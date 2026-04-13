Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade reached mainnet with 98.27% validator approval, replacing Tower BFT and cutting transaction finality from 12 seconds to 150 milliseconds in the network’s largest consensus overhaul to date.

That milestone is pulling attention toward solana price as analysts revise their models and capital rotates across cycles. One presale gaining ground in that conversation is Pepeto, which has raised above $8.8M with a Binance listing confirmed, and traders are watching the presale window before the listing closes it.

Solana Alpenglow Goes Live as Validators Back the Biggest Network Overhaul in History

According to CoinDesk, Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade passed with 98.27% validator approval, replacing Tower BFT consensus and targeting transaction finality of 150 milliseconds, down from the 12-plus second window the network has operated on since launch. Bloomberg reported the upgrade coincides with Solana’s 16 spot ETFs continuing to draw institutional capital following their October 2025 debut, with the network’s 166.9 million holders now at a record high. Both signals point the same direction: solana price is entering a new phase of institutional relevance.

Trending Crypto in April 2026: Solana Price Builds as Pepeto Eyes Its Binance Launch

1. Pepeto: $8.8M Raised and Binance Listing Confirmed

Pepeto crossed above $8.8M raised with the Binance listing confirmed, and the presale is still open at a price that disappears the moment the first candle prints on exchange. The utility-first case for Pepeto holds up because the builder who took Pepe from a meme into a top ten market cap token built this exchange ecosystem with the exact pain points retail traders carry every day in mind, and every tool reflects that.

Pepeto arrives at the Binance listing with a working exchange ecosystem in place and 100x discussions building across the presale, rooted entirely in the gap between what early holders paid and what exchange pricing opens at on day one. The zero fee swap engine moves tokens across chains without cutting into the return on each trade, while the cross-chain bridge connects every position to wherever the opportunity sits, giving active traders coverage across any network without switching interfaces or paying for the privilege, all through the Pepeto trading ecosystem.

Through a design built specifically for daily use, the ecosystem is the kind of tool that gets opened at the start of every session, because traders who reduce costs and cut risk on every entry build that habit fast once they see what fee-free cross-chain execution does to their results across a week.

The long-term case is already established, and the FOMO that drives late entries into presales is exactly what fills the space between what early holders paid and what the public market opens at when listing day lands. The presale price of $0.000000186 will not be available after the Binance listing opens, and every 100x discussion this cycle is anchored to that number.

2. Solana: Will SOL Clear the Alpenglow Catalyst?

SOL trades near $84, down 72% from its $295 all-time high of January 2025, with the Alpenglow upgrade positioning Solana as the fastest major Layer-1 at 150 millisecond finality. Standard Chartered targets $250 for 2026, and 166.9 million holders at a record high confirms the ecosystem thesis. Support sits at $76-$80, resistance at $92-$94. The case is strong, but a $48 billion market cap means returns require sustained institutional rotation, not a single catalyst.

3. Cardano: How Close Is ADA to Building on Its Base?

ADA trades near $0.24, down 92% from its $3.09 all-time high, with 424 whale wallets at a four-month high after accumulating 819 million tokens during recent price weakness. Support holds at $0.23, resistance at $0.29, and a break above that level points analysts toward $0.38 by mid-2026. The on-chain conviction is real, but an $8.6 billion market cap sitting 92% below ATH shows how far the recovery road runs.

Conclusion

With Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade clearing the path for payment-rail competition and major assets recovering off recent lows, Pepeto is the most compelling presale entry this quarter.

The return here is defined by where the price starts, and that calculation gets harder to find the longer anyone waits. Six months from now, two versions of every trader exist: one who entered through the Pepeto official website before the Binance listing, and one who watched from the outside. The market does not reopen that window.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What did Alpenglow change for solana price?

It cut finality to 150 milliseconds, making SOL the fastest major Layer-1. Analysts target $92-$94 as the first recovery level.

How does Alpenglow affect presales like Pepeto?

New infrastructure cycles pull broad capital off the sidelines, and Pepeto has $8.8M raised with a Binance listing approaching.

What makes Pepeto a stronger entry right now?

SOL and ADA both need 70-90% recoveries from large caps to reach ATH. Pepeto captures the presale-to-listing gap in one event. Visit the Pepeto official website to enter.