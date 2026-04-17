Bitcoin just failed to hold above $79,000 for the second time this month, and CryptoQuant data shows large holders positioning to sell near a key breakeven zone as macro driven ETF inflows push prices into resistance they cannot clear.

The pattern is familiar, large caps grind toward old levels while the real multipliers happen in presale tokens that reach exchanges before the crowd notices. For anyone searching for the next Pepe coin, Pepeto has crossed $9.13 million in presale funding with a confirmed Binance listing and exchange tools that already work today.

Bitcoin Fails $76K Breakout as Large Holders Position to Sell

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin slid back below $74,000 after the $75,000 to $79,000 range proved to be stiff resistance once again, extending two months of failed breakout attempts. CryptoQuant data signals that large holders are positioning to sell near a key breakeven zone, even as macro driven spot ETF inflows posted $471 million in a single session last week. The tension between institutional buying and whale selling explains why BTC keeps hitting the same ceiling, and it also explains why the next Pepe coin search is intensifying, because traders want the kind of asymmetric returns that capped large caps cannot deliver.

Why Pepeto Leads the Next Pepe Coin Conversation

Pepeto

The debate over which project becomes the next Pepe coin is not about memes or marketing, it is about which token carries the same structural setup that made the original Pepe a generational trade. While BTC grinds into resistance and ADA rebuilds from a 90% drawdown, Pepeto targets the exchange layer that every trader needs, a PepetoAI risk scorer grading positions from entry to exit and a zero fee swap engine routing tokens through any chain at no transaction cost. The Pepeto presale sits at $0.0000001685 with over $9.13 million raised, verified by SolidProof. A $35,000 position in the 182% APY staking pool collects roughly $63,700 in yearly rewards while the Binance listing approaches.

After the presale closes, every new exchange brings fresh buyers into a 420 trillion token supply that never expands. The project was conceived by the same builder behind the original Pepe token, with a former Binance expert running the exchange rollout, which means the next Pepe coin is not a random project copying a name, it is the direct continuation built by the people who proved the model works. Once the Binance listing opens, every new buyer pays whatever the market sets and the presale entry disappears.

Cardano Trades Near $0.26 After 90% Decline From ATH

According to Changelly, ADA sits near $0.26, roughly 90% below its September 2021 ATH of $3.10. The Chang governance upgrade gave full community control, and ADA was named in Trump’s proposed US strategic crypto reserve. The fundamentals are intact, but at $0.26 the path back to $3.10 needs a 10x that requires volume levels the market has not produced since the last cycle peak.

Chainlink Holds Below $10 as Institutional Adoption Deepens

Coinbase data shows LINK near $9.80 with an ATH of $52.99, roughly 82% below peak. The Bitwise LINK ETF launched on NYSE Arca, CCIP processes $18 billion in monthly cross chain volume, and JPMorgan runs live settlement pilots on Chainlink infrastructure. The fundamentals are among crypto’s strongest, but the 5.6x to ATH from $9.80 requires the oracle market to reprice entirely, a move that takes quarters even in favorable conditions.

Closing Thoughts

The next Pepe coin conversation deserves the same attention as any blue chip analysis, because LINK at $9.80 still powers $18 billion in monthly cross chain volume and ADA at $0.26 still runs a fully governed blockchain. Those gains are real, but recovering from an 82% or 90% decline is recovery work, not wealth creation that transforms a portfolio in a cycle. Every cycle the accounts that finished richest held blue chips and locked one early position nobody else spotted.

The presale still takes entries, the Binance listing is close, and the distance between a portfolio that bounced back and one that printed generational numbers is one presale buy before the debut. The traders who moved first close the cycle with the biggest returns, and the data on how presale tokens perform after confirmed exchange listings speaks for itself.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the next Pepe coin to watch in 2026?

Pepeto leads the next Pepe coin conversation with $9.13 million raised, working exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing, all built by the person who conceived the original Pepe token.

Can ADA or LINK deliver presale level returns from current prices?

ADA needs a 10x and LINK needs a 5.6x to reach their old ATHs, both credible moves but far from the multiples presale tokens have delivered after confirmed exchange listings in every previous cycle.

Why is Pepeto considered the strongest next Pepe coin candidate?

Pepeto carries the signature of the same founder behind the original Pepe token paired with a former Binance expert running the exchange launch. That combination of proven results and working products gives no other meme coin contender a stronger claim to the title.