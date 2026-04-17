Official Trump Coin Price Prediction: Pepeto Presale Hits $9.13M as TRUMP Sits 96% Below Peak

Circle just launched its Payments Network for managed stablecoin settlement, giving payment providers, banks, and enterprises access to regulated digital dollar rails without handling crypto directly. The infrastructure layer is expanding fast, and real multiplier trades still start with positions taken ahead of an exchange listing before the public market sets the new floor.

While the Official Trump Coin price prediction depends on political events that fade overnight, Pepeto is crossing $9.13 million raised with a Binance listing confirmed and tools that work every day the market is open.

Circle Launches Payments Network for Stablecoin Settlement

According to CoinDesk, Circle launched its Payments Network Managed Payments product on April 17, letting payment providers and banks settle in USDC without managing digital assets directly. Bloomberg noted that the stablecoin infrastructure race intensified this week as multiple major banks and issuers expanded payment products within days of each other.

The expansion confirms that regulated money is building permanent on ramps, but established tokens have already priced in that institutional interest, and the Official Trump Coin price prediction shows why presale entries before an exchange debut carry the real asymmetry.

Coins Shaping the Official Trump Coin Price Prediction Story

Pepeto

The crypto news cycle is dominated by infrastructure and regulation, but the traders who build the biggest positions move while others watch headlines. That explains why Pepeto keeps pulling capital even in extreme fear.

While tokens like TRUMP depend on political events and DOGE waits for viral attention, Pepeto launched with working tools, a zero fee swap engine moving tokens across chains without fees and a cross chain bridge connecting blockchains so capital flows wherever opportunity sits. The token is at $0.0000001685 with the Pepeto presale crossing $9.13 million, every contract verified by SolidProof.

A $50,000 position in the 182% APY staking pool collects roughly $91,000 in yearly rewards during the lead up to the debut. The confirmed Binance listing means every exchange that adds Pepeto after debut brings new buyers into a fixed 420 trillion token supply.

The team includes a former Binance expert and a creator who conceived the original Pepe token, and that credibility is why serious wallets keep entering. Once Binance opens trading, the presale disappears and every buyer pays the market price.

Official Trump Coin Price Prediction: TRUMP Sits 96% Below Peak

According to CoinMarketCap, TRUMP trades near $3.04 with a $655 million cap, roughly 96% below its $75 all time high. The April 25 Mar a Lago gala for top holders creates temporary buying pressure, but 80% of the billion token supply remains locked with affiliated entities and three year releases keep constant selling overhead. Previous political snapshots triggered short rallies that reversed within days, making the Official Trump Coin price prediction dependent on catalysts that fade.

Dogecoin at $0.10 With Fading Buying Pressure

CoinMarketCap shows DOGE near $0.10, roughly 88% below its May 2021 ATH of $0.7376. The token has been trending lower for three months with MACD in neutral territory and no confirmed catalyst ahead. DOGE holds a loyal community and a roughly $13 billion cap, but the path from $0.10 to recovery depends on viral attention that cannot be scheduled.

Closing Thoughts

The stablecoin expansion led by Circle and SocGen this week connects real money to crypto infrastructure faster than any previous cycle, and that capital flow is the signal that the next bull run is forming. Now is the time to find the position that delivers when the run arrives, and no token holds what Pepeto holds, an open presale with whale entries growing and three exchange tools closing in on launch.

Every crypto fortune that changed a life started with entering before a major listing while the price was at presale levels, and the TRUMP gala on April 25 shows exactly how one night of hype creates a spike that fades while Pepeto’s listing creates a permanent floor. Pepeto is still at presale pricing but the speed of this raise means the window could shut without warning, and knowing about it this early while choosing to wait is the kind of decision that stays with a trader long after the candle prints.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the Official Trump Coin price prediction for 2026?

TRUMP trades near $3.04, roughly 96% below its $75 peak. The April 25 gala creates temporary demand, but 80% of supply locked with affiliates makes sustained recovery dependent on political catalysts that historically reverse fast.

Is DOGE still a good investment at $0.10?

DOGE holds community loyalty and a $13 billion cap, but recovery from 88% below ATH depends on viral moments that cannot be timed, and the current neutral trading direction offers no clear catalyst.

Why are traders choosing Pepeto over political and meme tokens?

A political catalyst fades, but a confirmed Binance listing creates a permanent price discovery event. Pepeto wallets lock their presale position ahead of that debut, while event driven tokens rally and reverse around a single date on the calendar.