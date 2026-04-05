New Long-Term Crypto Under $1 as Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes $70K

As the crypto market regains momentum, attention is once again turning toward Bitcoin (BTC) and its potential move toward the $70,000 level. Historically, when Bitcoin approaches major price milestones, capital begins flowing into altcoins—especially cheap crypto and new crypto projects positioned for long-term growth.

Among the emerging contenders, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining traction as a long-term crypto under $1 that is still in its early stages but already showing strong development and investor interest.

Bitcoin’s Momentum and the Search for the Next Big Crypto

Why BTC’s Movement Matters for Altcoins

Bitcoin’s approach toward $70K is more than just a headline—it often signals a broader market shift. When BTC gains strength, investor confidence increases, and attention expands beyond large-cap assets into top crypto under $1.

This cycle has repeated across previous bull markets. Early gains in Bitcoin tend to be followed by increased demand for smaller-cap assets, especially those considered best crypto to buy now due to their growth potential.

In this environment, investors are not just looking for established names. They are actively searching for new crypto coins that can benefit from early positioning before wider adoption.

Mutuum Finance as a Long-Term Crypto Play

A Cheap Crypto With Structured Growth

Mutuum Finance currently sits at $0.04 in presale phase 7, up 300% from its initial price of $0.01 since Q1 2025. This places it firmly in the category of cheap crypto, but its growth pattern suggests something more than a typical early-stage token.

The project has already raised over $21 million and attracted more than 19,000 holders. This level of participation indicates sustained demand rather than short-term speculation.

What makes MUTM stand out among other top new crypto projects is that its growth has been tied to a structured presale model. Each phase reflects increasing adoption, creating a steady progression instead of volatile price swings.

From Early Access to Functional Ecosystem

Unlike many presale tokens that remain purely conceptual, Mutuum Finance has already introduced its V1 version on the Sepolia testnet. This allows users to interact with the protocol before full deployment.

The platform focuses on decentralized lending and borrowing, where users can supply liquidity and access funds through collateralized positions. Within the testnet, participants can explore mtTokens and debt tokens, as well as liquidity pools involving assets like ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK.

This step toward real functionality is important because it transforms MUTM from a speculative asset into a utility-driven crypto, aligning it more closely with long-term investment narratives.

Long-Term Potential and Roadmap Expansion

Building Beyond the Initial Launch

Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as more than just another new crypto under $1. Its roadmap reflects a broader strategy aimed at long-term ecosystem growth.

The project is planning to introduce a native stablecoin, which could enhance liquidity and create additional use cases within the platform. This development has the potential to strengthen internal activity, making the ecosystem more self-sustaining over time.

In parallel, the team is exploring Layer 2 integration to improve scalability and reduce transaction costs. As user participation increases, these improvements become essential for maintaining efficiency and accessibility.

Strengthening Value Through Token Mechanics

Another key element of the roadmap is the implementation of a buy-and-distribute mechanism. This approach is designed to reinforce token dynamics by redistributing value within the ecosystem.

Rather than relying solely on external demand, Mutuum Finance is building internal systems that can support long-term engagement. This is particularly relevant for investors looking for the best long-term crypto investment, as it reflects a focus on sustainability rather than short-term hype.

Why Investors Are Watching MUTM Closely

Early Positioning in a Growing Market

As Bitcoin moves closer to $70K, the search for the next crypto to explode becomes more competitive. Investors are increasingly aware that the biggest gains often come from early-stage projects that have not yet reached mainstream visibility.

Mutuum Finance fits this profile. It remains in its presale phase, meaning its current valuation reflects early access rather than full market exposure. At the same time, its development progress and growing community suggest a project that is already gaining traction.

The Bigger Picture

The concept of a long-term crypto under $1 is not just about affordability. It is about identifying projects that are still early in their lifecycle but have the potential to evolve into fully functional ecosystems.

Mutuum Finance combines several elements that align with this idea. It has demonstrated structured growth, introduced working features through its testnet, and outlined a roadmap focused on expansion and utility.

While Bitcoin continues to lead the market, the next phase of growth is likely to include altcoins that can offer both accessibility and development potential. MUTM is positioning itself within that category.

Final Thoughts

As Bitcoin (BTC) eyes the $70K level, the spotlight is gradually shifting toward top crypto under $1 that can benefit from the next wave of market expansion.

Mutuum Finance stands out as a new crypto with both early-stage pricing and a developing ecosystem. Its presale growth, testnet functionality, and forward-looking roadmap suggest a project that is building for the long term.

For investors searching for the best crypto to buy now with long-term potential, the focus is no longer just on established names. It is increasingly on emerging projects that are still evolving. And in that context, Mutuum Finance is becoming one of the more closely watched contenders.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance