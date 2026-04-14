PancakeSwap Announced as Secondary Exhibition Sponsor at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 14th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival is honored to welcome PancakeSwap as a Secondary Exhibition Sponsor for its upcoming 2026 edition. As one of the world’s leading decentralized exchanges, PancakeSwap brings tremendous credibility and community reach to an event already recognized as a cornerstone of the global Web3 calendar. Explore more about PancakeSwap at pancakeswap.finance/swap.
Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its return on 20–23 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Now entering its fourth year, this flagship event will once again draw tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, builders, and enthusiasts from around the globe to connect, collaborate, and be inspired.
The four-day program will feature over 20 sessions across four dedicated stages, bringing together more than 200 speakers, 100+ partners, and a global audience eager to explore the most pressing and exciting topics shaping the industry today — from crypto finance and decentralized infrastructure to the rapidly expanding intersection of AI and Web3, as well as the growing world of Real World Assets (RWAs).
Beyond the sessions and exhibitions, the festival will serve as a gathering point for top minds across both traditional finance and the cutting edge of blockchain technology. Leaders and innovators will exchange ideas, share best practices, and offer grounded perspectives on the ever-evolving Web3 landscape — making it an unmissable opportunity for anyone serious about the future of digital finance and decentralized systems.
The conference will convene top experts and leading Web3 projects, with confirmed speakers including:
- Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of Hong Kong
- Lu Weiding, Deputy to the People’s National Congress, Vice Chairman to All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Chairman and CEO of Wanxiang Group
- Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, Hong Kong
- Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong
- Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group
- Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong
- Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder, Ethereum
- Michael Faulkender, Professor of Finance, University of Maryland; Former Deputy Secretary, the U.S. Treasury
- Yi He, Co-CEO, Binance
- Richard Teng, Co-CEO, Binance
- Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global
- H.E. Justin Sun, Founder, TRON; Advisor, HTX; Advisor, B.AI
- Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs
- Seiji Yuki, Executive Managing Director, Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association & Japan Cryptoasset Business Association
- Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation
- Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink
- Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions
- Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock
- Cindy Xu, Managing Director, Head of Asia Fintech and China Financial Institutions and Governments, J.P. Morgan
- Akhil Devmurari, Fintech Sector Head, APAC, Payments, J.P. Morgan
- Brian Mehler, CEO, Stable
- Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands
- Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC
- Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance
- Franklin Bi, General Partner, Pantera Capital
- John Cahill, COO, Galaxy Digital Asia
- And 200+ industry leaders from traditional finance, tech giants, and Web3 projects.
With such an extraordinary lineup confirmed across government, traditional finance, and Web3 — and many more speakers still to be announced — the 2026 edition promises to be the most ambitious and impactful Hong Kong Web3 Festival to date. Whether you’re building the next generation of decentralized applications, managing institutional capital, or simply passionate about what comes next, this is where the most important conversations in Web3 will happen.
Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an unforgettable Web3 journey: luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026