Analyst Calls For XRP To $3.00 But Here’s Why DTX Exchange Could Be Bull Market Top, Amid Cardano ETF Speculation

The Ripple price has started a recovery wave from the $2.27 support zone, which according to Ali Martinez, could build the needed momentum for a rebound toward $3.00. A base was formed, and the XRP price started an uptrend movement above the $2.32 and $2.35 levels. The bulls pushed the Ripple price above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2.78 swing high to the $2.27 low. Similarly, the Cardano price has recorded an over 14% rally following the recent Grayscale Investments official application for the first-ever spot ADA ETF in the US.

However, despite the Cardano price rally, the ADA token is still down by nearly 40% from its December high of around $1.37. On the other hand, a new wave of interest has been building around what many believe could be one of the best altcoins of the year. With its presale already raising over $13.7M, DTX Exchange (DTX) is attracting investors who view its potential to bring innovation to decentralized finance. Industry watchers suggest its DeFi hybrid model, combining blockchain transparency with access to global markets, could shape it into a standout platform for seasoned and beginner investors.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Price Attempts A Turnaround

The Ripple price recorded a break above the connecting bearish trend line with resistance at $2.45 within the hourly chart—the XRP price trades above the $2.40 level and the hourly 100-hour SMA. On the upside, the Ripple price could face resistance within the $2.50 level, with the first significant resistance for the price of XRP being near the $2.53 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2.78 swing high to the $2.27 low.

The next resistance for the XRP price will be near $2.60. A clear move above this level could send the Ripple price towards the $2.72 resistance. Additional gains from here will send Ripple’s price toward the $2.78 resistance or $2.80 in the near term. However, if the XRP price fails to clear the $2.50 resistance level, it might start another dip. Initial support on the downside lies near the $2.38 level on the 100-hourly SMA.

The next significant support for the Ripple price movement is near the $2.28 level. If a downside break leads to the XRP coin closing below the $2.28 level, it might continue to register more dips toward the $2.14 support. However, the recent partnership with Unicâmbio for Portugal-Brazil payments could fuel the upward momentum of the Ripple price.

Can The Grayscale ETF Application Boost the Cardano Price

Grayscale, a prominent crypto asset manager, has filed to list the first-ever spot ADA fund on the New York Stock Exchange. A spot ADA ETF will allow investors to gain crypto exposure without owning it directly. The filing, officially made on February 10, 2025, has been emboldened by President Trump’s embrace of crypto with ETF applications for altcoins, including XRP and Solana, which are also getting attention.

According to the 19b-4 filing, the trust will only hold ADA, with each share representing a proportional interest in the fund’s holdings. The announcement has already led to a daily surge in the Cardano price movement, facing significant volatility and selling pressure as the broader crypto market struggles to establish intense support levels. Since early December, the Cardano price has lost over 61%, with the ADA price action reflecting a persistent dipping trend that has shaken investors’ confidence.

The Cardano price is trading within a critical level, which must hold if the ADA token is looking to spark a potential change in its market trajectory. According to Ali Martinez, the Cardano price action tests a key support level between the $0.67 and $0.81 zones, with a hold above these levels setting the pace for a strong rebound. Backed by the recent ETF application and technical indicators, the coming days might be crucial for the price of ADA, as it remains at a crossroads that might determine whether the current trend holds or a much-needed rebound takes shape.

DTX Exchange (DTX): The Hybrid Project Offering Unmatched Trading Potential

Many investors have continued to demonstrate strong interest in the upcoming DTX Exchange launch as they view it as a core advancement in decentralized finance systems. DTX Exchange distinguishes itself from other platforms by uniting transparent blockchain operations with a trading system that handles over 120K assets, including ETFs, stocks, and cryptos. Many believe its unique offering of up to 1000x liquidity on capital is a game-changer within the trading community.

Moreover, speculations surrounding the $10B listing have also fueled excitement, with insiders considering DTX Exchange as a potential leader in the DeFi sector. With a total supply of 475M DTX tokens, the scarcity, and growing market interest lend credence to the argument that DTX Exchange might become a must-have crypto before its official listing price of $0.20 becomes effective.

Its presale stage is proving to drive DTX price growth significantly. Unlike other projects, which often reserve tokens for institutional players, the project prioritizes retail traders by offering early access to tokens at a current price of $0.16. This approach ensures fair distribution of assets while increasing participation among early adopters.

Will DTX Exchange Emulate Ripple and Cardano’s Previous Success?

The Ripple price began an uptrend momentum that could see the XRP token reclaim the $3 level if the momentum holds firmly above the $2.27 region. Moreover, the recent Grayscale official application for a spot ADA ETF could help the Cardano price regain a bullish momentum after experiencing significant market volatility. In the meantime, as excitement builds around what many believe could be a game-changer altcoin, DTX Exchange’s focus on real-world trading utility gives it a strong chance to stand out within the DeFi market. Its presale also provides a perfect opportunity for early investors looking to explore its potential.

