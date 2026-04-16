Pepeto crossed above $9 million in presale with wallets entering at a pace that has not slowed through 46 straight days of extreme fear, and the confirmed Binance listing draws closer while the crowd inside grows. The new crypto conversation in April 2026 runs through Ethereum’s push to strengthen its builder ecosystem and Bitcoin Hyper’s struggle to justify its presale after missed deadlines, and the project sitting live and audited with confirmed exchange access is the one pulling capital from both ends of the market.

Ethereum Foundation Launches $1 Million Audit Subsidy for Builders

The Ethereum Foundation unveiled a $1 million audit subsidy program this week, covering security review costs for builders deploying on Ethereum and its Layer 2 networks, according to CoinDesk. The move arrives as BlackRock’s staked Ethereum ETF pulled $155 million on its first day and the Foundation separately staked 22,517 ETH from its treasury, as The Block confirmed. Security investment and institutional commitment keep building, but the new crypto entries that deliver the biggest returns are the ones still priced below exchange level while these headlines give the broader market confidence to move.

New Crypto Picks: Pepeto, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Hyper Under the Lens

Pepeto

Placing capital into a project that works and can be tested before buying is the cleanest way to cut the time between entering and collecting, and that separation from promise to proof is what makes Pepeto a different new crypto entry. The cross chain bridge moves assets between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana so a wallet can reposition in seconds when opportunity shifts chains. The PepetoAI risk scorer reads every setup and assigns a threat grade from entry to exit, turning hours of manual research into a single score that tells the trader whether the risk justifies the position.

Those tools sit inside a live exchange layer built by the cofounder who designed the original Pepe token alongside a former Binance expert, and every contract passed a full SolidProof audit before the presale opened. Wallets inside also earn through a 183% APY staking pool, compounding while the listing timeline advances.

Above $9 million entered at $0.000000186 during peak fear, and that inflow tells a story that hype alone cannot write. When a Pepeto tool becomes the first thing a trader opens before any position, buying pressure after listing compounds on real usage. The crowd grows daily and the presale narrows, meaning this entry sits in fewer hands every hour before the Binance listing opens the door to everyone else.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum trades near $2,300 after leading the majors with a 12.4% weekly gain, powered by BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulling $155 million on day one and the Foundation staking 22,517 ETH from its treasury. The $1 million audit subsidy strengthens the builder pipeline. ETH’s fundamentals are the strongest in altcoins, but a market cap above $260 billion means a 2x requires another $260 billion, a timeline that presale to listing events compress into the first week of trading.

Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper raised $30 million promising a Layer 2 built on the Solana Virtual Machine with Bitcoin settlement. Months later, the token trades near zero with forecasts projecting $0.0000166 by year end, a 128% gain from a microscopic base that translates to negligible dollar returns. Collecting $30 million without delivering infrastructure is the pattern that makes informed wallets hesitate before entering any presale without a confirmed listing.

Conclusion

The new crypto discussion matters because the Ethereum Foundation investing $1 million in audit security and BlackRock pulling $155 million into a staked ETH product proves that builders and institutions are not slowing down. But ETH at $2,300 with $260 billion priced in delivers patient returns, not the multiples a presale produces when the first exchange candle opens.

The Pepeto official website shows above $9 million committed with the Binance listing confirmed, and every wallet inside holds a cost basis that exchange day reprices upward while everyone who discovers this chart after listing chases what the crowd already owns. The presale keeps filling, the crowd keeps growing, and the moment this entry closes it becomes a price point that the market spends the cycle wishing it had reached before it disappeared.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What new crypto is worth watching in April 2026?

Pepeto stands out with above $9 million raised, a SolidProof audit, working exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing that creates the repricing event most new crypto entries lack.

How does Ethereum’s new audit program affect the new crypto market?

The $1 million subsidy strengthens Ethereum’s builder pipeline and raises security standards, but the returns from ETH at $2,300 are measured in percentages while presale entries measure in multiples.

Is Pepeto the best new crypto presale to enter right now?

A confirmed Binance listing, live exchange tools, and consistent presale inflows during extreme fear make the Pepeto official website the place to review before this window closes.