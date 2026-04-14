Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT) Announced as Co-Organizer at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 14th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to have Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT) onboard as a Co-organizer.
Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT) is a listed digital asset treasury dedicated to acquiring Solana (SOL), created in partnership with Pantera and Summer Capital. Focused on maximizing SOL per share by leveraging capital markets opportunities and onchain activity, Solana Company offers public market investors optimal exposure to Solana’s secular growth. As a Co-organizer, Solana Company brings its deep expertise in digital asset treasury management and blockchain infrastructure to help shape one of the most prominent Web3 gatherings in the world. Learn more: https://solanacompany.co
Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its highly anticipated return on 20–23 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Now entering its 4th year, this landmark four-day event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts from across the globe together to connect, learn, and be inspired by the next wave of decentralized innovation.
The four-day event will feature over 20 sessions across four dedicated stages, bringing together 200+ speakers, 100+ partners, and thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts from around the world. Attendees can expect in-depth exploration of the most trending and transformative topics driving the industry forward today, including crypto finance, the convergence of AI and Web3, and the rapidly expanding world of Real-World Assets (RWAs).
Beyond the main stage programming, the conference will convene top experts and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices, and gain fresh perspectives on today’s rapidly evolving Web3 landscape. This year’s edition promises an unparalleled lineup of confirmed speakers, including:
- Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of Hong Kong
- Lu Weiding, Deputy to the People’s National Congress, Vice Chairman to All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Chairman and CEO of Wanxiang Group
- Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, Hong Kong
- Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong
- Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group
- Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong
- Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder, Ethereum
- Michael Faulkender, Professor of Finance, University of Maryland; Former Deputy Secretary, the U.S. Treasury
- Yi He, Co-CEO, Binance
- Richard Teng, Co-CEO, Binance
- Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global
- H.E. Justin Sun, Founder, TRON; Advisor, HTX; Advisor, B.AI
- Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs
- Seiji Yuki, Executive Managing Director, Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association & Japan Cryptoasset Business Association
- Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation
- Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink
- Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions
- Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock
- Cindy Xu, Managing Director, Head of Asia Fintech and China Financial Institutions and Governments, J.P. Morgan
- Akhil Devmurari, Fintech Sector Head, APAC, Payments, J.P. Morgan
- Brian Mehler, CEO, Stable
- Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands
- Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC
- Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance
- Franklin Bi, General Partner, Pantera Capital
- John Cahill, COO, Galaxy Digital Asia
- And 200+ industry leaders from traditional finance, tech giants, and Web3 projects.
Do not miss the opportunity to be part of one of the most significant Web3 gatherings of the year. Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026