An attacker minted 1 billion fake DOT tokens through a Hyperbridge exploit on April 13, crashing the bridged price and draining $237,000. The polkadot price prediction now balances between a supply cap that cut emissions by 53.6% and a security scare that shook holder confidence.

Pepeto is an exchange with a former Binance expert guiding the build, and the presale crossed $9 million while DOT holders processed the fallout.

Hyperbridge Exploit Mints 1 Billion Fake DOT as Supply Cap Reshapes the Token

An attacker exploited a flaw in the Hyperbridge Ethereum gateway on April 13, forging a message to seize admin control and minting 1 billion bridged DOT tokens according to CoinMarketCap. Thin liquidity in the Uniswap pool limited the theft to $237,000, and Polkadot confirmed native DOT stayed safe.

In March, a governance vote capped total supply at 2.1 billion and cut annual emissions by 53.6% according to Ainvest. The polkadot price prediction depends on whether structural improvements outweigh the trust damage.

Where the DOT Forecast Meets the Presale Entry That Skips the Risk

Pepeto

Bridge exploits remind holders that code without proper audits can erase capital in seconds, and the DOT attack proved even strong networks carry third party risk. Smart contracts that pass a basic check can still hide flaws that show up later, and the holders who lose are always the last to know.

Pepeto carries a team led by a former Binance professional, and every contract on the platform passed a SolidProof audit before going live. The risk scorer scans each contract and flags problems before the purchase happens, so holders see danger before their capital reaches it. The cross chain bridge moves tokens at zero cost between networks, backed by the kind of verified security that the Hyperbridge exploit showed most bridges lack.

More than $9 million has flowed into the presale during a market where the polkadot price prediction turned uncertain, and that capital chose verified security over speculative hope. Meme coins built the largest percentage returns of the last bull run, and the original Pepe reached billions in market cap without any products at all.

Pepeto delivers the exchange infrastructure that coin never had, and stakers collect 182% APY while the Binance listing gets closer, so the entry keeps expanding before the price changes. Every token bought at $0.0000001864 carries the same cost basis that whale capital verified, and the Binance listing is the moment that price becomes unavailable. 10x to 100x sits between the current entry and the exchange listing, and the confirmed event is what delivers that full distance in one move.

Polkadot Price Prediction: Will DOT Recover Past $3 in 2026

DOT sits at $1.31 after falling 98% from the $55 all time high, carrying a $2 billion market cap according to Coinbase. Changelly places the polkadot price prediction between $1.15 and $2.01 for 2026, while InvestingHaven sees a possible $3.18 peak according to InvestingHaven. The 21Shares TDOT ETF launched in March and received its first inflow of $784,960 on April 9.

Developer activity ranks sixth globally with 98 contributors.Even a recovery to $3 from current levels represents 140% over months. The polkadot price prediction shows long term recovery potential, but the single event return that reshapes a portfolio still lives in the presale to listing gap.

Conclusion

DOT carries a new supply cap, a live ETF, and developer activity ranking sixth worldwide. But when the polkadot price prediction question becomes which entry gives the biggest return, the answer leads to Pepeto, where more than $9 million chose verified security over hope. The Binance experienced team built an exchange that protects holders before they buy, and the Pepeto official website shows capital arriving while DOT holders process the exploit.

This entry is why Pepeto could leap from presale to the kind of gains that established altcoins take years to produce, because the listing replaces the presale price in one event. The search for a polkadot price prediction led here, and DOT offers slow recovery while the presale offers listing math patience cannot match. The wallets that found Pepeto first hold the advantage, and entering now means joining them before the listing closes the door.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the polkadot price prediction say for 2026?

Changelly targets DOT between $1.15 and $2.01 for 2026, while InvestingHaven sees $3.18 as a possible peak. Pepeto presale offers faster returns before its confirmed Binance listing.

What happened with the Hyperbridge DOT exploit?

An attacker minted 1 billion fake bridged DOT on April 13 but extracted only $237,000 due to thin liquidity. The polkadot price prediction absorbed the shock because native DOT stayed unaffected.

Is Pepeto a stronger entry than DOT now?

Capital on the Pepeto official website passed $9 million with a confirmed listing approaching. The return gap from presale to exchange price creates 10x to 100x potential that DOT cannot produce from its current $2 billion base.