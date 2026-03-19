Solana is pulling back today alongside the broader crypto market as the Fed is keeping its rates steady at its March meeting. Ethereum is also pulling back today, as both coins are down substantially.

In this market environment, two things stand out. Kraken has cemented its reputation as the most reliable crypto exchange in 2026, and Remittix has raised over $29.7 million in private funding at $0.13 per token, the kind of early momentum that defined the best crypto investment opportunities of the last cycle.

Kraken Cements Its Place at the Top of Crypto Exchanges

Kraken has long been the benchmark for exchange reliability, but March 2026 added a new dimension. Kraken, as reported by Bloomberg , was granted a limited purpose account by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, thus becoming the first digital asset bank to have access to central bank payment infrastructure in the United States.

Since its establishment in 2011, Kraken has never faced any security breaches. It supports over 500 cryptocurrencies, with over 95% of user assets in cold storage, and has ISO 27001 as well as SOC 2 Type 2 certifications. The news about the Fed’s payment access enhances its reliability status; Kraken is now operating within traditional financial infrastructure, not alongside it.

Solana and Ethereum React to the Rate Hold

Solana is down 5.73% to $90.35 with a market cap of $51.3 billion and a trading volume of $4.33 billion, up 1.28% on the session. Volume resilience shows active trader participation, but price decline confirms no large-cap altcoin is immune to a hawkish Fed.

Ethereum is down 5.93% to $2,119.33 with a market cap of $265.54 billion and a trading volume of $25.34 billion, down 12.47% on the session. ETH spot ETF AUM has grown to $14.14 billion in 2026, confirming institutional demand. For ETH to deliver a 15x return from $2,200, it would need to reach $33,000, a level it has never come close to.

Why Remittix Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Reliability is what investors prioritize when picking an exchange like Kraken. The same standard applies to the projects they back, and that is where Remittix stands out among early-stage opportunities in 2026.

Remittix holds the number one pre-launch token ranking on CertiK Skynet with a score of 80.09 and a fully KYC-verified team . The wallet is live on the Apple App Store with over 100,000 downloads before any CEX listing. The platform supports 40+ cryptocurrencies, converts in real time to 30+ fiat currencies, and sends funds to bank accounts across 30+ countries, targeting the $19 trillion global payments sector.

Exchange listings on BitMart and LBank are confirmed, with further top-tier CEX announcements expected at launch. RTX is priced at $0.13 in the final stage of private funding, with a 15% USDT referral reward live and claimable every 24 hours. The $0.13 window closes when the funding stage ends.

Reliability Is the New Edge in Crypto

Kraken proved that building with security and compliance at the center creates long-term market leadership. Remittix is applying the same principle to payment infrastructure. Both positioned themselves at the intersection of trust and utility, and that combination is what separates lasting projects from the rest.

Click to discover the future of PayFi with Remittix

FAQs

What makes Kraken the most reliable crypto exchange in 2026?

Kraken secured direct Federal Reserve payment access in March 2026, has never suffered a major hack since 2011, and holds ISO 27001 certification with over 95% of assets in cold storage.

Why are Solana and Ethereum falling today?

Both sold off as the Fed held rates with no dovish guidance, removing the macro catalyst markets had priced in, with SOL down 5.73% and ETH down 5.93%.

Is Remittix the best crypto to buy now ahead of exchange listings?

RTX is priced at $0.13 in the final private funding stage, holds CertiK’s number one pre-launch ranking, and has a live iOS wallet with 100,000+ downloads before any CEX listing.