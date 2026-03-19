Wall Street is going on-chain, and that’s not a metaphor. It’s a scheduled event. DTCC’s depository subsidiary has received an SEC No-Action Letter clearing it to offer a tokenization service for U.S. securities, with the platform expected to begin rolling out in the second half of 2026.

The infrastructure underpinning trillions in daily settlements is migrating to blockchain. The assets positioned inside that migration are attracting serious capital. And the fast-rising Remittix presale is welcoming the overflow better than anything else currently open.



DTCC & Canton: Institutional Validation At Scale

The scope of what DTCC is building is difficult to overstate. The tokenization process begins with minting U.S. Treasury securities on the Canton Network in a controlled production environment, with a minimum viable product targeted for the first half of 2026.

Canton wasn’t chosen arbitrarily. It was designed specifically to operate within regulatory constraints, allowing financial institutions to transact on-chain while retaining granular control over data visibility. This is a requirement that open permissionless blockchains simply cannot satisfy.

The pilot covers Russell 1000 stocks, major ETFs, and key U.S. Treasury instruments. These are tokenized entitlements carrying the same legal protections and ownership rights as conventional securities already inside DTC systems. This isn’t a proof of concept. It’s production infrastructure with a regulatory safety net already in place.

Canton’s token holders are positioned for a meaningful re-rating as DTCC integration deepens. But the bulk of that re-rating is tied to H2 2026 milestones that haven’t happened yet. Investors comfortable with a 6–9 month thesis have a strong case. Those who want their capital working now face a different calculus entirely.

Why The Best Presale In Crypto Isn’t Waiting For Anyone

Remittix solves a problem that exists today, at scale, with a deployed product. The global payments market processes $19 trillion annually. Traditional operators charge 5–10% per cross-border transfer. Remittix charges 1% flat, routing crypto directly to bank accounts across 60+ countries in minutes.

That gap is the business model, and it generates revenue regardless of where DTCC’s tokenization pilot lands in Q3.

The numbers tell the story. The presale price is at $0.13, and analysts’ mid-2026 targets sit between $0.35–$0.50. That’s a massive ROI window, the kind that requires a $30 million asset, not a $300 billion one.

DTCC and Canton are extraordinary infrastructure plays. Neither can offer a retail investor 40x upside from current market caps. Remittix can, and the entry closes soon.

Over $29.7 million has been raised across 40,000+ holders, with just $6 million in tokens remaining. The iOS wallet crossed 100,000 downloads. CertiK audited the contracts, found no critical issues, and ranked Remittix number one among pre-launch tokens on Skynet. Major CEX listings on BitMart and LBank are already confirmed.

As DTCC CEO Frank La Salla noted, tokenization will only scale if market infrastructure “maintains the same legal finality and protections of existing systems.” Remittix took that lesson seriously. It is building on audited, compliant rails from day one. The institutional world is catching up to what early RTX holders already understood.

Click To Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix

FAQs

What is the best crypto presale to buy in 2026?

Remittix leads the field. $29.7M raised, a live PayFi platform processing cross-border payments across 60+ countries, CertiK-audited contracts, and analyst upside projections of 40–50x from presale price. With just $6M in tokens remaining before a major CEX listing trigger, no other presale currently matches this risk/reward profile.

Is Canton Network a good investment in 2026?

Canton’s partnership with DTCC to tokenize U.S. Treasury securities on its network, with a minimum viable product targeted for H1 2026, makes it one of the most institutionally validated blockchain investments in the market. Price upside is tied to milestone delivery in H2 2026. That’s a strong thesis, but one that requires patience.

What is DTCC’s tokenization plan, and how does it affect crypto?

DTCC’s SEC-cleared tokenization service will allow participants to record security entitlements on pre-approved blockchains, with future iterations potentially including stablecoin distributions. That’s a structural shift that validates blockchain infrastructure broadly and drives institutional capital flows downstream into utility-driven crypto assets.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​