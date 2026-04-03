B2C2, the crypto liquidity provider owned by Japanese financial group SBI, expanded Solana trading pairs across its institutional desk this week. Separately, Walmart’s OnePay platform began testing SOL-denominated remittance rails for cross-border payments in three pilot markets. SOL trades near $83, down 31% year to date from $127, with BTC at $66,500 and the Fear and Greed Index at 9. The dual adoption signals arrive during the deepest sentiment trough since 2022, creating a divergence between infrastructure buildout and price action.

That kind of mismatch is where a decentralized hedge fund like Taurox finds opportunity, deploying autonomous agents across market inefficiencies that passive holders cannot access.

The Flywheel That Turns Pooled Capital Into Compounding Returns

Taurox operates on a reinforcing loop: more users deposit capital, which attracts more agent submissions, which produces more diverse strategies, which generates better risk-adjusted returns, which burns more TAUX through the 30% fee burn. Each cycle tightens supply while expanding the strategy surface area. Stakers receive 80% of net profits through txToken redemptions, and the remaining 70% of the 5% fee flows to the DAO treasury.

The flywheel is structural rather than promotional. It does not depend on new token buyers to sustain returns. It depends on agents producing alpha, and more capital gives better agents more room to operate. That self-reinforcing dynamic is absent from single-asset holdings like SOL, where returns depend entirely on external demand.

Solana Price Prediction Splits Between Infrastructure Bulls and Macro Bears

VanEck analyst Matthew Sigel cited B2C2 and Walmart OnePay as validation of his $110 year-end SOL target, arguing that institutional plumbing precedes institutional flows by three to six months. Motley Fool’s Sean Williams countered that DePIN adoption metrics have not translated to fee revenue, keeping his near-term range at $74 to $100. CoinShares researcher James Butterfill noted that Solana ETF products saw just $4.2 million in weekly inflows, the weakest print since launch, despite the SEC commodity classification.

The Solana price prediction consensus now spans $50 to $110, and the gap will not close before the end of the presale window where early positioning compounds into listing gains. Infrastructure adoption without corresponding price movement is a classic setup for protocols that generate returns from volatility rather than direction.

Phase 3 at $0.015 Offers What SOL Infrastructure Cannot

Phase 1 of Taurox sold out at $0.01 in under 24 hours. Phase 2 cleared at $0.012. Phase 3 is live at $0.015 with over $890K raised. A $500 position at $0.015 buys 33,333 TAUX. At the $0.08 listing that is $2,666. At $1 that is $33,333. The token has a fixed 2B supply with zero management fees and a 5% performance-only charge. From Phase 1 entry the trajectory to $1 represents a 100x return. SOL’s infrastructure growth may eventually lift its price, but TAUX pricing is locked to presale mechanics that reward entry timing over macro speculation.

Conclusion

B2C2 and Walmart OnePay confirm Solana’s infrastructure expansion, but SOL remains at $83 with the widest analyst spread in a year. Taurox Phase 3 at $0.015 has raised over $890K and offers structured upside through AI agents that will trade pooled capital, returning 80% of profits to stakers. Entry before listing at $0.08 remains the clearest asymmetric position available.

FAQs

What is the Solana price prediction after B2C2 and Walmart OnePay integration?

SOL sits near $83 despite new institutional partnerships. The Solana price prediction range spans $50 to $110, with bulls citing infrastructure momentum and bears pointing to weak ETF inflows and macro headwinds.

Why are Solana holders buying Taurox?

AI agents will trade pooled capital across exchanges, distributing 80% of net profits to stakers. The presale at $0.015 offers 5.33x to listing at $0.08 and a potential path to 100x at $1, independent of SOL price swings.

Is Taurox better than Solana right now?

Taurox has raised over $890K with Phase 1 selling out in under 24 hours. Zero management fees and 5% on profits only align the protocol directly with staker outcomes. The contrast in execution speaks for itself.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs

Official X/Twitter: https://x.com/TauroxProtocol