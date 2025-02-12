PINTU Reports 150% YoY Growth in Trading Volume, Driven by AI and Meme Token Surge

Key Takeaways:

Significant Trading Growth: PINTU’s trading volume surged over 150% YoY from January 2024 to January 2025, with Monthly Trading Users (MTU) increasing by more than 100%.

AI & Meme Tokens Lead Market Growth: AI tokens saw a 1,200% increase in trading volume, while meme tokens grew 230%, reflecting Pintu’s user interest in emerging crypto trends.

Indonesia’s Expanding Crypto Market: Crypto transactions in Indonesia surged 335.91% YoY, reaching IDR 650.61 trillion, highlighting strong local market growth.

PINTU, the leading all-in-one crypto app in Indonesia, announced a remarkable 150% year-on-year (YoY) surge in trading volume, fueled by the explosive growth of AI and meme tokens in 2024. This milestone reflects a broader global trend, as the overall crypto market experienced substantial expansion.

“2024 marked a historic milestone for the global and Indonesian crypto markets,” said Timothius Martin, Chief Marketing Officer of PINTU. “Our internal data from January 2024 to January 2025 reveals a massive increase in trading activity, with total trading volume up over 150% YoY and Monthly Trading Users (MTU) increasing by more than 100%. The most traded tokens on PINTU were AI tokens, which saw a trading volume surge of over 1,200%, followed by meme tokens, which recorded a 230% increase.”

Globally, the crypto market capitalization rose by 97.7% in 2024, reaching $3.40 trillion by the end of the fourth quarter, according to CoinGecko’s Annual Crypto Industry Report. This growth was mirrored by a 128.2% jump in average crypto trading volume, from $88.0 billion in Q3 2024 to $200.7 billion in Q4 2024.

Factors driving this global surge included economic and political developments, particularly in the United States. The election of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the U.S. brought optimism to the industry, as he is expected to be more crypto-friendly than the former government. Trump’s administration appointed pro-crypto figures such as Elon Musk to key positions, and there were proposals to establish a U.S. strategic national Bitcoin reserve, further fueling the rise of crypto asset prices.

The rise of AI tokens, with a 2,940% average Return on Investment (ROI) for the top 10, and meme tokens, boasting a 2,185% average ROI, dominated the 2024 crypto narrative. The AI sector growth was driven by innovations like ChatGPT and DeepSeek, as well as AI Agents—autonomous artificial intelligence systems capable of performing complex tasks efficiently.

Meme token growth, driven by communities around projects like Dogecoin (DOGE), which surged 255%, and Popcat (POPCAT), which skyrocketed 9,954%, was closely linked to the Solana (SOL) ecosystem’s expansion. Solana’s network transactions increased by 152% in Q4 2024, exceeding Ethereum‘s transaction volume.

In Indonesia, crypto transactions surged 335.91% from 2023 to 2024, reaching a total value of IDR 650.61 trillion, according to Bappebti (Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency).

Despite the optimistic outlook, Timo advised investors to remain cautious. “While AI and meme tokens have experienced explosive growth, it’s critical to assess their underlying utility, innovation, and community strength. Crypto investments carry inherent risks, and investors must manage their portfolios wisely.”

PINTU emphasizes the importance of responsible investing, urging users to conduct thorough research, invest only what they can afford to lose, and avoid impulsive decisions driven by FOMO. As the crypto market continues to grow, PINTU remains committed to providing a secure, licensed platform that supports new and experienced investors in navigating digital assets.

About PINTU

Indonesian cryptocurrency trading and investment platform PT Pintu Kemana Saja is an all-in-one crypto app officially registered as a Digital Financial Asset Trader (PAKD) with the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and a member of the CFX Crypto Bourse. Launched on April 1, 2020, the PINTU app aims to facilitate access to cryptocurrencies and promote the inclusion of Indonesians in the crypto world. PINTU focuses on an intuitive app interface, ease of use, in-app educational content, and features such as Pintu Earn, Pintu Staking, Auto DCA, Web3 wallet, Pintu Pro, and Pro Futures.

For more info users can visit www.pintu.co.id

Telegram: https://t.me/pintuindonesia

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/pintuindonesia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pintu_id/

Twitter : https://twitter.com/PintuID

Tiktok : https://www.tiktok.com/@pintu_id?lang=en

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pintu-indonesia/about/

Contact

Public Relations

Moch. Yoga Samudera

PT Pintu Kemana Saja

yoga@pintu.co.id