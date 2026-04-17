Bonk Price Prediction: Pepeto’s Binance Listing Outpaces BONK as SocGen Expands Stablecoin Rails

Societe Generale just launched its USD stablecoin to millions of crypto wallet users, adding one of the largest traditional banks to the growing list of institutions building payment rails on blockchain. The move shows that serious capital is no longer watching crypto from the outside. However, the biggest returns in any cycle come from positions taken before the listing candle opens.

Pepeto has crossed $9.13 million in funding with a confirmed Binance listing ahead. For anyone watching the Bonk price prediction, the math between presale entry and debut is where the real opportunity sits.

SocGen Brings USD Stablecoin to Millions of Wallet Users

According to Bloomberg, Societe Generale is pushing its USD stablecoin to millions of crypto wallet users. This gives one of Europe’s largest banks a direct on ramp into the digital asset ecosystem. CoinDesk reported that stablecoin supply across the market hit a record $180 billion in Q1 2026. This confirms that institutional capital is building permanent infrastructure rather than chasing short term trades. The expansion validates the asset class. However, by the time institutional stablecoins reach the mainstream, the early windows on established tokens are priced in. The Bonk price prediction shows exactly why presale entries before a confirmed listing carry the real return potential.

Why the Bonk Price Prediction Points to Presale Entries

Pepeto

Pepeto is one of the most closely watched presale tokens in the market right now. The project is expected to list on Binance after the presale closes, with additional exchanges following. This positions it for traders who want to be inside before the listing opens. The token is priced at $0.0000001685, verified by a full SolidProof audit. At its core, Pepeto runs a PepetoAI risk scorer grading every trade from entry to exit. It also features a cross chain bridge that shifts assets between networks, letting any trader see risk and move capital in one place.

These tools work today, not after some future milestone. The presale has pulled over $9.13 million because traders recognize a former Binance expert on the dev team and a Pepeto presale backed by the mind who created the original Pepe token. The distance between presale price and the debut candle becomes the entire gain captured by early participants, and once trading opens, that window closes permanently.

Bonk Price Prediction: BONK Trades 89% Below ATH on Solana

According to CoinGecko, BONK trades near $0.0000064, roughly 89% below its November 2024 all time high of $0.0000563. The Solana based meme coin launched through community airdrops in 2022 and quickly became the ecosystem’s top meme token with 400,000 holders. Recovery toward $0.0000076 is possible if the broader Solana ecosystem stabilizes. However, resistance between $0.0000095 and $0.0000123 remains heavy, and the path back to ATH is a 9x that depends on meme sentiment returning to Solana at scale.

Solana Holds Near $90 After Drift Exploit and Selling Pressure

Changelly data shows SOL near $90, roughly 71% below its January 2025 ATH of $295. The Drift Protocol exploit in April drained over $270 million, and FTX estate unlocks keep adding selling pressure. Support holds at $80 with resistance at $97. A return to ATH requires a 3.5x that depends on absorbing multiple headwinds at once.

Closing Thoughts

Every major fortune in crypto started the same way. BONK sat at fractions of a cent before running 10,000% in its first year, turning tiny entries into five figure positions. SOL traded below $10 in 2022 before clearing $295. PEPE launched at $0.00000006 and crossed $0.00002803, turning $1,000 entries into six figure returns.

The one thing every early buyer had in common is they moved while everyone around them doubted. Pepeto is the kind of rare setup this market produces once every few years, with working exchange tools and a SolidProof audit. A confirmed Binance listing is also expected, and veteran traders who spotted BONK before its first exchange listing are building Pepeto positions right now. They know how to identify these entries earlier than anyone. Therefore, following their lead is how the next wave of returns gets built.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the Bonk price prediction for 2026?

BONK trades near $0.0000064, roughly 89% below ATH. Forecasts for 2026 place the token between $0.0000045 and $0.0000088, with outcomes tied to whether Solana ecosystem sentiment and meme coin demand recover.

Is BONK still worth holding after an 89% decline?

BONK has 400,000 holders and deep Solana integration, but the path to ATH requires a 9x that needs viral energy and ecosystem recovery the market has not shown since late 2024.

Why are presale tokens attracting capital while meme coins consolidate?

Pepeto’s presale cost sits below what any major exchange will set at listing, and once the Binance debut opens, new buyers pay whatever price the order book creates. That gap is the full return presale holders collect before anyone else enters.