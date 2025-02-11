Slime Miner Surpasses 1M Users In 20 Days of Operation and Launches 2nd Round of Friend Invitation Event

The Slime Miner idle role-playing game (RPG) has attracted more gamers due to its unique gameplay elements available on web3 tech and also via web2 platforms.

After distributing the rewards for the 1st friend invitation event, Slime Miner has announced the launch of the 2nd round of friend invitation event with 60k $KAIA coins.

The Slime Miner team is preparing for the Token Generation Event (TGE) for the native token in the near future.

Slime Miner , an immersive hybrid idle role-playing game (RPG) leveraging the Kaia chain and the LINE Messenger, attracted more than 1 million gamers within the first 20 days after the official launch. Slime Miner has established a solid community of gamers through the LINE Messenger, which is popular in Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The impressive performance within the first month of the official launch is an indication of the immense power of Slime Miner among both Web3 and Web2 gaming enthusiasts. Gaming enthusiasts can enjoy the rich idle RPG mechanics, which include mining more than 40 types of rare minerals.

Additionally, Web2 gamers on the Slime Miner can customize mining drills with more than 10k unique combinations, thus keeping the players engaged with a real-time AI chatbot.

On the Web3 side, Slime Miner offers gaming enthusiasts a chance to explore blockchain-powered features, including trading non-fungible tokens (NFTs), participating in seasonal airdrops, and earning $KAIA tokens, among others.

“We’re thrilled to see such an overwhelming response from the gaming community. Our marketing strategy is centered around our players—they are our voice and our influencers. By rewarding them generously, encouraging engagement, and driving friend invites, we empower them to become our strongest advocates. Surpassing 1 million users in just twenty days is a testament to the universal appeal of Slime Miner and the growing demand for hybrid gaming experiences,” Shin Myung Yong, CEO of Slime Miner, noted .

What to Expect for Slime Miner Game in the Short Term

After achieving a major milestone of over 1 million users, Slime Miner code developers are keen to keep the players fully immersed with vibrant entertainment features. Most importantly, the Slime Miner team is keen to incorporate a native token based on the Kaia Chain to reward the active players.

The team has noted that it boasts an audience that is 8-10 times more engaged and profitable compared to typical Web3 tap-to-earn games!

“Slime Miner is designed to reward players based on their engagement and dedication, fostering an ecosystem where play comes first. We’re preparing exciting updates, including competitive battles, guild systems, and more engaging content beyond just mining. If you haven’t started yet, now’s the time to start digging,” Shin said .

In the near future, the Slime Miner team intends to launch the native token, which will have a total supply of 10 billion, with 50 percent allocated to the community airdrop. As a result, Slime Miner players are urged to get actively engaged in the in-game missions and events to unlock bigger rewards ahead of the upcoming airdrops. Notably, Slime Miner has also introduced innovative features like Time Expeditions and Invasion Defense.

Meanwhile, the Slime Miner team has launched the 2nd round of the Friend Innovation Event, which involves a total reward pool of 60k $KAIA tokens. Slime Miner players can earn rewards through inviting friends, with the event running until February 14, Valentine’s Day.