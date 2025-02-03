SoftBank Group Collaborates with OpenAI to Lead Advanced AI Innovation for Businesses

SoftBank Group has collaborated with OpenAI to lead advanced AI innovation for businesses.

Takeaway Points

OpenAI and the SoftBank Group agreed to establish a joint venture (JV) company called “SB OpenAI Japan.”

SoftBank Group Corp. announces personnel change.

Why did SoftBank Group collaborate with OpenAI?

SoftBank Group on Monday announced that it has partnered with OpenAI to develop and market advanced enterprise AI called “Cristal Intelligence.” Cristal Intelligence will securely integrate the systems and data of individual enterprises in a way that is customized specifically for each company.

SBG said it will spend $3 billion US yearly to deploy OpenAI’s solutions across its group companies, making it the first company in the world to integrate Cristal intelligence at scale, as well as deploying existing tools like ChatGPT Enterprise to employees across the entire group.

Junichi Miyakawa, President & CEO of SoftBank Corp., said, “We’re extremely pleased to be partnering with OpenAI. To realize our long-term vision of building next-generation social infrastructure with the aim of implementing AI into society, SoftBank Corp. has been promoting various initiatives, including the buildout of distributed AI data centers and Japan top-level AI computing platforms. I’m greatly looking forward to seeing how we can transform Japan’s businesses through our partnership with OpenAI. By supporting the implementation and utilization of Cristal intelligence, we’ll transform the management and operational practices of our clients.”

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, remarked, “This partnership with SoftBank will accelerate our vision for bringing transformative AI to some of the world’s most influential companies—starting with Japan.”

Rene Haas, CEO of Arm, added, “Arm is partnering with OpenAI and SoftBank to drive unprecedented productivity across the global technology ecosystem, setting new benchmarks and building a future in which AI agents span from edge to cloud on Arm. We are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and our high-performance, energy-efficient compute is going to be critical to advancing the Cristal intelligence.”

OpenAI and the SoftBank Group Joint Venture

According to the report, to increase the deployment of Cristal intelligence customized for Japan-based companies, OpenAI and the SoftBank Group agreed to establish a joint venture (JV) company called “SB OpenAI Japan.” This JV will market Cristal intelligence only to major companies in Japan.

SB OpenAI Japan, which will be 50:50 owned by OpenAI and a company established by SoftBank Group Corp. and SoftBank Corp., will be consolidated to SoftBank Corp. The JV will serve as a springboard for introducing AI agents tailored to the unique needs of Japanese enterprises while setting a model for global adoption, the report stated.

SoftBank Group Corp. Announces Personnel Change

SoftBank Group Corp. (SBG) on Monday also announced personnel changes effective Feb 1, 2025.

The company said that Kazuko Kimiwada will be the Corporate Officer, Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer (CSusO), Head of Accounting Unit, while Tomohiko Ue will be Head of the Accounting Department, Head of Internal Control Office and Head of the Sustainability Department, Accounting Unit, and Hidemasa Watari will be Head of the Information System Department, Administration Unit.