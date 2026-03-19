Ethereum Price Prediction: Remittix Staking Set To Go Live Within Weeks

Ethereum is trading at $2,109 and approaching a technical inflection point that on-chain analysts say could define the next major market cycle. At the same time, Remittix is closing in on its $36 million funding target. On top of this, staking is set to go live within weeks.

These are two very different stories. But both are worth paying close attention to right now. This article breaks down where ETH stands technically and why RTX is drawing serious investor attention heading into Q2 2026.

Ethereum Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Points To A Make-Or-Break Moment

Ethereum is consolidating near $2,109. According to CoinMarketCap , the token is up just 0.69% over the last 24 hours. The technicals are neutral. RSI sits at 57. Volume is stable but uninspiring. The market is waiting for a catalyst.

The more important signals are coming from on-chain data. Alphractal CEO Joao Wedson identified three key valuation levels in a March 15 post on X that traders are now treating as structural reference points. The first is Ethereum’s realized price at $2,191, which represents the average price at which all circulating ETH last moved on-chain.

ETH is currently trading below that level, meaning a significant portion of holders are sitting in unrealized losses. That creates overhead sell pressure and makes $2,191 the immediate resistance level to clear for any meaningful recovery.

The second level is the investor price at approximately $1,700. This level served as the cycle low in January 2026. It has also acted as support through multiple pullbacks in 2025. If ETH loses the current range, $1,700 becomes the next meaningful floor.

The third is the delta price at $917, which Wedson describes as the long-term capitulation zone. It has historically marked the absolute bottom of Ethereum’s market cycles and represents the level where deep bear market buying typically begins.

ETH is also testing its 200-day EMA at approximately $2,101, a level that has historically separated bull and bear market conditions. A sustained close above it strengthens the Ethereum price prediction case significantly. Failure to hold it reopens the path toward $1,700.

Remittix Staking Goes Live Soon: Here’s Why RTX Investors Are Paying Attention

Remittix is entering its final funding stage with $29.7 million raised, 34,100 holders on board, and staking set to launch within weeks. For a token already targeting the $19 trillion global payments market, staking adds a passive income layer that significantly strengthens the long-term hold case.

The numbers make the opportunity clear. RTX is currently priced at $0.13. Early investors are targeting 40 to 50x returns in 2026. Compare that to ETH, which needs a market-wide bull run just to double. The asymmetry is obvious, and 34,100 investors have already acted on it.

The Remittix Wallet is live on the Apple App Store. Crypto-to-fiat conversion across 40+ digital assets is coming soon. Android is in motion. The full PayFi ecosystem is being built and delivered on schedule.

Here is where Remittix stands right now:

Staking is set to go live within weeks, adding passive income potential on top of price appreciation

CertiK ranks RTX number one for pre-launch tokens with a fully verified team and audited smart contracts

and audited smart contracts BitMart and LBank have both confirmed listings with further exchange announcements still to come

Over 34,100 holders have secured RTX at $0.13, targeting a $19 trillion global payments market

The referral program is also live. Refer a new buyer and earn 15% of their purchase in USDT, claimable every 24 hours through the Remittix dashboard.

Why Remittix Makes Sense When Ethereum Is Stalling

According to Messari , the global payments sector processes trillions in volume annually, yet remains dominated by legacy infrastructure charging fees that crypto was supposed to eliminate. Remittix is built specifically to fix that, with flat fees, instant settlements, and direct bank account deposits across 40+ cryptocurrencies.

When ETH is trading below its realized price and waiting on a catalyst, the opportunity cost of holding large caps grows. RTX at $0.13 with confirmed exchange listings, a live wallet, and staking coming within weeks is a fundamentally different risk profile. Just $6 million remains before the funding round closes. After that, the early entry price is gone.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by clicking here



FAQ

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

On-chain models from Alphractal identify $2,191 as immediate resistance and $1,700 as key support. A sustained break above the 200-day EMA at $2,101 would strengthen the bull case. This has analysts now targeting the $2,300 to $2,600 range on a confirmed breakout.

Is Remittix a good investment in 2026?

Remittix has raised $29.7 million with 34,100 holders, confirmed listings on BitMart and LBank, a live wallet on iOS, and staking launching within weeks. At $0.13 with the funding round nearly closed, early investors are targeting 40 to 50x returns as the project enters its exchange listing phase.

What is crypto staking, and how does Remittix staking work?

Crypto staking involves locking tokens to earn passive rewards over time. Remittix staking is set to go live within weeks, allowing RTX holders to earn returns on their holdings while the broader PayFi ecosystem continues to develop and exchange listings go live.