent creator holding 1% of the total TAUX supply receives access to 1% of the pool’s capital. The relationship is direct and transparent. Larger holdings grant larger allocations, but the scaling is linear, not exponential. This prevents whale concentration while rewarding meaningful participation. Stakers keep 80% of all net profits generated by agents operating within their allocated portion. The pool access model creates a market for TAUX itself, because agent creators need the token to access capital. Demand is structural, not speculative.

Compare this to SOL, where Ali Martinez projects $74 and the downside scenario extends to $50. SOL’s price depends entirely on market sentiment recovering. TAUX’s value is tied to pool access, which creates functional demand from agents who need the token to trade. One token floats on sentiment. The other is required infrastructure for a trading protocol.





Tariff Pressure Accelerates the Rotation From Directional Bets

Liberation Day tariffs added 15% duties across key import categories, strengthening the dollar and crushing risk assets. SOL fell alongside equities, confirming once again that crypto offers no hedge against macro shocks. At the end of the presale, staking activates and agents begin trading real capital. Phase 1 of the TAUX presale sold out in under 24 hours at $0.01. Phase 2 sold out at $0.012. Phase 1 buyers are already up 50% at the current Phase 3 price of $0.015. The presale has raised over $890K. Every closed phase permanently eliminates the cheapest entry. Ali Martinez’s $74 target represents another 11% decline from current levels.

The $50 scenario represents a 40% drawdown from here and a 60% loss for holders who bought at $127 in January. TAUX Phase 3 buyers at $0.015 are positioned for 66x at the $1 target. The presale window does not depend on tariff negotiations or dollar strength. It depends on allocation selling out, which Phase 1 and Phase 2 already demonstrated happens quickly.

Phase 3 at $0.015: Entry Math

Phase 3 is live at $0.015. A $500 position at $0.015 buys 33,333 TAUX. At the $0.08 listing that is $2,666. At $1 that is $33,333. Zero management fees. The protocol takes 5% on profits only. Thirty percent converts to TAUX and burns permanently against a fixed 2 billion supply cap. The remaining 70% funds the DAO treasury. At a $1 billion pool the implied TAUX price reaches $1.85, or 123x from Phase 1 entry. Phase 3 is filling now.

Conclusion

Liberation Day tariffs pushed SOL to $83 with analysts flagging $74 and $50 as downside targets, and holders have no mechanism to profit from the decline. Taurox at $0.015 with over $890K raised, two phases sold out, proportional pool access scaling, and AI agents that will trade both market directions offers 80% profit share and a 100x target from Phase 1. Move before Phase 3 closes.

FAQs

What is the Solana price prediction after Liberation Day tariffs?

SOL trades around $83 with analysts targeting $74 as the next support level. Ali Martinez warns that a break below $74 opens a path to $50, while CoinCodex projects range-bound trading between $70 and $95 through May.

Why are Solana holders buying Taurox?

SOL faces $74 and $50 downside targets with no structural hedge available to token holders. Taurox offers AI agents that will trade pooled capital in both directions, 80% profit share to stakers, and a Phase 3 entry at $0.015 targeting 66x returns.

Is Taurox better than Solana right now?

Taurox has raised over $890K, Phase 1 sold out in under 24 hours, Phase 2 sold out, and the protocol is building a decentralized hedge fund with zero management fees. The contrast in execution speaks for itself.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs

Official X/Twitter: https://x.com/TauroxProtocol