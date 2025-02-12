Hivello Expands Accessibility with $HVLO Token Live on Raydium DEX

Hivello, a pioneering DePIN aggregator that enables users to monetize idle computer resources across decentralized networks, has officially launched its $HVLO token on Raydium today at 11:00 AM UTC. This follows successful listings on MEXC and Gate.io, marking a significant step in Hivello’s ongoing mission to drive decentralization and enhance accessibility to its ecosystem.

By making $HVLO available on Raydium, a leading decentralized exchange operating on the Solana blockchain, Hivello is ensuring that the token is accessible to an even wider audience. This initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to fostering decentralized finance and expanding opportunities for users worldwide to participate in the DePIN ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to launch the HVLO token on Raydium, providing our global community with a decentralized option to trade our ecosystem token,” said Dom Carosa, Co-Founder of Hivello. “This decentralized option is a critical component for us as huge believers in the decentralised movement we are trying to support with Hivello.”

Now that $HVLO is live across multiple exchanges, including Gate.io and MEXC, Hivello users can take advantage of numerous benefits:

High-Yield Staking: Users who stake $HVLO via hivello.com can access an impressive APY of 88%.

Enhanced Accessibility: The increased availability of $HVLO makes it easier for users to participate in decentralized compute mining and leverage token utilities.

Strengthened Governance & Staking Capabilities: The token’s expanding ecosystem will provide holders with enhanced governance functionalities and long-term engagement opportunities.

Growing DePIN Adoption: By collaborating with DePIN protocols and AI compute networks, Hivello continues to drive broader adoption of decentralized infrastructure.

Scaling Network of Node Operators: Hivello is simplifying participation in decentralized computing, empowering users worldwide to contribute and earn within the ecosystem.

The HVLO token serves as a foundational pillar of Hivello’s ecosystem, enabling rewards, staking opportunities, and deeper integration into the broader DePIN landscape. With decentralized technology gaining momentum, Hivello is at the forefront of making these innovations more accessible to users across the globe.

For those interested in learning more about Hivello and its groundbreaking solutions, visit hivello.com or join the vibrant Hivello community on Discord at discord.com/invite/hivello.

About Hivello:

Hivello is an all-in-one DePIN manager that allows users to manage decentralized physical infrastructure networks and generate passive income. With a focus on accessibility and educational resources, Hivello simplifies decentralized technology for users worldwide.

