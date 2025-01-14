Mira Network Launches highly anticipated next Gen Suite of API’s and Testnet for Verified AI Intelligence

Mira Network, a provider of decentralized AI infrastructure for trustless verified intelligence, has launched its testnet alongside a next generation suite of API’s marking a major milestone in securing the safety and efficiency of on-chain autonomous AI-driven transactions.

With over 500,000 users and 200,000 daily inferences on the platform alongside marquee customers like Delphi Digital, the launch provides developers and enterprises with the opportunity to experience Mira’s cutting-edge APIs, designed to deliver increased reliability and affordability in artificial intelligence outputs.

Large language models (LLMs) and generative AI tools have revolutionized how people interact with technology, but they often grapple with challenges such as AI hallucinations and bias. Mira tackles these issues head-on with a novel distributed consensus verification framework.Through this approach, AI outputs are independently validated by a network of diverse models, including GPT-4o, Llama 3.1 405B, and Claude 3.5 Sonnet through a single unified interface ensuring reliability, accuracy, and bias reduction.

Mira’s key research milestones include a more than 90% reduction in error rates across complex reasoning tasks, transforming AI outputs into discrete, verifiable claims. Additionally, an innovative sharding mechanism enables parallel processing of verification tasks, ensuring low latency, high throughput, and user privacy.

Commenting on the launch, Karan Sirdesai, CEO and Co-Founder of Mira Network, said:

“The launch of the Mira testnet is a defining moment not just for our team but for the broader AI ecosystem. By introducing a framework that prioritizes trustless verification and reliability, we are empowering developers and enterprises to create AI-driven applications that are not only innovative but also trustworthy.

This testnet sets the foundation for a new era where scalable, secure, and transparent AI systems become the standard, unlocking unprecedented possibilities for industries worldwide. This is just the beginning of a journey that will reshape how AI systems are built, deployed, and trusted.”

The Mira testnet introduces a suite of APIs, including Generate, Verify, and Verified Generate, enabling distributed verification and access to top AI models like GPT-4o and Llama 3.1 405B. Supported by five institutional node operators, the testnet ensures scalability and security, allowing developers and delegators to contribute and earn rewards.

Access to testnet documentation and the waitlist is available via the developer portal, with a phased rollout of APIs to ensure reliability and scalability for trustless AI.

About Mira Network

Mira is building the infrastructure for trustless verified intelligence through a decentralized network of AI models. By addressing the core challenges of AI reliability and bias, Mira paves the way for truly autonomous and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems.

Access the Node Delegator and Whitelisting contribution page here.

To learn more, visit their website or read their technical whitepaper.



This press release is brought to you by EAK Wire, the leading Web3 PR Newswire.