Anvita Announced as Platinum Sponsor at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 14th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival is honored to welcome Anvita as a Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming 2026 edition.
Anvita Flow directs Agent-to-Agent discovery that turns Human-centric AI synergy into commercial reality. By bridging the gap between decentralized intelligence and real-world commercial applications, Anvita is redefining how AI agents interact, collaborate, and create value within the Web3 ecosystem. More information: https://flow.anvita.xyz/home
Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its highly anticipated return on 20–23 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Now entering its 4th year, this landmark four-day event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts from across the globe together to connect, learn, and be inspired by the next wave of decentralized innovation.
The four-day event will feature over 20 sessions across four dedicated stages, bringing together 200+ speakers, 100+ partners, and thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts from around the world. Attendees can expect deep dives into the most trending and transformative topics shaping the industry today, including crypto finance, the convergence of AI and Web3, and the rapidly expanding world of Real-World Assets (RWAs).
Beyond the main stage programming, the conference will convene top experts and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices, and gain fresh perspectives on today’s rapidly evolving Web3 landscape. This year’s edition promises an unparalleled lineup of confirmed speakers, including:
- Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of Hong Kong
- Lu Weiding, Deputy to the People’s National Congress, Vice Chairman to All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Chairman and CEO of Wanxiang Group
- Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, Hong Kong
- Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong
- Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group
- Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong
- Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder, Ethereum
- Michael Faulkender, Professor of Finance, University of Maryland; Former Deputy Secretary, the U.S. Treasury
- Yi He, Co-CEO, Binance
- Richard Teng, Co-CEO, Binance
- Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global
- H.E. Justin Sun, Founder, TRON; Advisor, HTX; Advisor, B.AI
- Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs
- Seiji Yuki, Executive Managing Director, Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association & Japan Cryptoasset Business Association
- Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation
- Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink
- Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions
- Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock
- Cindy Xu, Managing Director, Head of Asia Fintech and China Financial Institutions and Governments, J.P. Morgan
- Akhil Devmurari, Fintech Sector Head, APAC, Payments, J.P. Morgan
- Brian Mehler, CEO, Stable
- Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands
- Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC
- Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance
- Franklin Bi, General Partner, Pantera Capital
- John Cahill, COO, Galaxy Digital Asia
- And 200+ industry leaders from traditional finance, tech giants, and Web3 projects.
As a Platinum Sponsor, Anvita will play a central role in shaping conversations around AI-powered agent ecosystems and their intersection with Web3 infrastructure, reinforcing its commitment to building the commercial backbone of the next generation internet.
Do not miss the opportunity to be part of one of the most significant Web3 gatherings of the year. Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026