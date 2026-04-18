PI Network Price Prediction as Smart Contracts Near Launch and Pepeto Builds

The PI Network roadmap is entering its most consequential stretch yet. Protocol 22.1 lands on April 22 and Protocol 23.0 follows on May 18, both laying the foundation for smart contracts and a native DEX.

Pepeto is running its own parallel story, with exchange tools already shipped, a raise past $9.13 million, and the Binance listing edging into view every week.

The PI Network price prediction crowd is counting upgrade days, but the wallets positioning for repricing returns are already inside Pepeto ahead of the listing bell.

PI Protocol Upgrades Set the Stage

The Pi Core Team mandated a series of node protocol upgrades, with Protocol 22.1 due April 22 and the major Protocol 23.0 scheduled for May 18, per CoinMarketCap and CryptoPolitan. The upgrades lay the foundation for smart contracts and a native decentralized exchange, and the Pi testnet already has an RPC server live as of April 1.

The other side of the tape is harder. Roughly 230 million PI are scheduled to unlock over the next 30 days, piling fresh supply onto a token already down 94% from its $2.99 all time high. Whale interest near the 350 million PI range provides underlying bid, but supply pressure and weak altcoin sentiment keep every rally stuck beneath $0.18 resistance.

Affordable Entries Beyond the PI Network Price Prediction

Pepeto: The Binance Listing Draws Closer

The smart contract race is intensifying, but retail traders are hunting affordable entries with a clear repricing catalyst. Alongside the PI Network price prediction, many are also examining Pepeto, an exchange utility token trending ahead of its confirmed Binance listing.

There are plenty of reasons for the traction. With presale entries still open at $0.0000001685, the utility that combines the cross chain bridge with the PepetoAI risk scorer under one holder facing layer is arguably the key factor. The bridge lets holders shift assets between blockchains without the wrapping friction that plagues every other rotation path, while the AI risk scorer reads any contract before a single dollar is committed and flags every danger profile retail usually misses.

The fiscal proof is equally hard to dismiss. Conviction runs high as the raise has crossed $9.13 million with whale wallets stacking through every round, and the community is treating the Binance listing as the repricing event that flips the entire presale stack. Even if PI Network reaches $0.20, a Pepeto entry taken before the listing is the kind of move that prints in a single session.

PI Network Price Outlook

PI trades near $0.17 this week, still 94% below its $2.99 all time high from February 2025 and holding in a narrow $0.165 to $0.18 band. A breakout above $0.19 would open the door to $0.22, but CoinCodex sentiment runs 77% bearish with a 2026 range projected at $0.114 to $0.177. Smart contracts arriving in May could change the story, but the path from there to a return worth writing home about runs through months of on chain adoption.

BlockDAG Presale Analysis

BlockDAG is another Layer 1 presale drawing heavy capital but the rollout keeps missing marks. Exchange listings are thin, most BlockDAG forecasts are speculative modeling against future catalysts rather than shipped product, and the most optimistic projection caps the token near $0.00168 by end of 2026. Large raises alone do not guarantee a post listing life when the trading infrastructure still reads as roadmap.

Conclusion

PI Network is running real upgrades. Daily active users continue to climb, the whale holding 350 million tokens is a structural bid, and smart contracts in May could finally give the network the utility story it has been promising. That traction also benefits the wider altcoin economy because it reminds the market that mobile first mining can produce real on chain activity. But portfolio flipping gains still come from coins at presale prices, not from grinding against an unlock overhang back toward old highs.

The rare setup this market produces is Pepeto, where the architect behind the original Pepe token anchors the design, three working tools are live, and the Binance listing is confirmed, and the same wallets that bought SHIB at sub penny prices before its 2021 run are positioning in Pepeto because they spot this kind of entry before the rest of the market does.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the PI Network price prediction for April 2026?

PI trades near $0.17 with resistance at $0.18 to $0.19 and CoinCodex projecting a 2026 range of $0.114 to $0.177, with Protocol 23.0 in May as the next major catalyst.

Why are PI upgrades important this month?

Protocol 22.1 on April 22 and Protocol 23.0 on May 18 lay the foundation for smart contracts and a native DEX, a combination the Pi ecosystem has been missing since mainnet migration.

Why are traders positioning in Pepeto right now?

The entry sits at presale pricing, the raise is past $9.13 million, three exchange tools are already live, and the confirmed Binance listing is the repricing event wallets are stacking for.