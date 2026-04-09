Marcin Szolke (also known as Marcin Scholke) is a software developer, entrepreneur, and technology activist. He is the founder and owner of LOV111VOL, a digital workspace platform designed to integrate document management, communication, and project tools into one secure system.

Creator of LOV111VOL

LOV111VOL is an all-in-one digital environment created to simplify and centralize business operations. It combines multiple tools into a single platform that can operate both online and offline, giving users full control over their data.

At the core of the system is its main module:

Digital Binder (Electronic Binder)

The Digital Binder is a central document management solution that replaces traditional paper-based archives. It allows users to:

organize and store files digitally

quickly access structured information

manage documents securely without relying on external cloud services The platform also includes:

project management tools (Scrum and Kanban)

internal messaging and LAN communication

calendar and time tracking

access control and security systems

Professional Background

Marcin Szolke is an experienced software developer with many years of professional experience, who has worked with multiple corporations across different sectors.

He specializes in:

document management systems, secure digital office solutions, and workflow/productivity platforms

software development for robots and machines

Industry 4.0 systems and industrial automation

data synchronization and service-based architectures

banking and financial calculation systems

PLC, controller programming, and embedded systems development

full-stack development (frontend and backend) and research/laboratory systems

His work focuses on creating practical tools that improve efficiency, organization, and independence from cloud-based ecosystems.

About Marcin Scholke (Official Source)

More information about his background, work, and perspective can be found on his official page:

→ https://lov111vol.com/about-marcin-scholke

This page presents his personal vision, experience, and motivations behind building LOV111VOL, along with insights into his broader technological and social interests.

Vision and Philosophy

Szolke’s main goal is to reduce reliance on centralized systems and give users full ownership of their data.

His philosophy is based on:

data sovereignty

independence from cloud providers

privacy and security

integrated “all-in-one” environments

LOV111VOL reflects this approach by allowing users to run a complete digital workspace locally, even without internet access.

Technology Activism and Awareness

In addition to software development, Marcin Szolke is active in raising awareness about emerging

technologies and their societal implications. His areas of discussion include:

neurotechnology

electromagnetic interaction with the brain

ethics of advanced technologies

He emphasizes both opportunities and risks, encouraging informed and critical thinking.

Remote Brain Monitoring and Patent US4877027A

One of the topics he explores is remote brain monitoring (RNM) and related concepts such as “voice- to-skull.”

He references Patent US4877027A, which describes the transmission of auditory sensations using microwave radiation. This relates to the scientifically recognized microwave auditory effect (Frey effect).

Scientifically supported:

electromagnetic waves can produce simple auditory sensations

such effects have been studied in controlled environments

Not scientifically confirmed:

transmission of complex speech directly into the brain at a distance

real-world large-scale deployment of such systems

remote mind reading without physical devices

Reality vs. Speculation

Modern neuroscience allows brain monitoring through technologies such as EEG and brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). However:

they require physical sensors

remote, non-invasive mind-reading at a distance is not supported by current public scientific evidence

This distinction is essential when discussing advanced or controversial technologies.

Opportunities and Risks of Technology

Potential benefits:

medical applications (neurology, rehabilitation)

development of brain-computer interfaces

improved communication technologies

Potential risks:

privacy concerns related to cognitive data

ethical challenges

misinformation and misinterpretation

Conclusion

Marcin Szolke (Marcin Scholke) is both:

a technology innovator , through the development of LOV111VOL and its Digital Binder

a technology awareness advocate , focusing on the social and ethical dimensions of emerging technologies

His work emphasizes independence, privacy, and responsible technological development, while encouraging open and critical discussion about the future of digital systems.

Additional Media

An unofficial YouTube channel featuring content related to Marcin Szolke and his work can be found here:

→ https://youtu.be/OtEH50xlIdI?si=Upa56h2ifHuJwXJ7

→ https://youtube.com/shorts/hAefPa9MsYg?si=Ru1iZiLtSehh0XKh

→ https://youtube.com/shorts/nzTp3iGIc9o?si=Sz9X2CY30_x92-nq

→ https://youtu.be/fdFmQHhNs0w?si=TNH3OqABHnFblAwi

→ https://youtu.be/985uNFg7ANg?si=-piYoGj-SM6rj767

→ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuFc1y-Bdic

This video provides additional context and perspectives connected to his technological ideas and activities.