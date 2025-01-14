OpenAI Launches Assistant-like Feature ‘Tasks’ 

OpenAI, a leader in generative artificial intelligence, announced on Tuesday that it is launching a beta feature dubbed Tasks to ChatGPT.

OpenAI rolls out assistant-like feature ‘Tasks’ to take on Alexa, SirI

This announcement marks the company’s entry into the virtual assistant market and a potential rival to Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri.

Tasks will enable ChatGPT users to request tasks to be performed at a future time, including one-time reminders such as concert ticket sales or recurring actions like weekly news briefings or daily weather updates.

Based on user chats, ChatGPT may also suggest tasks, although users will have the option to accept or decline them.

The release of ChatGPT in late 2022 sparked a frenzy of investment in AI firms, prompting Amazon to update its decade-old, money-losing Alexa service with GenAI capabilities to remain competitive with GenAI-powered chatbots.

In December last year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the revamped version of Alexa—which will take actions for users without prompting—is slated to be released in the “coming months”.

Meanwhile, Apple has integrated its “Apple Intelligence” technology into Siri, leveraging ChatGPT’s expertise and seeking permission from users before querying the OpenAI service as part of Apple’s tie-up with the Microsoft-backed startup.

OpenAI said that it will start rolling out the beta to Plus, Team, and Pro users globally over the next few days, beginning with the web platform.

Apple battles $1.8 billion app store lawsuit

The European Union’s antitrust authorities are looking into Apple’s new app developer fees again because they fear it will increase software developers’ costs.

The U.S. tech company is facing a mass lawsuit brought on behalf of around 20 million iPhone and iPad users in the United Kingdom, who were allegedly overcharged for app purchases.

Apple, however, says the case is meritless and overlooks the benefits to consumers of the integrated approach of its iOS operating system, which prioritises security and privacy.

The lawsuit at London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal is the first mass lawsuit against a tech giant to come to trial under Britain’s burgeoning class action-style regime, with many other cases waiting in the wings.

A similar $1.1 billion case against Google over the commission it charges app developers for access to its Play Store begins later in 2025.

Apple is facing a separate case brought on behalf of app developers over its App Store commissions, while Google, Meta and Amazon are also fighting high-value mass lawsuits in Britain.

Monopoly issue

Rachael Kent, the British academic bringing the case, which began on Monday, argues Apple has made “exorbitant profits” by excluding all competition for the distribution of apps and in-app purchases.

This dominant position, her lawyers argue, allows Apple to impose restrictive terms on app developers and charge excessive commission, which they say is ultimately borne by consumers.

“Apple is not just dominant … it holds a 100% monopoly position,” Kent’s lawyer Mark Hoskins said in court filings.

But Apple, which has faced mounting pressure from regulators in the U.S. and Europe over the fees it charges third-party developers, says 85% of developers do not pay any commission at all.

The company’s lawyer, Marie Demetriou, said in court filings that the commission reflects “the enormous benefits conferred through Apple’s innovation by the iOS ecosystem as a whole.”

Kent’s case simply ignores Apple’s intellectual property rights, Demetriou added, describing the contention that Apple must let developers use its technology as they wish as “expropriation of property rights masquerading as competition”.

The seven-week trial is expected to hear evidence from Apple’s chief financial officer, Kevan Parekh, later this week.