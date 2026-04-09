Tokenized perpetual swaps just hit $31 billion in weekly volume, with oil contracts alone generating $6.9 billion as war driven commodity prices push traders onto decentralized rails. Every fresh project launching into this expanding market enters a world where the infrastructure is growing faster than the tokens trying to use it, and the projects with real products are the ones positioned to capture the capital flowing in. New Crypto Pepeto could be what ETH and DOGE holders needed in this evolving landscape.

Pepeto has collected more than $8 million from holders positioning before a confirmed Binance listing, the event that separates this new crypto from everything else competing for attention.

New Crypto Launches Accelerate as Tokenized Perpetual Swaps Cross $31 Billion Weekly

Tokenized perpetual swap volume crossed $31 billion in a single week, with commodity contracts leading the growth as oil trading alone reached $6.9 billion on the back of war driven price spikes according to CoinDesk. Stock perpetual swaps grew 908% to roughly $4.9 billion in the same period, proving that tokenized derivatives are pulling traditional finance volume onto blockchain rails at record pace according to CoinDesk. Every emerging token entering the market today benefits from infrastructure that did not exist a year ago, and the tokens with working products are the ones most likely to capture the capital this expansion creates.

Tokens Positioned as the Derivatives Market Expands

Pepeto

Several tokens compete for the title, but the new crypto drawing the most committed capital right now is Pepeto, a finished exchange created by the founder behind the first Pepe token that combines meme energy with real products in the rarest combination this cycle has produced. The capital flowing into Pepeto is not driven by empty promises, but by tools that already work.

PepetoSwap executes every trade without fees so the full position lands exactly as placed, and the risk scorer checks each contract before a holder sends capital, catching the scams that wipe out wallets chasing launches. Both tools sit on one exchange that SolidProof confirmed through a full audit, giving this token a level of verification most tokens never reach. Holders earn 186% APY through staking while presale rounds fill, compounding returns alongside whatever the listing price sets.

The Binance listing is confirmed, so the countdown to public trading is already running. Analysts project 100x returns tied to an exchange that active holders will use every session, and at $0.000000186 this presale offers both the listing catalyst and a product that keeps attracting users for years. Meme culture plus working utility at the same time happens once per cycle, and the wallets already inside know exactly what the listing delivers.

ETH

ETH is trading near $2,200 after dropping 2.6% on the day as the ceasefire rally fades according to CoinDesk. The network remains critical infrastructure for DeFi and tokenized assets, but with a $260 billion market cap the era of effortless 100x gains from ETH is long over, and the returns now live in projects that are still early.

DOGE

DOGE sits at $0.093 after sliding 3.4% in the past day, continuing a decline that has brought the token 87% below its all time high according to CoinDesk. The Grayscale Dogecoin Trust now trades as an ETF but from $0.093 the math to returns that reshape a wallet demands a rally that the meme sector has not delivered in over a year.

New Crypto Pepeto Stands Apart Because the Combination Behind It Does Not Repeat Often

Large cap tokens present long holds, and both ETH and DOGE are building bases that could take months to break higher. If regret from missing last cycle still stings, this presale is the clearest second chance because the same Pepe cofounder with a confirmed Binance listing approaching has built exactly what the wallets that made fortunes in previous cycles had access to before the crowd showed up. Entering through the Pepeto official website before the listing is how to join the wallets that already locked in this new crypto at a price the open market will never see again. Missing this presale while ETH and DOGE grind sideways could turn into the regret that defines the rest of this cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What new crypto is gaining the most attention in April 2026?

Pepeto combines a working exchange, SolidProof audit, and confirmed Binance listing, making it the new crypto drawing the most committed capital right now.

How do tokenized perpetual swaps affect new crypto launches?

The $31 billion weekly volume proves blockchain derivatives are pulling traditional finance capital onto chain, creating demand for every new crypto with real utility.

Is Pepeto worth buying before the listing?

More than $8 million in presale capital during extreme fear confirms conviction, and the Pepeto official website has details for anyone ready to move now.