Sonic Labs Unveils Ground-breaking Points Program to Accelerate DeFi Growth and User Rewards

Sonic Labs today launched its highly anticipated points program, an innovative incentive structure aimed at rewarding users and driving the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) on Sonic. The program features a multi-layered approach combining passive asset holding, active liquidity deployment, and developer-driven “Sonic Gems.” As part of the initiative, Sonic will distribute approximately 200 million S tokens through an airdrop.

This move solidifies Sonic’s position as a leading hub for both seasoned DeFi enthusiasts and newcomers, creating an ecosystem where users can unlock more utility and opportunities for their digital assets.

Three Types of Points

The Sonic Points program offers users various ways to accumulate points:

1) Passive Points

Users can earn passive points by holding whitelisted assets in supported Web3 wallets such as Rabby or MetaMask, or in hardware wallets. However, assets held on centralized exchanges are excluded from the program.

2) Activity Points

Users who choose to deploy their whitelisted assets as liquidity on participating decentralized applications (apps) – including decentralized exchanges (DEXs), lending protocols, and other platforms – will earn activity points, in addition to their passive points. This encourages active participation in the network and incentivizes liquidity provisioning.

3) App Points (Sonic Gems)

In addition to user-focused rewards, Sonic Labs introduces a developer-centric component where participating apps compete for an allocation of “Sonic Gems.” These Gems can be redeemed for S tokens, which the apps can distribute to their users through their own points programs.

With Sonic Gems, apps have the flexibility to create custom reward systems that can incorporate factors like the total liquidity a user provides or the duration of capital deployment. The competitive nature of Sonic Gems allows users to strategically choose apps that are maximizing their reward potential, further driving engagement and capital growth.

Whitelisted Assets

To participate and earn points, users must select from Sonic’s list of approved assets, including scUSD, USDC.e, and scETH, as well as additional select tokens. Notably, these assets will benefit from enhanced multipliers during the early stages of the program to promote faster adoption.

Future updates to the whitelist are expected, continuing to evolve the ecosystem.

Rings: Enhancing Liquidity Across Sonic Apps

An integral part of Sonic’s liquidity ecosystem is Rings, a yield-generating stablecoin protocol. By depositing stablecoins or ETH-based tokens, users can mint scUSD or scETH (both whitelisted assets). These minted assets are then deployed within Sonic’s ecosystem, while the collateral is sent to Ethereum vaults operated by Veda, where it generates yield.

This yield is periodically converted into scUSD and bridged back to Sonic, providing continuous liquidity infusions to DeFi apps. This cyclical flow helps ensure deep liquidity pools, robust lending markets, and an overall healthier DeFi environment. Rings is a third-party protocol and is not affiliated with Sonic Labs. More details about Rings can be found here.

Airdrop Dashboard: Your All-in-One Rewards Hub

The Sonic points dashboard serves as a centralized platform where users can:

Track earned points

View a list of participating apps

Access whitelisted assets through an easy interface

Generate a referral code to earn additional points by inviting others

See a leaderboard showcasing points and Sonic Gems earned by both users and apps

A New Era for DeFi

The Sonic Points program highlights Sonic Labs’ commitment to creating a dynamic, user-driven DeFi ecosystem. By rewarding passive asset holders, incentivizing liquidity providers, and offering developer-focused opportunities through Sonic Gems, the program facilitates broader DeFi adoption while deepening liquidity across the platform.

Sonic’s innovative incentive system and high-performance infrastructure set a new benchmark for decentralized finance, positioning the chain as a premier destination for DeFi development.

About Sonic

Sonic is a high-performance EVM-compatible Layer 1 (L1) platform that provides developers with compelling incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi applications. With support for 10,000 transactions per second (TPS), sub-second confirmation times, and a secure gateway to Ethereum, Sonic enhances liquidity and asset security for its users.

