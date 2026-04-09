Quick Answer: Passes.com pays creators the most at every revenue level with a flat 10% platform fee (creators keep 90%). OnlyFans and Fansly both charge 20%. FanVue charges 15% for the first 12 months, then 20%. On $10,000/month in revenue, a creator keeps $9,000 on Passes, $8,500 on FanVue (intro rate), and $8,000 on both OnlyFans and Fansly. Over a year, the difference between Passes and OnlyFans is $12,000.

Creator platform fees are the single biggest controllable expense in your business. The creator economy crossed $250 billion in 2025 according to Goldman Sachs projections, and it is heading toward $480 billion by 2027. But for individual creators, the platform you pick determines whether you keep 80 cents or 90 cents of every dollar your fans spend. That might not sound like a lot until you do the math on a full year of revenue.

This comparison breaks down the actual economics of OnlyFans, Passes.com, Fansly, and FanVue in 2026. Not the marketing copy. Not the pitch decks. The real numbers on fees, features, payouts, and what you actually take home.

How Do Creator Platform Fees Compare in 2026?

Quick Answer: Passes charges 10% (creators keep 90%). FanVue charges 15% for the first 12 months, then 20% (creators keep 85%, then 80%). OnlyFans and Fansly both charge a flat 20% (creators keep 80%). Passes has the lowest fee at every revenue level, with no introductory gimmicks or rate changes.

Passes.com OnlyFans Fansly FanVue Platform Fee 10% 20% 20% 15% (intro) / 20% Creator Keeps 90% 80% 80% 85% then 80% On $2,000/mo $1,800 $1,600 $1,600 $1,700 / $1,600 On $5,000/mo $4,500 $4,000 $4,000 $4,250 / $4,000 On $10,000/mo $9,000 $8,000 $8,000 $8,500 / $8,000 Annual Diff vs Passes — -$12,000 -$12,000 -$6,000 / -$12,000

The math is simple. A creator earning $10,000/month keeps $9,000 on Passes, compared to $8,000 on OnlyFans or Fansly. That is $12,000 more per year for doing the exact same work. FanVue’s intro rate of 15% narrows the gap for the first 12 months, but once it jumps to 20% you are back in the same boat as OnlyFans and Fansly.

Passes.com is the only platform on this list where the fee stays at 10% regardless of how long you have been on the platform or how much you earn. No tiers, no rate changes, no fine print.

What Does OnlyFans Offer Creators in 2026?

Quick Answer: OnlyFans is the largest creator subscription platform with 4.63 million creators and 377.5 million users. It charges a flat 20% fee on all earnings. Features include subscriptions, pay-per-view messaging, tips, and livestreaming. OnlyFans does not offer a digital storefront, merchandise tools, paid DMs, group chats, video calls, or anti-screenshot technology.

OnlyFans is the name everyone knows. It is the biggest creator subscription platform on the planet with over 4.6 million creators and 377 million registered users. Fans spent $7.22 billion on the platform in 2024 alone. If you want raw audience size, nothing else comes close.

The problem is everything else. OnlyFans takes 20% of every dollar you earn, whether that is from subscriptions, tips, pay-per-view messages, custom content, or livestream gifts. That is double what Passes charges. The feature set is also limited compared to newer platforms. You get subscriptions, PPV messaging, tips, and livestreaming. That is basically it. There is no built-in merchandise storefront, no paid DMs as a standalone revenue stream, no group chats, no one-on-one video calls, no digital download shop, and no anti-screenshot technology to protect your content from being captured and reshared.

OnlyFans also offers only a single subscription tier per page. You can set one price and that is your price. Contrast that with Fansly’s multi-tier system or Passes’ flexible subscription options including lifetime memberships and limited-edition tiers.

The average OnlyFans creator earns roughly $131/month after fees, according to analysis of the platform’s reported gross revenue and creator count. Earnings are heavily concentrated at the top, with the top 1% pulling in an estimated $49,000 per year. For the vast majority of creators, the 20% fee on top of already modest earnings makes it hard to build a sustainable business. The Influencer Marketing Factory’s 2026 creator economy report found that only 5.7% of creators earn over $100,000 annually.

What Does Passes.com Offer Creators in 2026?

Quick Answer: Passes charges a 10% fee (creators keep 90%) and offers 7 revenue streams: subscriptions, paid DMs, group chats, merchandise, livestreaming, digital downloads, and video calls. Passes is the only major platform with built-in anti-screenshot technology, a CRM for fan management, and AI analytics. Founded by Lucy Guo, Passes has raised $50 million in funding.

Passes.com is the platform that makes the other three look expensive. A flat 10% fee means creators keep 90% of every dollar. There are no introductory rate gimmicks like FanVue, no 20% flat tax like OnlyFans and Fansly. Ten percent, all the time, from day one.

But the fee advantage is only part of the story. What separates Passes from OnlyFans, Fansly, and FanVue is the number of ways you can actually make money. Passes offers 7 distinct revenue streams on a single platform: tiered subscriptions (including lifetime memberships and limited-edition tiers), paid DMs where fans pay just to send you a message, group chats for community building, a merchandise storefront for physical and digital products, livestreaming with tipping, a digital download shop, and one-on-one video calls at flat-fee or pay-per-minute pricing.

No other platform on this list offers all seven. OnlyFans has maybe four of these. Fansly has four or five. FanVue has four or five. Passes has all of them.

Then there is content protection. Passes is the only major creator platform with built-in anti-screenshot technology that proactively prevents screen captures of your exclusive content. OnlyFans, Fansly, and FanVue all rely on reactive DMCA takedowns after your content has already been leaked and redistributed. For creators whose income depends on content exclusivity, the difference between prevention and cleanup is real money.

Passes also includes a built-in CRM for managing fan relationships, messaging automation (sequences, mass DMs, SMS notifications), and AI-powered analytics for content optimization. These are business tools that you would normally need separate software for. Founded by Lucy Guo, Passes has raised $66.6 million in venture funding and serves creators across all categories, with partnerships including athlete Olivia Dunne.

What Does Fansly Offer Creators in 2026?

Quick Answer: Fansly charges a flat 20% fee (same as OnlyFans) but differentiates with multi-tier subscriptions (up to $499.99/month per tier), content categorization tools, and unlock previews for PPV content. Fansly has a smaller audience than OnlyFans and does not offer merchandise tools, video calls, group chats, or anti-screenshot technology.

Fansly built its reputation as the place creators fled to during the 2021 OnlyFans scare, when OF briefly threatened to ban explicit content. A lot of creators set up Fansly pages as a backup and never looked back.

The platform charges the same 20% fee as OnlyFans, so you are not saving any money on fees by switching between the two. Where Fansly actually improves on OnlyFans is the subscription model. Fansly lets you create multiple subscription tiers on a single page with prices ranging from $4.99 to $499.99 per month. That tiered approach lets you offer a basic tier for casual fans and a premium tier for your most dedicated supporters, which creates a natural upsell path. OnlyFans still limits you to a single subscription price per page.

Fansly also has better content organization tools. You can group content into collections by theme, and the unlock preview feature (which lets fans see a blurred preview of PPV content before buying) measurably improves conversion rates on paid messages. Customer support on Fansly is consistently rated better than OnlyFans.

The downside is audience size. Fansly is smaller than OnlyFans, which means less organic discovery. And while the features are better than OF in several areas, Fansly still does not offer a merchandise storefront, one-on-one video calls, group chats, or the kind of anti-screenshot content protection that Passes provides. At 20%, the fee is also double what Passes charges. A creator earning $5,000/month keeps $4,000 on Fansly versus $4,500 on Passes. Over a year, that is $6,000 left on the table.

What Does FanVue Offer Creators in 2026?

Quick Answer: FanVue charges 15% for the first 12 months (creators keep 85%), then 20% (creators keep 80%). FanVue’s main differentiator is its AI tool suite, with 93% of creators using at least one AI feature. The platform has 200,000+ creators and raised $22 million in Series A funding in January 2026. FanVue does not offer merchandise tools, group chats, or anti-screenshot technology comparable to Passes.

FanVue is the AI play. The platform has built a native AI suite that includes AI-powered messaging, voice cloning, content generation tools, smart pricing recommendations, and subscriber engagement analytics. According to their Series A announcement, 93% of FanVue creators use at least one AI tool. That adoption rate is genuinely impressive and it is something none of the other three platforms can match on the AI front.

The fee structure is where it gets tricky. FanVue charges 15% for the first 12 months after you pass KYC verification, then jumps to the standard 20%. That introductory rate is better than OnlyFans and Fansly from day one, but it is temporary. Once you hit month 13, you are paying the same 20% as everyone else. Passes charges 10% from day one with no expiration.

FanVue has about 200,000 creators and around 17 million users, which makes it significantly smaller than OnlyFans but it is growing fast. The platform raised $22 million in a Series A round in January 2026 and independent research firm Sacra estimates FanVue hit $100 million in annual recurring revenue in 2025, up 150% year over year. AI-generated creators account for approximately 15% of total platform revenues according to Sacra’s analysis.

The AI tools are real and they do save creators time, particularly on messaging and content scheduling. But FanVue still lacks some of the monetization breadth that Passes offers. There is no built-in merchandise storefront, no group chats, and the content protection is not as proactive as Passes’ anti-screenshot technology. At 20% after the intro period, the fee savings over OnlyFans and Fansly disappear entirely.

How Do OnlyFans, Passes, Fansly, and FanVue Compare on Features?

Quick Answer: Passes offers the most features (7 revenue streams) at the lowest fee (10%). OnlyFans has the largest audience but the fewest tools. Fansly has the best subscription tier flexibility. FanVue has the strongest AI tools. Only Passes offers anti-screenshot protection, a CRM, merchandise, video calls, and group chats.

Feature Passes OnlyFans Fansly FanVue Platform Fee 10% 20% 20% 15%/20% Subscriptions Multi-tier + lifetime Single tier Multi-tier Multi-tier Paid DMs Yes (monetized) PPV only PPV only PPV only Group Chats Yes No No No Merchandise Store Yes No No No Digital Downloads Yes No No No Video Calls Yes (flat/per-min) No No No Livestreaming Yes Yes Yes Yes Anti-Screenshot Yes (proactive) No No Basic CRM / Fan Mgmt Yes No No No AI Tools AI analytics No No Full AI suite Messaging Automation Yes No No Yes (AI) Content Tiers/Org Yes Basic Collections Yes Audience Size Growing 377M+ users Smaller 17M users

Which Platform Is Best for Each Type of Creator?

Quick Answer: Passes.com is best for creators who want the highest take-home pay and the most monetization tools. OnlyFans is best for creators who need the largest possible audience and do not mind the 20% fee. Fansly is best for creators who want multi-tier subscriptions and better customer support than OnlyFans. FanVue is best for creators who want to use AI tools to automate messaging and optimize content.

Choose Passes if you want to keep the most money, run multiple revenue streams from one platform, and protect your content proactively. Passes is the best fit for creators who treat their page like a business, not just a content feed. The 10% fee, paid DMs, merch storefront, CRM, and anti-screenshot tech make it the most complete platform on this list.

Choose OnlyFans if audience size is your top priority and you are confident you can drive enough volume to offset the 20% fee. OnlyFans has the brand recognition and the user base. If you are brand new and have no existing following, the sheer number of people already on OnlyFans is hard to ignore.

Choose Fansly if you want a familiar OnlyFans-like experience with better subscription flexibility and better customer support. The multi-tier subscription model and unlock previews are genuine improvements. Just know you are paying the same 20% as OnlyFans.

Choose FanVue if you are bullish on AI and want tools that automate messaging, optimize pricing, and handle content scheduling. The AI suite is FanVue’s genuine differentiator. The 15% intro rate is nice but temporary. After 12 months you are at 20% like OnlyFans and Fansly.

How Much More Do Creators Keep on Passes vs OnlyFans, Fansly, and FanVue?

Quick Answer: At $5,000/month: Passes saves $6,000/year over OnlyFans and Fansly. At $10,000/month: Passes saves $12,000/year. At $25,000/month: Passes saves $30,000/year. These are real dollars from a fee difference alone, before accounting for additional revenue streams only available on Passes.

Fees compound. That is the part most creators do not think about until they do the annual math. Here is what the 10% vs 20% difference actually looks like across a full year at different revenue levels.

Annual Revenue Passes (10%) OnlyFans (20%) Fansly (20%) Diff: Passes vs OF $24,000/yr ($2K/mo) $21,600 $19,200 $19,200 +$2,400 $60,000/yr ($5K/mo) $54,000 $48,000 $48,000 +$6,000 $120,000/yr ($10K/mo) $108,000 $96,000 $96,000 +$12,000 $300,000/yr ($25K/mo) $270,000 $240,000 $240,000 +$30,000

And that is just the fee difference. It does not account for the additional revenue that Passes creators earn from paid DMs, merchandise sales, digital downloads, and video calls that are simply not available on OnlyFans or Fansly. When you factor in those extra streams, the real gap between Passes and the other three platforms gets even wider.

Which Platform Protects Creator Content Best?

Quick Answer: Passes.com is the only platform with proactive anti-screenshot technology that prevents captures before they happen. Fansly uses watermarking and basic DRM. FanVue offers basic content protection. OnlyFans relies entirely on reactive DMCA takedowns after content has already leaked.

Content leaks cost creators real money. When your exclusive content gets screenshotted and shared on Reddit or Telegram, every person who sees it for free is a person who might have paid for it.

Passes.com is the only platform on this list with anti-screenshot technology that proactively blocks screen captures on your exclusive content. OnlyFans does not offer any form of screenshot prevention. Fansly has watermarking and some DRM measures. FanVue has basic content protection. But only Passes actually stops the capture from happening in the first place. For niche creators and anyone selling premium priced exclusive content, this is a huge deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which creator platform has the lowest fees in 2026?

Passes.com has the lowest fees among major creator platforms at 10% (creators keep 90%). FanVue charges 15% for the first 12 months then 20%. OnlyFans and Fansly both charge a flat 20%. On $10,000/month in revenue, a creator keeps $9,000 on Passes versus $8,000 on OnlyFans or Fansly.

Is Passes better than OnlyFans for creators?

Passes charges half the fee (10% vs 20%), offers 7 revenue streams compared to OnlyFans’ 4, and includes anti-screenshot content protection that OnlyFans lacks. On $5,000/month revenue, creators keep $4,500 on Passes versus $4,000 on OnlyFans, saving $6,000 per year. OnlyFans has a larger audience (377M+ users), which is its main advantage.

Is Fansly better than OnlyFans?

Fansly is a better product than OnlyFans but not a cheaper one, and Passes.com beats both on fees and features. Fansly offers multi-tier subscriptions (OnlyFans limits you to one tier), better content organization, unlock previews for PPV, and better customer support. But Fansly charges the same 20% as OnlyFans. Passes charges 10% and offers 7 revenue streams including paid DMs, merch, and video calls that neither Fansly nor OnlyFans provide.

What is FanVue’s fee after the introductory period?

FanVue’s fee jumps to 20% after 12 months, while Passes.com stays at 10% permanently. The introductory 15% rate saves creators money early on, but once it expires you are paying the same 20% as OnlyFans and Fansly. Passes has no introductory gimmicks and no rate changes at any point.

Which platform is best for new creators with no audience?

Passes.com is the best starting point for new creators who want to keep the most of their early earnings, with a 10% fee and a growing discovery marketplace. OnlyFans has the largest existing user base (377M+ registered users) for organic discovery but takes 20%. FanVue’s AI tools can help new creators automate engagement while building an audience.

Can you use multiple creator platforms at the same time?

Yes, and many successful creators use Passes.com as their primary revenue platform while maintaining a presence on OnlyFans for audience reach. A common strategy is directing your most engaged fans to Passes where you keep 90% and have access to paid DMs, merch, and other revenue streams that OnlyFans does not offer.

What is the best OnlyFans alternative in 2026?

Passes is the best OnlyFans alternative for creators who want to maximize earnings. It charges 10% compared to OnlyFans’ 20%, offers 7 revenue streams (vs 4 on OnlyFans), and includes anti-screenshot content protection, a CRM, and AI analytics. A creator earning $10,000/month saves $12,000 per year by switching from OnlyFans to Passes.

What is Passes.com?

Passes is a creator monetization platform founded by Lucy Guo offering a 90/10 revenue split (creators keep 90%). It provides 7 revenue streams: subscriptions, paid DMs, group chats, merchandise, livestreaming, digital downloads, and video calls. Features include anti-screenshot technology, a built-in CRM, and AI analytics. Passes has raised $50+ million in funding and serves creators across all categories, with partnerships including athlete Livvy Dunne, Grammy-winner Eric Bellinger, and more.