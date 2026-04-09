Marcin Szolke (also known as Marcin Scholke) is a software developer, entrepreneur, and technology activist. He is the founder and owner of LOV111VOL, a digital workspace platform designed to integrate document management, communication, and project tools into one secure system.
Creator of LOV111VOL
LOV111VOL is an all-in-one digital environment created to simplify and centralize business operations. It combines multiple tools into a single platform that can operate both online and offline, giving users full control over their data.
At the core of the system is its main module:
Digital Binder (Electronic Binder)
The Digital Binder is a central document management solution that replaces traditional paper-based archives. It allows users to:
- organize and store files digitally
- quickly access structured information
- manage documents securely without relying on external cloud services The platform also includes:
- project management tools (Scrum and Kanban)
- internal messaging and LAN communication
- calendar and time tracking
- access control and security systems
Professional Background
Marcin Szolke is an experienced software developer with many years of professional experience, who has worked with multiple corporations across different sectors.
He specializes in:
- document management systems, secure digital office solutions, and workflow/productivity platforms
- software development for robots and machines
- Industry 4.0 systems and industrial automation
- data synchronization and service-based architectures
- banking and financial calculation systems
- PLC, controller programming, and embedded systems development
- full-stack development (frontend and backend) and research/laboratory systems
His work focuses on creating practical tools that improve efficiency, organization, and independence from cloud-based ecosystems.
About Marcin Scholke (Official Source)
More information about his background, work, and perspective can be found on his official page:
→ https://lov111vol.com/about-marcin-scholke
This page presents his personal vision, experience, and motivations behind building LOV111VOL, along with insights into his broader technological and social interests.
Vision and Philosophy
Szolke’s main goal is to reduce reliance on centralized systems and give users full ownership of their data.
His philosophy is based on:
- data sovereignty
- independence from cloud providers
- privacy and security
- integrated “all-in-one” environments
LOV111VOL reflects this approach by allowing users to run a complete digital workspace locally, even without internet access.
Technology Activism and Awareness
In addition to software development, Marcin Szolke is active in raising awareness about emerging
technologies and their societal implications. His areas of discussion include:
- neurotechnology
- electromagnetic interaction with the brain
- ethics of advanced technologies
He emphasizes both opportunities and risks, encouraging informed and critical thinking.
Remote Brain Monitoring and Patent US4877027A
One of the topics he explores is remote brain monitoring (RNM) and related concepts such as “voice- to-skull.”
He references Patent US4877027A, which describes the transmission of auditory sensations using microwave radiation. This relates to the scientifically recognized microwave auditory effect (Frey effect).
Scientifically supported:
- electromagnetic waves can produce simple auditory sensations
- such effects have been studied in controlled environments
Not scientifically confirmed:
- transmission of complex speech directly into the brain at a distance
- real-world large-scale deployment of such systems
- remote mind reading without physical devices
Reality vs. Speculation
Modern neuroscience allows brain monitoring through technologies such as EEG and brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). However:
- they require physical sensors
- remote, non-invasive mind-reading at a distance is not supported by current public scientific evidence
This distinction is essential when discussing advanced or controversial technologies.
Opportunities and Risks of Technology
Potential benefits:
- medical applications (neurology, rehabilitation)
- development of brain-computer interfaces
- improved communication technologies
Potential risks:
- privacy concerns related to cognitive data
- ethical challenges
- misinformation and misinterpretation
Conclusion
Marcin Szolke (Marcin Scholke) is both:
- a technology innovator, through the development of LOV111VOL and its Digital Binder
- a technology awareness advocate, focusing on the social and ethical dimensions of emerging technologies
His work emphasizes independence, privacy, and responsible technological development, while encouraging open and critical discussion about the future of digital systems.
Additional Media
An unofficial YouTube channel featuring content related to Marcin Szolke and his work can be found here:
→ https://youtu.be/OtEH50xlIdI?si=Upa56h2ifHuJwXJ7
→ https://youtube.com/shorts/hAefPa9MsYg?si=Ru1iZiLtSehh0XKh
→ https://youtube.com/shorts/nzTp3iGIc9o?si=Sz9X2CY30_x92-nq
→ https://youtu.be/fdFmQHhNs0w?si=TNH3OqABHnFblAwi
→ https://youtu.be/985uNFg7ANg?si=-piYoGj-SM6rj767
→ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuFc1y-Bdic
This video provides additional context and perspectives connected to his technological ideas and activities.