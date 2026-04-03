Bybit just published its 32nd consecutive proof of reserves report showing the exchange maintains overcollateralized positions across all major assets, and the consistency proves that the infrastructure underneath crypto keeps strengthening even while the correction pushes prices lower. When exchanges prove solvency through 32 straight months of transparency, the message is clear: the industry is building for the long term and the correction is a pause not a collapse.

The best crypto to invest in now is the entry that works through the volatility and delivers when the recovery arrives, and Pepeto has raised above $8.1 million with live tools and a confirmed Binance listing because the wallets inside already see what comes next.

Bybit Publishes 32nd Proof of Reserves Report Maintaining Full Coverage

Bybit released its 32nd proof of reserves report confirming overcollateralized positions across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major assets, according to The Block. The unbroken streak of transparency proves exchange infrastructure keeps strengthening, as CoinDesk noted. For the best crypto to invest in now conversation, this confirms the correction is a temporary event inside a permanently expanding industry, and the entries positioned before the recovery collect the most.

Best Crypto to Invest in Now: Top Entries This Week

Pepeto

The correction has short term swings dominating every chart, but Pepeto shields capital from that volatility because the presale price does not move with the market. The project runs a PepetoAI risk scorer that evaluates any contract and delivers a safety verdict in seconds, and a cross chain bridge that connects networks so tokens travel freely. The interface requires zero friction, and the tools are live today, which means traders get value from the first visit.

The presale has raised above $8.1 million at $0.000000186, and a $100,000 position earning 188% APY through staking returns roughly $196,000 in one year while the listing multiplier compounds underneath. The Pepe cofounder is building alongside a former Binance expert, and the SolidProof audit confirmed the contract. The correction will end, the recovery will arrive, and the presale price vanishes the moment the Binance listing opens. The tools work today, the listing is confirmed, and every day the presale stays open is a day the reader’s money can still enter at the level that listing day replaces with whatever the recovery market demands.

The best crypto to invest in now is the one that performs through the volatility and transforms when the listing arrives, and the dashboard already running live proves this is not a roadmap promise but a finished product priced at presale levels that the Binance listing erases permanently.

XRP Holds $1.32 as CLARITY Act Nears

XRP trades near $1.32 with support at $1.30, according to CoinMarketCap. The CLARITY Act approaching the Senate could shift sentiment, and the bullish case targets $2.00. That 50% gain is credible but takes months and depends on macro conditions, which makes XRP a patience trade while the best crypto to invest in now at presale pricing delivers the listing return from one event.

SOL Tests $80.11 After Six Red Months

Solana trades near $80.11 after six consecutive losing months, down 73% from its $293 all time high, according to CoinGecko. Spot ETFs drew over $1 billion in inflows, but the price kept sliding. Recovery toward $100 is the bull case, a 25% gain that takes weeks, and that pace trails what the best crypto to invest in now with a confirmed listing compresses into one day.

Final Words: Enrich Your Portfolio

Bybit’s 32nd straight proof of reserves proves the industry keeps building even during the correction, and the best crypto to invest in now is the entry positioned before the recovery that all this infrastructure supports. XRP targets $2.00 over months and SOL needs $100 to stop the slide, but neither offers presale pricing a Binance listing transforms overnight. Above $8.1 million committed during fear, and the Pepeto official website still shows the figure listing day erases.

The Pepe cofounder plus exchange tools plus a Binance listing is the rarest combination crypto produces once per cycle, the wallets inside are positioned for the kind of return that only this combination delivers, and the reader’s presale entry puts their money in that same position.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to invest in now during the correction?

Pepeto leads with above $8.1 million raised, live tools, and a confirmed Binance listing. The presale shields from volatility while the listing delivers the return.

How does Bybit’s proof of reserves affect the market?

32 consecutive months of overcollateralization prove the industry keeps building. The Pepeto official website presale is positioned inside that expanding infrastructure before the recovery arrives.

How do XRP and SOL compare to presale entries?

XRP targets 50% over months and SOL needs 25% just to stop sliding. The best crypto to invest in now delivers the listing return from one confirmed Binance event.