Next Crypto to Reach $1? Can Dogecoin (DOGE) Compete With This Altcoin

The race to find the next crypto to reach $1 is heating up again in 2026. While established names like Dogecoin (DOGE) continue to dominate attention, many investors are now searching for a cheap crypto with stronger upside potential.

One project entering that conversation is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto that has quietly grown during its presale phase and is now being discussed as a potential breakout contender.

Dogecoin vs New Crypto Opportunities

Can Dogecoin Still Reach $1?

Dogecoin remains one of the most recognized cryptocurrencies in the market. Its strong community and history of explosive rallies make it a frequent candidate in discussions around the best crypto to buy now.

However, reaching $1 is a much bigger challenge today than it was in previous cycles. With its large supply, Dogecoin would require massive capital inflows to achieve that milestone. Its growth still depends heavily on hype, social sentiment, and market-wide momentum.

This is why many investors are shifting their focus toward top crypto under $1 that can grow faster with less capital.

Why Mutuum Finance Is Gaining Attention

A Cheap Crypto With Strong Early Growth

Mutuum Finance is currently priced at $0.04 in presale phase 7, up 300% from $0.01 since Q1 2025. Unlike many tokens, this growth has been structured rather than hype-driven.

The project has already raised over $21 million and built an investor base of more than 19,000 holders. This level of traction places it among the top new crypto projects still in early stages.

Because it remains in presale, MUTM is still considered a cheap crypto, but one that has already demonstrated consistent demand.

From Presale to Real Utility

What makes Mutuum Finance stand out among other new crypto coins is its focus on utility. The project is building a decentralized lending and borrowing platform where users can actively use their capital instead of simply holding tokens.

Its V1 launch on the Sepolia testnet already allows users to test:

Lending and borrowing mechanics

Liquidity pools with WBTC, ETH, USDT, and LINK

mtTokens and debt tokens

Key metrics like APY and loan-to-value ratios

This early functionality is important because it shows the project is moving beyond speculation and into real use cases.

Can MUTM Reach $1 Before DOGE?

The Advantage of Being Early

When comparing MUTM and DOGE, the biggest difference is starting point.

Dogecoin is already a large-cap asset, meaning it requires significant capital to move. Mutuum Finance, as a low-cost crypto, has much more room for growth.

For a token priced at $0.04, reaching $1 represents a large gain—but one that is more achievable for smaller-cap projects, especially those still in early development.

Roadmap Supporting Long-Term Growth

Mutuum Finance is not relying on hype alone. Its roadmap includes:

A native stablecoin

Layer 2 integration for scalability

A buy-and-distribute mechanism to strengthen token dynamics

These developments aim to expand the ecosystem and create sustained demand over time. For investors searching for the best crypto investment 2026, this kind of long-term planning is a key factor.

Final Thoughts

The debate between Dogecoin and emerging projects like Mutuum Finance highlights a shift in how investors approach the market.

Dogecoin remains a strong brand with proven history, but its path to $1 depends largely on market sentiment. Mutuum Finance, on the other hand, represents a new crypto opportunity built on structured growth and developing utility.

For those looking for the next crypto to hit $1, the answer may not lie in familiar names, but in early-stage projects that are still growing. And right now, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as one of those contenders.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance