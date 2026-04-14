Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT) Announced as Co-Organizer at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 14th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to have Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT) onboard as a Co-organizer.

Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT) is a listed digital asset treasury dedicated to acquiring Solana (SOL), created in partnership with Pantera and Summer Capital. Focused on maximizing SOL per share by leveraging capital markets opportunities and onchain activity, Solana Company offers public market investors optimal exposure to Solana’s secular growth. As a Co-organizer, Solana Company brings its deep expertise in digital asset treasury management and blockchain infrastructure to help shape one of the most prominent Web3 gatherings in the world. Learn more: https://solanacompany.co

Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its highly anticipated return on 20–23 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Now entering its 4th year, this landmark four-day event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts from across the globe together to connect, learn, and be inspired by the next wave of decentralized innovation.

The four-day event will feature over 20 sessions across four dedicated stages, bringing together 200+ speakers, 100+ partners, and thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts from around the world. Attendees can expect in-depth exploration of the most trending and transformative topics driving the industry forward today, including crypto finance, the convergence of AI and Web3, and the rapidly expanding world of Real-World Assets (RWAs).

Beyond the main stage programming, the conference will convene top experts and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices, and gain fresh perspectives on today’s rapidly evolving Web3 landscape. This year’s edition promises an unparalleled lineup of confirmed speakers, including:

Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of Hong Kong

Lu Weiding, Deputy to the People’s National Congress, Vice Chairman to All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Chairman and CEO of Wanxiang Group

Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, Hong Kong

Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong

Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group

Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder, Ethereum

Michael Faulkender, Professor of Finance, University of Maryland; Former Deputy Secretary, the U.S. Treasury

Yi He, Co-CEO, Binance

Richard Teng, Co-CEO, Binance

Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global

H.E. Justin Sun, Founder, TRON; Advisor, HTX; Advisor, B.AI

Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs

Seiji Yuki, Executive Managing Director, Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association & Japan Cryptoasset Business Association

Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation

Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink

Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions

Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock

Cindy Xu, Managing Director, Head of Asia Fintech and China Financial Institutions and Governments, J.P. Morgan

Akhil Devmurari, Fintech Sector Head, APAC, Payments, J.P. Morgan

Brian Mehler, CEO, Stable

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC

Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance

Franklin Bi, General Partner, Pantera Capital

John Cahill, COO, Galaxy Digital Asia

And 200+ industry leaders from traditional finance, tech giants, and Web3 projects.

Do not miss the opportunity to be part of one of the most significant Web3 gatherings of the year. Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026